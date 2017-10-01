Staying Better And Not Bitter After Being Jilted

BY INI-IBEHE JACOB HAVE you been jilted once or over again and

wondered how to live with it? Jilt means

deceiving or dropping a lover suddenly or

callously. It is one of the worst emotional battles

experienced in relationships, perhaps becomes

it comes as a surprise and feels as though the

whole world is crashing down on you. You begin

to wonder how and why it happened, perhaps

something is wrong with you, perhaps your lover

never truly loved you, perhaps he or she got fade

up, perhaps this, perhaps that… The devastation

in being jilted is not gender specific, though there

are displayed in different ways but men hurt just

as much as women. After being jilted, it is only fair

to you that feel good and come out of the whole

experience wiser stronger and a better person

than you were.

It is not so easy but you owe yourself that much

and here are ways to achieve that;

Certainly, the feelings that emanate from being

jilted are that of shock, panic, anger, sadness, rage,

feeling alone, lost, unlovable and a times self-pity

overwhelmed by the whole situation, but for effective

healing, it is pertinent that you allow yourself

face, feel and go through all of these feelings,

don’t try suppressing them, as it might worsen

it, cry if you have to, stay on bed for days if want

to, don’t feign happiness at this state, it will only

prolong your grieving and healing process. Just

allow yourself the in-depth feel of the time. I know

family and concerned friends will want to help

you feel better, but lacking the proper skills and

right encouraging word, you hear words like ”just

let it go…, get over it…, he or she wasn’t right for

you, you deserve better, you can do better…move

on” and all the stories that touch, I know they are

trying to help, but my dear, trust me, you don’t

need that, in order to completely heal that heart,

you must allow it go through the natural grieving

process where you beat, hate, get mad at yourself and finally forgive and accept yourself and accept

yourself back even better.

After accepting, begin to nurture yourself, take

time out to do things that feel comforting, this helps

too, like allowing yourself stay longer in bed, going

solo shopping, listening to and interacting with

yourself, sitting by the mirror and taking a long

stare at yourself, talking positively to you, reminding

yourself of who you are, eat well, develop new

hobbies and all. The essence is, you must first be

at peace with yourself and find that happiness

within before bringing friends in.

Another thing is getting into a new relationship,

you definitely will eventually, but you don’t jump

into it because you want to forget the past and so

much in a hurry to be happy again. Like I said, you

must first find the happiness within before letting

another person in. it is usually very tempting,

because everyone sees the new relationship as

a strong anesthetic for the pain……Hello!!! It is a

deceptive solution trust me, because the pain will

eventually have to be dealt with at some point, and

it will end up happening in the new relationship

bringing up a fresh pain, so it is always better to

deal with the pain squarely before getting into

another relationship.

Also at this state, avoid making life’s decisions,

example, deciding to relocate, quitting your job

to start a whole new career, or changing your

person and personality, yes, often times, we get

involved that after being jilted, everything around

us reminds us of our ex-lover, so we just want to

get rid of everything and start a fresh life void of

them in it, but we must also understand that in this

state, you are vulnerable and must halt yourself on

making any big decision until you can clear your

head and think objectively.

Lastly, in-as-much-as it is important to allow

yourself the time you need to go through and

deal with being jilted; it is also pertinent that

you don’t become stuck in a depressed, self-pity,

self-rejection or bitter state. The idea of having

to subject yourself through all these processes is

to come out from the experience wiser, stronger

and a deeper person, letting go of “what was” and

choosing to live the “what is” and also understanding

what never to be or do ever again.