Crisis Looms In Ashama Community

BY INNOCENT OSAKWE/OGWASHI-UKU CRISIS is looming in Ashama community in

Aniocha South Council Area of the state

following the alleged face-off between

the Obi and some indigenes of the community.

But the Obi, Solomon Iwum in a telephone

chart with our correspondent said there is no

crisis in the community as all trouble has been

put to rest.

Findings by our correspondent indicate

that trouble started when the alleged vigilante

chairman of the community, Tony Osamor and

his group impounded a motorcycle that was

operating at a late hour, contrary to the new

by-law recently passed by the Aniocha South

Local Government banning motorcycle from

operating beyond 8:00pm each day.

“We arrested one Mr. Nwachukwu who is

a motorcycle operator at about 12:00am. The

following day, we carried the motorcycle to the

police station in Ogwashi-Uku and deposited

it there.

I was still in Ogwashi-Uku when somebody

from our community called me and informed

me that the Obi has detailed the youth leader,

Chukwudi Ijeh and his boys to arrest me and

bring me to the palace for impounding the

motorcycle of the victim.

“And true to it, as I arrived our community

the youths came down on me and attempted to

bundle me to the palace. It was while I asked

them to let me get to my home first before

coming to the palace they attacked me with broken bottle, insisting that I must go with

them immediately.

I was stabbed on the back and right hand by

them. We impounded the motorcycle because

the man was ridding at an odd hour”, said

Osamor.

While lamenting the incidence, Osamor

alleged that even some of the indigenes who

attempted to broker peace in the matter were

attacked by the youths and given 100 strokes of

the cane. “Such level of humiliation is one thing

I have never seen before. Imagine a situation

when an advance man is flogged as if he is a

primary one pupil”, he said. But when contacted

on the phone, the Youth’s President, Chukwudi

Ijeh denied any complicity in the matter, saying

that he has no issue with anybody and should

therefore not be dragged into the matter.

But the Obi in his further reactions maintained

that the matter is a face-off between

the youths, adding that he never did direct the

youths to attack anyone.

According to him, “It was after the incidence

I got wind of it. But I have cautioned the youths

and I can tell you that there is peace in the

community.

Nevertheless, let me make it clear that

Tony Osamor is not the vigilante chairman of

Ashama community. From what I learnt, he

was wounded when he fought with the youths

of the community.

“Even before I came back from South Africa

where I was to take up the mantle of the throne,

so many things have already gone wrong in the

community, so the whole incidence was not just

starting now”, he said.