Pomp As Asaba Celebrates Ine Festival

Regular participants and spectators of INe Festivals in Asaba clan would attest to the fact that there was a great deal of improvement in this year’s edition of Ine,

The carnival-like festival ,which took off from the Ogbeke Square down to the ancestral home of the Iyase of Ahaba (Asaba) at Idumuojei, Umuezei quarters, Asaba. Amid drums and dance by Ahaba sons and daughters as well as non-indigenes, as they toured round the Ogbeke Square and back to the Iyase traditional home before retiring to their point of departure.

t the traditional home of the iyase, guests from the five quarters of Asaba land pour out in large numbers to appreciate iyase with excitement and applause as dances and songs, shouting of songs by young and old, drumming and sounding of the big wooden gong, and indeed, all else provide a vibrant social ambience of lineage, kinship, neighbourhood, workplace, school, business and friendship connections. Compounds, pathways, including markets and deity sites are cleared and kept clean for indigenes and guests to have a feel of the geographical beauty of Asaba clan.

On Ine day, which is 10th October, the Iyase dressed on his traditional attire (Red regalia designed with flashing golden stripes) came out of a secluded apartment in the company of the Chief priest with gun shots fired by the security men to signify his out of solitude. Immediately there was a sound with the same progression of gun shots (Mkpolo ani), followed by other chiefs to signal an allowance of noise and the beginning of Ine Festival.

t this point the fully charged and war ready Iyase of Ahaba became softened to receive the Ebos and display the “Egwu Otta” dances before the waiting crowd.

As he stepped to the dancing ground with the chief priest and other red cap chiefs, the people beheld him, shouting ‘Onowu!! Onowu!! Onowu!!’ with excitement and danced with him from the inner Chambers of his ancestral home to receive the large crowd and Ebos back and front three times.

muagu quarters started the procession, led by Chief Eric Okelua and his followers who came out in large numbers with excitement and applause, as dance and songs, shouting of songs by young and old, drumming and sounding of the big wooden gong was displayed.

Umuaji quarters came with Ogbeshi, Ndili, and his followers dancing shaking their body to different sound of the drum to celebrate the ine festival.

Ogbementa quarters came with Obi, Eng. Godfrey Kowea and his people displaying different caricature to attract the crowds watching.

muonaje quarters came with acoustic traditional display led by Ogbeshi Nwabueze Ogbogu and his followers. While Umuezei- Ezenie quarters displayed their excitement with Ogbeshi Sunday Okpuno leading his quarters with a loud war songs screaming “owowiwo!! wo wowow owowiwo!!!” respectively

Bialose highlife band and his dance group also thrill the crowd with a cultural music as the people dance till the end of the celebrations.

The caricatures were not left aside as Mrs. Mary Esheanya and her funny group sold cassette, C.D plates to display side attractions during Ine festival. Speaking with her she said, she chooses to sell, cassette during the ine celebration because she loves music and it is an act of traditional display.

The herb sellers also showcase their comic acts as they hawk their herbs on their head, dancing and hawking it all around the Ogbeke Square.

The age grade, the Onyejisike and the Ofuobi age grades as well as the Nigeria Police Force and other indigenous security outfits who ensured a peaceful celebration. Chief (Dr.) F. Edozien, Chief Ashiofu, Ogbueshi, Obi Ngozi Konwea, Eugene Chukwurah, Senior Special Assistants to RT. Hon PETER Onwusanya , Ify Ogboogu, Senior Special Assistants to Gov Okowa on Agriculture among others, also graced the occasion.

Speaking with Iyase of Asaba, Chief Patrick Onyeobi in his traditional home in Asaba, he disclosed that the Ine festival is indeed the climax of the annual New Yam, regretting that the last Odogwu has passed on and there is yet to be a replacement.

The Asaba High Chief inferred that the Ine festival is a period of happiness, adding that consequently, burials and mourning’s were not permitted hence the suspension of burial ceremonies in Asaba until the annual traditional festivals from August to the middle of October were over.

the Ine festival which lasts for one day and takes the form of a dancing carnival takes off from the Ogbe-Eke Square in Umuonaji Quarters in a procession in which each of the Five Quarters (Ebos) of Asaba is represented and along the way,

Watching the Ebos and their followers pay their respects to the Iyase at his Idumujei, Umuezei ancestral home and terminates at Ogbe-Eke Square was a show of dancing and merriment, even as the iyase averred that they would also have paid homage to the Odogwu if “we had one”.

Chief Onyeobi maintained that although the Ine festival is generally led by the Ogbus (Warriors), the Otu-Ihaza and the youths, women participate actively in recognition of the important role played by the women folk in times of war as home keepers.

He said that the Iyase and the Odogwu who are the principal warlords of Asaba are the custodians of Asaba people’s “Ikenga” (Guardian Spirit) and the deity of war, adding that the Ine festival is very colourful and vibrant and represents Asaba people’s effort to avoid the total eclipse of their traditional and cultural heritage in the face of eroding Western cultural influences and values.

One may ask why they celebrate the iNE festival in a unique way, Of course they will because Ine festival has become an integral part of Asaba culture, which many sons and daughters of Asaba Clan enjoy celebrating.

Chief (Dr.) Ngozi Allanah who graced the ceremony further states that the meaning and significance of Ine in Ahaba clan is the end of a bounty harvest and wealth for the celebrants.. That is perhaps why in Asaba cultural setting, invitation to the festival is open to all and sundry – friends, neighbours, kin relations, acquaintances, in-laws, etc.

Ine festival showcased the beautiful Asaba cultural identity and heritage.

Celebrating the Ine fest is common with energetic men’s, women’s and children’s cultural dance troupes, in addition to fashion display, role reversals, jamboree, heavy drinking of palm wine, , commensality and reciprocity all of which are synonymous with the life and culture.

Ine festival is such a highly appealing event to the extent that even the iyase’s in-law came from all over the country to grace the celebration.

It is noteworthy to mention that the ceremony was not only eventful but was colourful, glamorous and scintillatingly fascinating. Government personalities, and the iyase In-laws from all part of the country, were also present to celebrate with the good people of Asaba.

