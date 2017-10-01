Nigerian Youth, I Tend To Disagree With You!

THE illiterates of the 21st century will not be those who

cannot read and write but those who cannot learn, unlearn

and re-learn — Alvin Toffler, the Third Wave.

One of the greatest companions of man in the journey of

life is optimism. This has helped man in his daily plans and

projections. But being optimistic which is good in most cases,

takes a dangerous trend when its operational matrix is outside

the scope of a calculated risk that could be managed or mitigated.

This is the level where some Nigerian youths operate that I am

having a very serious challenge or issues with.

Very instructively ‘youths are the leaders of tomorrow’ has

become an age long assumption that has grown to become a

norm. It is part of our political belief system that these present

crop of leaders shall at one time or the other hand over the

leadership positions they occupy as well enjoy to the youths. But

one thing that is not true is the belief that every youth will be

leaders of tomorrow. But very unfortunately and erroneously,

this is the hub of belief of most Nigeria youths.

In the same fashion, many of our youths have not been able

to accentuate the invisible but very solid demarcation between

optimism and self-confidence. Many are yet to learn ‘that in

optimism, one hopes for the best but in self-confidence, you

prepare for the worst.’

These crises of differentiation have driven so many of our

youths to idleness, laziness, cluelessness and outrightly lacking

in creativity. Comparatively, while ‘mindless optimism’ places

you at par with an ardent ‘Casino player’, self-confidence

presents you as good crisis manager.

To clear this air of doubt, ‘principles work only when we

work the principle’ Likewise the above saying. Leadership is

reserved for the youths that are leadership conscious and are

taking positive steps to realizing that dreams as leadership are

made up of both nature and nurture. Attaining that position is a

counterpart form of arrangement that is asymmetrical in nature

demanding more from the youths and less from the society/

nation. So the youths have a greater work to do in working out

their political and leadership salvation.

In the light of the above, let the youths be well aware that

‘freedom has always been an expensive thing. History is fit to

the fact that freedom is rarely gained without scarifies and selfdenial.

They should also realize that freedom is never voluntarily

given, it must be demanded by the oppressed.’’

While our youths are waiting to be the leaders of tomorrow,

it important that we find out what they are doing currently

in making sure that the future leadership position will not

pass them bye? Let’s make no mistake about it; this journey

requires both intellectual and emotional preparations as well

sacrifices.

While the youth is waiting, what is their relationship with the

present crop of leaders, what political agenda are they setting

before these leaders, what are they learning or pointing out so as

to correct when their time comes, what sort of leaders are they

currently voting for? All these are

definitely key considerations and

leading indicators that will shape

their future.

Funny enough, most of the

youths are very confident of their

cause but completely ignorant of

the pitfalls and dangers ahead.

The youths need to be reminded

that ’’public order, personal

security, economic and social

progress and prosperity are not

the natural order of things, that they depend on the ceaseless effort

and attention from an honest and effective government that the

people must elect presently.’

What this statement is pointing out is that if the youths are

actually interested in becoming the leaders of tomorrow, they very

obviously need to get involved in political movements of today. This

step is germane especially now that another electioneering year is

around the corner.

But, while taking a very close look at the activities of our youths

in relation to the above, one discovers a bugging disparity and far

cry among many youths in respect to where they are, what they are

doing and where they ought to be. The above situation on the youths

without hesitation points at the direction of our present leaders as

the architect of their sorry state.

Interestingly as it is unfortunate, these teaming youths have

reverberated the above position without recourse to any particular

example of how the government has visibly contributed to this. They

have also failed to advance reason(s) that made their peers born

at the same time and raised at the same environment went ahead

of them in attainment of personal goals

The above I must say with egoless clarity that the people aligning

their position blaming the government are grossly missing the point.

Yes, the government may not have in one way or the other provided

the enabling environment, but the youths as a matter of urgency

are guided by the fact that life ‘’is 10% what happens to us

and 90% what you do with it’. Obviously, it is time to look

beyond the government for assistance. It is truly time to

depart our comfort zone so as to access our creative zone. It

is only in doing this that we can arrive at our strength zone

and the right time and moment to commence that leadership

pilgrimage are now.

Another area that calls for concern in the areas of our youths

love for international affiliations without domesticating the

gains derived from such affiliations. Affiliating with youths

organization and exchange programmes with global youth

bodies is a step taken in the right direction, but not applying

those ideas at the home front is condemnable. The hour has

come for our youths to be global in outlook but ‘local’ in the

application.

To achieve the above, the youths visibly need to make a

statement, as the situation on ground calls for collaboration

and disciplined attention. Let the youths, as well as the young

adults, be reminded once again that ‘our nettlesome task is

to discover how to organize our strength into compelling

power that government cannot elude our demands.

We must develop, from strength, in which the government

finds it wise and prudent to collaborate with us. It will be the

heights of naiveté to wait passively until the administration

had somehow been infused with such blessings of good that

it implored us for programmes’

Our youths also need to back up their dreams with the

burning desire to succeed as ‘dreams without execution are

mere hallucination’ If the youth have never worked together

before, this is the time to do so. All things considered, the

youths should be mindful of the fact ‘that all of us have

the spark of leadership in us whether it is in business, in

government or a non-profit volunteer. The challenge is to

understand ourselves well enough to discover where we

can use our leadership gifts to serve others’

Finally, I can only concur with the position advanced

by the youths only if they are ready to ‘walk the talk’ as

any other decision will be viewed as a mere rhetorics. I,

therefore, invite the Nigeria youths to become not just the

architect but the builders of their destiny. In doing this, they

will be taking the responsibility of developing their selves

by their hands.