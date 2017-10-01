Over 5000 Defect From APC, Accord Party To PDP

It was a moment of truth as the returnees, mostly youths

and non indigenes across the local government area,

regretted their decisions for leaving PDP and pleaded

for amnesty.

The defectors, through their leaders, Mr. Chukwunweike

Okeleke a.k.a Anwi for the youths and Mr. Oliver Akubueze

for the Non- Indigenes, affirmed their resolve to work in

harmony with the PDP leadership to forge ahead politically

and support the Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and the

Member of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Engr. Emeka

Nwaobi beyond 2019.

They confirmed that after a passionate appeal to them

by Hon. Nwaobi to come back to PDP with a view to

supporting the re-election of the governor in a landslide

for second tenure and having seen the manner in which

he was attracting development to Aniocha North, they had

no other option but to take a step of faith and return back to the PDP their original home.

“We are pleased with Hon. Nwaobi and Governor

Okowa for the monumental projects they are daily citing

in Aniocha North. We were deceived into leaving PDP,

but we have now learnt our lessons. In the same vein, we

have abandoned Accord and APC and returned to the true

and sincere party, PDP. On this note, we hereby endorse

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and Hon. Engr. Emeka Nwaobi

for second terms in office”, the two defecting leaders

chorused.

The occasion was massively attended by both party

leaders and members across the local government area.

Meanwhile, various groups from various communities

of the LGA came with their dance groups to appreciate

Hon. Nwaobi and Governor Okowa for the developmental

presence of government in their areas.

Of particular mention were the people of Ukwu-Nzu

who came specially to show apprecjiation to the duo of

Okowa and Nwaobi for turning the gory looking Ukwu-Nzu

road to a city class reference point.