BY INI-IBEHE JACOB HAVE you been jilted once or over again and
wondered how to live with it? Jilt means
deceiving or dropping a lover suddenly or
callously. It is one of the worst emotional battles
experienced in relationships, perhaps becomes
it comes as a surprise and feels as though the
whole world is crashing down on you. You begin
to wonder how and why it happened, perhaps
something is wrong with you, perhaps your lover
never truly loved you, perhaps he or she got fade
up, perhaps this, perhaps that… The devastation
in being jilted is not gender specific, though there
are displayed in different ways but men hurt just
as much as women. After being jilted, it is only fair
to you that feel good and come out of the whole
experience wiser stronger and a better person
than you were.
It is not so easy but you owe yourself that much
and here are ways to achieve that;
Certainly, the feelings that emanate from being
jilted are that of shock, panic, anger, sadness, rage,
feeling alone, lost, unlovable and a times self-pity
overwhelmed by the whole situation, but for effective
healing, it is pertinent that you allow yourself
face, feel and go through all of these feelings,
don’t try suppressing them, as it might worsen
it, cry if you have to, stay on bed for days if want
to, don’t feign happiness at this state, it will only
prolong your grieving and healing process. Just
allow yourself the in-depth feel of the time. I know
family and concerned friends will want to help
you feel better, but lacking the proper skills and
right encouraging word, you hear words like ”just
let it go…, get over it…, he or she wasn’t right for
you, you deserve better, you can do better…move
on” and all the stories that touch, I know they are
trying to help, but my dear, trust me, you don’t
need that, in order to completely heal that heart,
you must allow it go through the natural grieving
process where you beat, hate, get mad at yourself and finally forgive and accept yourself and accept
yourself back even better.
After accepting, begin to nurture yourself, take
time out to do things that feel comforting, this helps
too, like allowing yourself stay longer in bed, going
solo shopping, listening to and interacting with
yourself, sitting by the mirror and taking a long
stare at yourself, talking positively to you, reminding
yourself of who you are, eat well, develop new
hobbies and all. The essence is, you must first be
at peace with yourself and find that happiness
within before bringing friends in.
Another thing is getting into a new relationship,
you definitely will eventually, but you don’t jump
into it because you want to forget the past and so
much in a hurry to be happy again. Like I said, you
must first find the happiness within before letting
another person in. it is usually very tempting,
because everyone sees the new relationship as
a strong anesthetic for the pain……Hello!!! It is a
deceptive solution trust me, because the pain will
eventually have to be dealt with at some point, and
it will end up happening in the new relationship
bringing up a fresh pain, so it is always better to
deal with the pain squarely before getting into
another relationship.
Also at this state, avoid making life’s decisions,
example, deciding to relocate, quitting your job
to start a whole new career, or changing your
person and personality, yes, often times, we get
involved that after being jilted, everything around
us reminds us of our ex-lover, so we just want to
get rid of everything and start a fresh life void of
them in it, but we must also understand that in this
state, you are vulnerable and must halt yourself on
making any big decision until you can clear your
head and think objectively.
Lastly, in-as-much-as it is important to allow
yourself the time you need to go through and
deal with being jilted; it is also pertinent that
you don’t become stuck in a depressed, self-pity,
self-rejection or bitter state. The idea of having
to subject yourself through all these processes is
to come out from the experience wiser, stronger
and a deeper person, letting go of “what was” and
choosing to live the “what is” and also understanding
what never to be or do ever again.