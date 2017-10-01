THE illiterates of the 21st century will not be those who
cannot read and write but those who cannot learn, unlearn
and re-learn — Alvin Toffler, the Third Wave.
One of the greatest companions of man in the journey of
life is optimism. This has helped man in his daily plans and
projections. But being optimistic which is good in most cases,
takes a dangerous trend when its operational matrix is outside
the scope of a calculated risk that could be managed or mitigated.
This is the level where some Nigerian youths operate that I am
having a very serious challenge or issues with.
Very instructively ‘youths are the leaders of tomorrow’ has
become an age long assumption that has grown to become a
norm. It is part of our political belief system that these present
crop of leaders shall at one time or the other hand over the
leadership positions they occupy as well enjoy to the youths. But
one thing that is not true is the belief that every youth will be
leaders of tomorrow. But very unfortunately and erroneously,
this is the hub of belief of most Nigeria youths.
In the same fashion, many of our youths have not been able
to accentuate the invisible but very solid demarcation between
optimism and self-confidence. Many are yet to learn ‘that in
optimism, one hopes for the best but in self-confidence, you
prepare for the worst.’
These crises of differentiation have driven so many of our
youths to idleness, laziness, cluelessness and outrightly lacking
in creativity. Comparatively, while ‘mindless optimism’ places
you at par with an ardent ‘Casino player’, self-confidence
presents you as good crisis manager.
To clear this air of doubt, ‘principles work only when we
work the principle’ Likewise the above saying. Leadership is
reserved for the youths that are leadership conscious and are
taking positive steps to realizing that dreams as leadership are
made up of both nature and nurture. Attaining that position is a
counterpart form of arrangement that is asymmetrical in nature
demanding more from the youths and less from the society/
nation. So the youths have a greater work to do in working out
their political and leadership salvation.
In the light of the above, let the youths be well aware that
‘freedom has always been an expensive thing. History is fit to
the fact that freedom is rarely gained without scarifies and selfdenial.
They should also realize that freedom is never voluntarily
given, it must be demanded by the oppressed.’’
While our youths are waiting to be the leaders of tomorrow,
it important that we find out what they are doing currently
in making sure that the future leadership position will not
pass them bye? Let’s make no mistake about it; this journey
requires both intellectual and emotional preparations as well
sacrifices.
While the youth is waiting, what is their relationship with the
present crop of leaders, what political agenda are they setting
before these leaders, what are they learning or pointing out so as
to correct when their time comes, what sort of leaders are they
currently voting for? All these are
definitely key considerations and
leading indicators that will shape
their future.
Funny enough, most of the
youths are very confident of their
cause but completely ignorant of
the pitfalls and dangers ahead.
The youths need to be reminded
that ’’public order, personal
security, economic and social
progress and prosperity are not
the natural order of things, that they depend on the ceaseless effort
and attention from an honest and effective government that the
people must elect presently.’
What this statement is pointing out is that if the youths are
actually interested in becoming the leaders of tomorrow, they very
obviously need to get involved in political movements of today. This
step is germane especially now that another electioneering year is
around the corner.
But, while taking a very close look at the activities of our youths
in relation to the above, one discovers a bugging disparity and far
cry among many youths in respect to where they are, what they are
doing and where they ought to be. The above situation on the youths
without hesitation points at the direction of our present leaders as
the architect of their sorry state.
Interestingly as it is unfortunate, these teaming youths have
reverberated the above position without recourse to any particular
example of how the government has visibly contributed to this. They
have also failed to advance reason(s) that made their peers born
at the same time and raised at the same environment went ahead
of them in attainment of personal goals
The above I must say with egoless clarity that the people aligning
their position blaming the government are grossly missing the point.
Yes, the government may not have in one way or the other provided
the enabling environment, but the youths as a matter of urgency
are guided by the fact that life ‘’is 10% what happens to us
and 90% what you do with it’. Obviously, it is time to look
beyond the government for assistance. It is truly time to
depart our comfort zone so as to access our creative zone. It
is only in doing this that we can arrive at our strength zone
and the right time and moment to commence that leadership
pilgrimage are now.
Another area that calls for concern in the areas of our youths
love for international affiliations without domesticating the
gains derived from such affiliations. Affiliating with youths
organization and exchange programmes with global youth
bodies is a step taken in the right direction, but not applying
those ideas at the home front is condemnable. The hour has
come for our youths to be global in outlook but ‘local’ in the
application.
To achieve the above, the youths visibly need to make a
statement, as the situation on ground calls for collaboration
and disciplined attention. Let the youths, as well as the young
adults, be reminded once again that ‘our nettlesome task is
to discover how to organize our strength into compelling
power that government cannot elude our demands.
We must develop, from strength, in which the government
finds it wise and prudent to collaborate with us. It will be the
heights of naiveté to wait passively until the administration
had somehow been infused with such blessings of good that
it implored us for programmes’
Our youths also need to back up their dreams with the
burning desire to succeed as ‘dreams without execution are
mere hallucination’ If the youth have never worked together
before, this is the time to do so. All things considered, the
youths should be mindful of the fact ‘that all of us have
the spark of leadership in us whether it is in business, in
government or a non-profit volunteer. The challenge is to
understand ourselves well enough to discover where we
can use our leadership gifts to serve others’
Finally, I can only concur with the position advanced
by the youths only if they are ready to ‘walk the talk’ as
any other decision will be viewed as a mere rhetorics. I,
therefore, invite the Nigeria youths to become not just the
architect but the builders of their destiny. In doing this, they
will be taking the responsibility of developing their selves
by their hands.