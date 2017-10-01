By Harrison Akamule TO realise efficiency
and effectiveness in
public service, the
member representing Delta
South Senatorial District
in state Board of Internal
Revenue (DBIR), Chief (Dr.)
Barry Gbe has advocated
for an effective capacity
building and utilisation in
the public sector in the
achievement of governmental
goals.
Chief Gbe disclosed that
capacity training/capacity
utilisation are keys that
the private sector does
not play with in realising
their desired goals, which
has made it out shine the
public sector in Nigeria,
adding that because of the
private sector’s emphasis
on the effective utilisation
of services rendered, the
later was not cautiously
managed in public sector.
He stated this while
speaking to newsmen in
Warri, Delta State, noting
that since the public sector
was all about service
delivery, there was need to
improve on those areas for
effective management of
resources.
In his words “time is very
precious and when time
assigned to achieve certain
purposes are mismanaged
for other frivolous issues
like school runs, the consequences
of that action are
enormous.”
However, he held that
the private and public sector
have relationship, both
are agents of growth, create
employment and catapult
infrastructural development
in the society. He
opined that if the work
culture in the private sector
was imbibed in the public
sector, it would bring a lot
of change in public service,
which would further translate
to the advancement of
the society.
Gbe basically posited
that he brought his experience
in the private sector
to bear in the public sector,
with a role to ensure
that tax administration
was properly carried out
and held that the Internally-
Generated Revenue
(IGR) of the state has tremendously
improved with
the application of ensuring
that companies operating
in remote parts of his Delta
South Senatorial District
were fully mobilised to pay
taxes. The tax administrator
also called for the setting
up of joint state and local
government tax board that
would be saddled with the
responsibility of tax education
to both urban and rural
dwellers.
He dispelled views from
some sections of the state
that they are being overtaxed,
averring that if their
claims were correct, the
labour leaders would have
brought it to the attention
of the state governor.