Only Nigerians Can Move Nigeria Forward

By Theodore Ogedegbe

On the first day of January 1914, Lord Lugard the colonial Governor General of the then Northern province succeeded in amalgamating the Northern and Southern province into one Nation. Such that every day, series of events have taken place; starting from the Nationalistic movement geared towards gaining an independent nationstate to a political evolution seeking the “perfect” way to run this blessed Nation.

Amidst the several political, economic and social crisis and conflicts the nation is going through; the Fulani herdsmen, Boko Haram, economic Inflation, threat of succession from federation by several groups namely; Arewa youths, Oduduwa Nation, Biafran Republic and the Niger Delta indigenes, all clamouring for Biafran Republic and the Niger Delta indigenes, all clamouring for their respective territories and interests. Pastor Barry Olawale and a team of various well-meaning citizens have not given up the dream of a better Nigeria. This dream, this positive initiative led to the birth and rise of a group of Nigerians Nationwide and from all works of life to form an organization called “Build Nigeria First” on the 13th day of January 2015 before the election of that particular year.

Ab initio, the nation has experienced failures from different sectors, which has led to bitterness, violence and loss of lives, especially during the elections. Thuggery, rigging and all forms of electioneering and its mal-practices were part of many reasons that brought this association to a stand today. On Saturday, the 24th of June 2017 at the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria Hall (ASCSN), Mariam Babangida way, Asaba, a memorable event was held as the Build Nigeria First inaugurated its Delta Chapter.

The Pointer Newspaper was there to witness Pst. Barry Olawale from Oyo State, the founder and National Convener of the Association alongside Comrade Osahon Peter, the National President and com. Ken Nikoro, the National Vice-President grace the memorable occasion. They all with numerous facts gave reasons for the birth of the association especially as it surrounds the complaints of insecurity and dissatisfaction from several sectors and ethnic groups.

Pastor Barry said, he was inspired because his love and passion for this blessed Nation. He spoke a lot about his belief on Unity as the foundation to building a block for Nationhood. He said he wants peace for the Nation because only in such atmosphere would the country experience growth and growth and progress in all ramifications. The organization also envisage bloodless elections and rivalry in forthcoming election as it appeals to the conscience of politicians and stakeholders around the country to try

nly Nigerians Can Move Nigeria Forward

their best to contribute to an election without violence, hence on aura of peace and progress as the aftermath.

The National President, Com. Peter Osahon also spoke briefly but very detailed. He traced the problem of the Nation to the people; he said that for long, Nigerians have celebrated wealth not withstanding measures through which it was accomplished, instilling greed into several citizens. He used a simple analogy thus:

If a country is great, it means individually there are great citizens, if a country is rich, it has lots of rich citizens and if country is has failed, it means individually we have failed in our roles as Citizens having noted our failures only then can we work on it.

He also spoke on the call for succession; he said that such issue might have not sparked up if the quota system and federal character commission have been effective for the equal representation of the Nation. There are lots of deliberations on several topics of National interests and some suggestions even to the very pressing issues.

One of the participants at the inaugural exercise observed that the cry for a new republic is a result of oppression from one part of the Nation that even if the nation breaks there are tribes in every regions that would be seen as a domineering figure, ipso factorwe should fight the war of a better Nigeria together, since there is a greater hope that way; “Breaking the country does not solve the problem”, he said.

The aim of the meeting was not defeated rather lots of brainstorming were done and there were answers to some questions asked. The build Nigeria First tries to go a long way to rebrand the mentality of Nigerians from seeing their country as a “No man’s land” to “Every man’s priority” the “E nor concern me” syndrome being wiped out and all hands on deck put toward lifting the Nation to a greeters height. This initiative has about eight chapters so far in Enugu, Lagos, Kaduna, Delta, Rivers, Kwara, Plateau, Abuja and lots of other chapters to spring up very soon. The association calls for membership from more citizens who share same idea and beliefs in a united and a prosperous Nigeria. Membership is for likeminded citizens from all works of life. The organization is on social media also with “Build Nigeria First” as its name on Facebook and twitter.

This is a clarion call to all Nigerians that no matter what happens, it our sole duty to work towards the success of the Nation because Com. Osahon believes and the organization believes strongly also that only Nigerians, not any other country can move this great country forward. Let works of our fathers be not in rain. This a point I believe we should meditate on our National Anthem and pledge; we have sworn severally to move this country to n greater height using all our might; that time is now and always, for we only stop to be Nigerians when we die. I would like to leave us to meditate on the words of John F. Kennedy, Former President of USA, he said: “think not of what the country would do for you, rather think of what you would do for the country”