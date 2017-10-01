Local Govt Elections: Govt Approves Release Of Funds For LG Polls

THE Delta State Government said it has approved the release of funds to the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC) for the 2018 council elections.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah made the disclosure, on Wednesday during a post-Exco briefing at Government House, Asaba.

Ukah, who was accompanied on the briefing by his Housing counterpart, Arc. Joseph Ogeh, stated that the approved amount was within the proposal sent by DSIEC to the governor, noting, however, that specific details would be made available by the management of DSIEC.

The Information Commissioner also stated that preparations for the 2018 budget for the state featured prominently in State Executive Council meeting, saying that it provided a platform for presentation and analysis of provisions for the different sectors.

On the issue of keeping the environment clean, particularly the Asaba Capital Territory, the commissioner said that EXCO directed the Ministry of Environment to oversee the entire process of keeping the state clean by maintaining adequate synergy with other sanitation partners and stakeholders.

He gave a reassurance that the state government was on top of the situation concerning the spread of Monkey Pox disease in the country, stressing that the Ministry of Health was on red alert to handle any suspected case.

The commissioner announced that as part of the EXCO decisions, the town hall meeting would continue on October 17, 2017 from Udu and Okpe Local Government Areas, stating that it would, as usual, feature the inspection and commissioning of projects, as well as meeting with the people.

He clarified that the town hall meeting was not a political exercise but targeted at interfacing with the stakeholders in the various communities and solicited the understanding of the media in giving the meetings the desired coverage.