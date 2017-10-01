Women’s Empowerment (2)

Continued From Last Week

BY BEATRICE UDOEBUK FURTHER, education empowers women to

make choices that improve their standard

of living and welfare, including about their

relationships and marriages, birth control , and

having children, choices which were inaccessible

to women in past women’s awareness of their

human rights, their confidence and their actual

ability to assert those rights.

The growing access of the web in the late 20th

century has allowed women to empower themselves

by using various tools on the internet like face

book and twitter. Through this, women are able to

empower themselves by organizing campaigns and

voicing their opinions for equality rights without

feeling oppressed by members of the society. Also

women can now study from the comfort of their

homes by empowering themselves educationally

through new technologies like e-library learning,

women are also learning

and nations. They are natural collaborators, and

they boost themselves to great heights when they

feel useful and capable. A group of women, who

can speak their minds and not worry about being

judged, disrespected, controlled or stereotyped, is

a group that can do anything they set their minds

upon. When they decide to move themselves

forward as a group, there is no force that can stop

them.

However, it’s a fact that empowered women

can cause healthy changes as in a society by

discharging different responsibilities in different

roles. By empowerment of women we mean the

moral, educational, intellectual, and cultural

development by virtue of which a woman not

only understands her status and the spirit of

her roles but also knows how to discharge the

responsibilities in different circumstances.

Every human deserves rights to equality. Human

rights are women and women rights are human

rights once and for all.

Women empowerment is all about making

women stronger, showing to the world that even

women can do a lot of things rather than just sit at

home and do the household work. We do deserve

recognition and we are no less compared to men,

it just means we are one and we deserve to be

treated equally.

Finally, we are taught from the very beginning

that our mother, a woman, is the center of our

family. Now if we are empowering women then

indirectly we are empowering our family and if

each family is empowered in our country then

the country would be empowered in all aspects,

financially, economically and socially.

new skills that will

come in hand in today’s

advancing globalized

world.

Women need to get

empowered on every

stage of life because they

are being discriminated

on several stages.

Empowering women

means having a formal

acknowledgement or

a validation that they

have what it takes them

to succeed and so, this

gives them wings to fly,

with a little additional

m o t i v a t i o n a n d

encouragement from

men and organizations

who back them up.

Women thrive more

when they are involved

on the happenings in

the state, communities