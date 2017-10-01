How To Attain Efficient Public Service, By Gbe

By Harrison Akamule TO realise efficiency

and effectiveness in

public service, the

member representing Delta

South Senatorial District

in state Board of Internal

Revenue (DBIR), Chief (Dr.)

Barry Gbe has advocated

for an effective capacity

building and utilisation in

the public sector in the

achievement of governmental

goals.

Chief Gbe disclosed that

capacity training/capacity

utilisation are keys that

the private sector does

not play with in realising

their desired goals, which

has made it out shine the

public sector in Nigeria,

adding that because of the

private sector’s emphasis

on the effective utilisation

of services rendered, the

later was not cautiously

managed in public sector.

He stated this while

speaking to newsmen in

Warri, Delta State, noting

that since the public sector

was all about service

delivery, there was need to

improve on those areas for

effective management of

resources.

In his words “time is very

precious and when time

assigned to achieve certain

purposes are mismanaged

for other frivolous issues

like school runs, the consequences

of that action are

enormous.”

However, he held that

the private and public sector

have relationship, both

are agents of growth, create

employment and catapult

infrastructural development

in the society. He

opined that if the work

culture in the private sector

was imbibed in the public

sector, it would bring a lot

of change in public service,

which would further translate

to the advancement of

the society.

Gbe basically posited

that he brought his experience

in the private sector

to bear in the public sector,

with a role to ensure

that tax administration

was properly carried out

and held that the Internally-

Generated Revenue

(IGR) of the state has tremendously

improved with

the application of ensuring

that companies operating

in remote parts of his Delta

South Senatorial District

were fully mobilised to pay

taxes. The tax administrator

also called for the setting

up of joint state and local

government tax board that

would be saddled with the

responsibility of tax education

to both urban and rural

dwellers.

He dispelled views from

some sections of the state

that they are being overtaxed,

averring that if their

claims were correct, the

labour leaders would have

brought it to the attention

of the state governor.