The Lawyer: Guardians of the Law

The continued existence of a free and democratic society depends on the recognition of the concept that justice is based upon the rule of law grounded in respect for the dignity of the individual and the capacity of the individual through reason for enlightened self – government. Such law makes justice possible, for only through this can the dignity of the individual attain respect and protection. Without such law too, the individual rights become subject to unrestrained power, respect for law is destroyed and rational self – government is impossible.

Lawyers as guardians of the law, play a vital role in the preservation of society. The fulfillment of this role requires an understanding by lawyers of their relationship with and the function in our legal system. A consequent obligation of lawyers is to maintain the highest standards of ethical conduct. In fulfilling professional responsibilities, a lawyer necessarily assumes various roles that require the performance of many difficult tasks. Not every situation which the lawyer may encounter can be foreseen, but fundamental ethical principles are always present for guidance.

Within the framework of these principles, a lawyer must with courage and foresight be able and ready to shape the body of law to the ever – changing relationships of society. Also, each lawyer’s own conscience must provide the yardstick against which to test the extent to which the lawyer’s actions should rise above minimum standards.

Ethical Considerations:

*A basic tenet of the professional responsibility of lawyers is that every person in our society should have ready access to the independent professional services of a lawyer of integrity and competence.

*The public should be protected from those who are not qualified to be lawyers by reason of a deficiency in education or moral standards or other relevant factors but who nevertheless seek to practice law.

Dress Codes for Women Lawyers:

In the legal profession, appearances matter. The way you dress can help you command respect, inspire trust and convey a polished professional image. Your wardrobe is a tool to win the trust of supervisors, clients, opposing counsel and judges. You don’t need to spend your entire salary on looking good. Adhering to the simple guidelines below can help you dress and impress.

•Although many law firms have adopted casual dress policies in the past decades, the industry is trending toward more formal business attire. Exercise good taste and common sense when selecting appropriate business attire, and if you are unsure, err on the conservative side.

•For interviews, court appearances, client meetings, presentations and related events, stick to a well – cut suit in conservative shades such as black, brown gray or navy. Skirted suits were formerly the rule but now trousers are acceptable. Skirts should fall at or below the knee.

•For less formal business events and casual work days, trouser suits and dressy co-ordinated separates are acceptable. Tailored jackets, pretty blouses paired with a skirt or trousers are always good choices. Other acceptable clothing include sweaters (light weight, turtlenecks, v-necks, cardigans), vests (worn with short or long-sleeved shirts).

•Both casual and business attire should be clean, pressed and wrinkle-free

*The integrity of the profession can be maintained only if conduct of lawyers in violation of the Disciplinary Rules is brought to the attention of the proper officials. A lawyer should reveal voluntarily to those officials all knowledge, other than knowledge protected as a confidence or secret, of conduct of another lawyer which the lawyer believes clearly to be a violation of the disciplinary rules that causes a substantial question as to the other lawyer’s honesty, trustworthiness or fitness in other respects as a lawyer.

*A lawyer should maintain high standards of professional conduct and

should encourage other lawyers to do likewise. A lawyer should be temperate, dignified, and should refrain from all illegal and morally reprehensible conduct. Also, because of the lawyer’s position in society even minor violations of law by a lawyer may tend to lessen public confidence in the legal profession. So obedience to law exemplifies respect for law.

Unacceptable Work Clothing for Women:

There are certain garments that you should not wear to work or any business event and are forbidden by most law firm dress code policies. These include tight, sheer and low-cut clothing of any style, sweatshirts, T-shirts, denim of any type or colour. Spaghetti straps, open backs, midriff tank tops, halter tops, stretch pants, stirrup pants, jogging or warm-up suits, jeans of any colour or style, casual shorts, dress shorts, miniskirts.

Also, avoid neon-colours, tight-fitting clothing and low-cut blouses especially anything that shows cleavage.

Hair: A neat, well-groomed hairstyle is a must. Long and short styles are appropriate for women as long as the style is neat and professional. For longer hair, classic styles such as a low ponytail or bun look polished and professional.

Avoid: Wild, untamed or everly teased styles. Hair dyed in unnatural colours such as pink or blue, excessive hair spray, hair that is below waist level and juvenile styles such as pigtails,. These hair styles detract from your image as a respected professional.

Shoes: For formal business events, closed-toe heels or dress shoes in conservative colours essential. The shoes should be in good condition

Accessories: Jewelry and accessories should be tasteful and limited.

Avoid: Excessive perfume, extremely long nails, heavy make-up, excessive dangly or cheap jewelry, large visible tattoos or piercings and visible underwear such as bras, bra straps.