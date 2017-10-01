DTHA To Receive Delta 2018 Appropriation Bill Before End Of October –Agas

BY ITEVEH EKPOKPOBE

THE Secretary to Delta State Government (SSG), Rt. Hon. Festus Agas yesterday disclosed that the State Appropriation Bill for 2018 fiscal year would hit the floor of the Delta State House of Assembly before the end of the October.

Agas said finishing touches were being accorded the 2018 appropriation bill to better represent the yearnings of Deltans and the game changing plans of the state government.

The SSG also debunked statements lambasting the state government on management without requisite budgetary permissions in respect to the 2017 fiscal year.

He said that the 2017 budget of the state government was duly presented to the state parliament, accorded clause -by- clause consideration, passed and officially signed into law by the state Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

The SSG ,in a chat with newsmen after playing host to the State House of Assembly Committee on Establishment, Privileges and Ethics led by its Chairman, Hon. Dennis Omovie, said that it was quite ridiculous that the state government could be accused of running without budget when it is under the supervision of a seasoned lawmaker, turned governor in the person of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

“I am aware a budget was presented, passed and signed into law. The government has executed every project in accordance with the provision of the 2017 budget. The state government under the leadership of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa is very proactive.”

Agas challenged interested parties who he described as traducers to ensure thorough investigations before embarking on mudslinging, adding that they were chiefly under informed.

He commended the committee for their visit and assured them of all necessary cooperation towards the development of the state.

Earlier, the Chairman, Establishments, Privileges and Ethics, Hon. Dennis Omovie accompanied by other members of the Committees, including, Hon. Orezi Esievo and Hon. Alphonsus Ojo said that the visit was to familiarise with the secretariat and look at possible ways of assisting them achieve their mandate.