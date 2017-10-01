Why We Honoured Delta HOS, Bayoko —Ginen

By Vin cent Ani kwushe

THE Delta State Head of Service (HOS), Mr. Reginald Bayoko has been honoured with an award of excellence for diligence and excellent service to humanity by the Guild of Indigenous Newspaper Editors of Nigeria (GINEN).

Presenting the award to Mr. Bayoko in his office at Asaba, the National President of the association, Mr. Tony Okwunebe, said that the HOS has brought some innovations into the civil service since he assumed office, affirming that the state civil service has been repositioned and re-engineered for efficient and effective service delivery.

“It is gratifying to note that we have followed your activities overtime and have observed with great fulfillment, your ability and commitment towards establishing lasting legacies of excellence, discipline, transparency, accountability and commitment in the civil service, as well as economic growth and decency in the conduct of civil servants in Delta State,” he asserted.

He added that the efforts of Mr. Bayoko in enthroning lasting legacies since he assumed office as the HOS, have led to massive transformation of the state civil service, as well as capacity building of the workforce.

While urging Mr. Bayoko to keep the flag flying, he pledged the association’s resolve to partnering with the state government in publicising its programmes and activities to the grassroots.

Responding, Mr. Bayoko, thanked the group for finding him worthy of the award, saying that he was humbled by the honour done him.

He described the award as a pleasant surprise, say ing that the award will spur him to do more to the glory of God and the betterment of humanity.

Highpoint of the occasion was the presentation of the award to Mr. Bayoko by the National President of GINEN, Mr. Tony Okwunebe.