Okowa’s Call For Economic Diversification

Recently at a dinner he held for members of the Presidential

Economic Diversification Initiative Team in Asaba, Delta

State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, called for the effective

diversification of the nation’s. He said that the necessity for the effective

diversification had been made more apt and poignant by the persisting

recession that has harmed Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings and

jeopardised the capacity of groups, organisations, institutions and

individuals to meet some of their otherwise vital obligations and

commitments.

We agree with the governor on the strategic import of his call. For

one, the call is significant on account of its timeliness. In the light of

the crushing effects of recession on the financial virility of individuals,

groups and corporate establishments, the call by Governor Okowa

could not have been more timely. In this sense, it is appropriate that,

against the backdrop of the recession and its huge horrible effects on

disposable income of all and sundry, the search for an effective end

to the economic downturn is begun in earnest not only to abate the

current incident, but also to avoid a repeat, both in the medium and

the long terms.

Okowa’s call is equally apt in the light of the special audience it

targeted the Presidential Economic Diversification Initiative Team.

Coming from the helmsman of a strategic state as Delta and targeted

at the privileged committee members, the call reinforces the essence

of the committee’s visit and the import of their critical assignment.

In one other way, too, the governor’s call is equally apt, coming from

a man who, since his inauguration into office on May 29, 2015, has

spared no efforts in the proactive pursuit of an economic diversification

strategy. It is instructive to recall, here, for instance, that, in its

dogged pursuit of this goal, the Okowa administration has not only

re-kitted the state ‘s six technical colleges to resolve the syndrome

of skill deficiency in school products that has largely accounted for

unemployment among them, but has also remodelled the public

vocational skills centres across the state for more effective exercise

of their mandate and established a comprehensive Job Creation Office

that has now trained thousands of youths in sundry fields of agriculture

and other skill genres.

The administration has also significantly supported farmers to

expand their holdings with cash, technical skills and other inputs and

created the enabling environment for the sprouting and flourish of

many new holdings, including the Okowa Fish Farmers and Okowa

House To House Cooperative Society that is now into active commercial

rice farming in and around Ugiliamai.

Evidently, the effective diversification of the economy, such as

advocated by Governor Okowa, has many beneficial effects. Aside of

ending Nigeria’s romance with the poor tradition of a monoculture

economy which runs on the wheels of a turbulent commodity as crude

oil, it could also recreate agriculture, which is strategic for its capacity

for food supplies, wealth and job creation as well feeding industries

with required raw materials.

Outside of agriculture, effective diversification in strategic areas as

the steel sector and engineering and the sciences can also, aside of

creating jobs and wealth, help the cause of the country’s technological

advancement, which clear lack, evidently, has largely been at the heart

Of factors responsible for Nigeria’s low overall development.

The diversification of the economy, aside all else, can also help in

the more efficient harnessing of the many natural resources, the still

mysterious neglect of which has been part of Nigeria’s economic

Achilles heels. For instance, the more effective harnessing of the

country’s huge gas reserves, will not only earn the country more

money and create more jobs, but will equally help end the shameful

flaring of the resource and end the infamy which Nigeria has acquired

on that account.

Ending gas flaring, will, in addition, trigger the health benefits

associated with the cessation of the huge potential which it has on

predisposing people in its proximate areas to health challenges arising

from dangerous gases, including Lead and sulphur, both of which

exist in natural gas and are regularly cited in carcinogenic health

situations.

Beyond all else, meaningful economic diversification can help attain a

higher level of social and political stability in the country by significantly

whittling the tempo of social and psychological angst which an unstable

economy can trigger and sustain in the population.

The time to begin the meaningful search for a truly wholesome

economy through effective and sustainable diversification is now.

Okowa’s timely advice should be the wakeup call in this respect. This

is our concviction.

