We’re Committed To Harnessing Delta Gas Reserves –Okowa

BY ANDREW IKEHI

THE Delta State Government yesterday reaffirmed its commitment towards enhancing robust industrialisation across all sectors of the state’s economy as practical measures aimed at tackling the rising unemployment index in the state.

The state Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa who stated this during the opening ceremony of a one-day Virtual Gas-To-Power Summit organised by the Delta State Investment Development Agency (DIDA), in partnership with Power Gas Nigeria and Cummings Power Generation Nigeria, said that pursuant to its industrialisation drive, the state government is set to harness its gas reserve deposit for enhanced economic viability.

To this end, the governor, who was represented by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Hon. Tam Brisbie, said that the state government was set to partner Power Gas for the installation of Virtual Gas-To Power plant in the state.

The governor expressed optimism that the partnership, to a great extent, would help in accelerating the industrialisation process in the state, as well as beefing up the employment ratio of the hitherto unemployed individuals in the state.

While commending Power Gas for the ‘Power To-Gas initiative in the state, Governor Okowa held that when fully operational, the feat would be a boost to the ongoing employment and industrialisation drive of the state government, which, according to him, is currently being achieved through the twin job creation project of the state which include; the Skills Training Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP) and the Youth Agricultural Entrepreneurship Programme (YAGEP). “This administration is very focused on industrialisation. As a matter of fact, that is one of the pegs on which the SMART Agenda is standing.

“Part of why industrialisation is key is that we have a lot of unemployed individuals in the state and if we are able to harness the resources that we have, encourage investment and industrialisation, it will give us opportunity of employing more of the youths that are currently unemployed.

“As a matter of fact, as a state, some of the measures we have such as the STEP and YAGEP which the state government has since put in place, has gone a long way in putting our youth out of the streets and making them not be only gainfully employed, but employers of labour.

“Today, we are talking about gas project and record has it that Delta State is currently sitting on 40 per cent of the total gas reserves in the country. That actually is very significant resources waiting to be harnessed.

“Therefore, with what Power Gas is trying to do, it means that more of our industries, more of our investments in the nearest future would be powered by gas as against the public power and this will go a long way in helping to further industrialised the state,” Governor Okowa stated

Earlier in their various remarks at the event, the Director-General, Delta State Investment Development Agency (DIDA) Olorogun Lucky Umoru and the chairman of the agency, Ogbueshi Afam Obiago while describing the partnership as commendable, said that it would beef up the investment drive of the Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration.