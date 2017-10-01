It was a moment of truth as the returnees, mostly youths
and non indigenes across the local government area,
regretted their decisions for leaving PDP and pleaded
for amnesty.
The defectors, through their leaders, Mr. Chukwunweike
Okeleke a.k.a Anwi for the youths and Mr. Oliver Akubueze
for the Non- Indigenes, affirmed their resolve to work in
harmony with the PDP leadership to forge ahead politically
and support the Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and the
Member of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Engr. Emeka
Nwaobi beyond 2019.
They confirmed that after a passionate appeal to them
by Hon. Nwaobi to come back to PDP with a view to
supporting the re-election of the governor in a landslide
for second tenure and having seen the manner in which
he was attracting development to Aniocha North, they had
no other option but to take a step of faith and return back to the PDP their original home.
“We are pleased with Hon. Nwaobi and Governor
Okowa for the monumental projects they are daily citing
in Aniocha North. We were deceived into leaving PDP,
but we have now learnt our lessons. In the same vein, we
have abandoned Accord and APC and returned to the true
and sincere party, PDP. On this note, we hereby endorse
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and Hon. Engr. Emeka Nwaobi
for second terms in office”, the two defecting leaders
chorused.
The occasion was massively attended by both party
leaders and members across the local government area.
Meanwhile, various groups from various communities
of the LGA came with their dance groups to appreciate
Hon. Nwaobi and Governor Okowa for the developmental
presence of government in their areas.
Of particular mention were the people of Ukwu-Nzu
who came specially to show apprecjiation to the duo of
Okowa and Nwaobi for turning the gory looking Ukwu-Nzu
road to a city class reference point.