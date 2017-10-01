Continued From Last Week
BY BEATRICE UDOEBUK FURTHER, education empowers women to
make choices that improve their standard
of living and welfare, including about their
relationships and marriages, birth control , and
having children, choices which were inaccessible
to women in past women’s awareness of their
human rights, their confidence and their actual
ability to assert those rights.
The growing access of the web in the late 20th
century has allowed women to empower themselves
by using various tools on the internet like face
book and twitter. Through this, women are able to
empower themselves by organizing campaigns and
voicing their opinions for equality rights without
feeling oppressed by members of the society. Also
women can now study from the comfort of their
homes by empowering themselves educationally
through new technologies like e-library learning,
women are also learning
and nations. They are natural collaborators, and
they boost themselves to great heights when they
feel useful and capable. A group of women, who
can speak their minds and not worry about being
judged, disrespected, controlled or stereotyped, is
a group that can do anything they set their minds
upon. When they decide to move themselves
forward as a group, there is no force that can stop
them.
However, it’s a fact that empowered women
can cause healthy changes as in a society by
discharging different responsibilities in different
roles. By empowerment of women we mean the
moral, educational, intellectual, and cultural
development by virtue of which a woman not
only understands her status and the spirit of
her roles but also knows how to discharge the
responsibilities in different circumstances.
Every human deserves rights to equality. Human
rights are women and women rights are human
rights once and for all.
Women empowerment is all about making
women stronger, showing to the world that even
women can do a lot of things rather than just sit at
home and do the household work. We do deserve
recognition and we are no less compared to men,
it just means we are one and we deserve to be
treated equally.
Finally, we are taught from the very beginning
that our mother, a woman, is the center of our
family. Now if we are empowering women then
indirectly we are empowering our family and if
each family is empowered in our country then
the country would be empowered in all aspects,
financially, economically and socially.
new skills that will
come in hand in today’s
advancing globalized
world.
Women need to get
empowered on every
stage of life because they
are being discriminated
on several stages.
Empowering women
means having a formal
acknowledgement or
a validation that they
have what it takes them
to succeed and so, this
gives them wings to fly,
with a little additional
m o t i v a t i o n a n d
encouragement from
men and organizations
who back them up.
Women thrive more
when they are involved
on the happenings in
the state, communities