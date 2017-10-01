H on Okoh Assists Chairmanship, Councillorship Candidates In Ika South With N4.6m To Collect Forms

BY MELODY UWERU

IT was a thing of joy at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secretariat, Agbor as the member representing

Ika South Constituency at the Delta State House of Assembly and Chairman House Committee on Commerce

and Industry, Hon Festus Chukwuyem Okoh gave N4.6million to the PDP chairmanship and eight counsellorship

candidates in his constituency

The chairmanship candidate, Barr Victor Okoh received

N1million cheque while the eight councillorship candidates in the local government received N200.000 cash each.Speaking before presenting the cash to the candidates, Hon Okoh said that the gesture was borne out of his desire to assist them in their election particularly

those of them that are not financially balanced.

He urged them to use the money for the purpose it was meant for. Responding on behalf of others, Barr Victor Okoh, expressed gratitude to the lawmaker for his magnanimity,

and assured him that the effort will be a big boost to their electioneering campaigns.

He also promised that they will remain loyal to the party and work toward its growth.

Eelier, the PDP chairman in Ika South, Hon Collins Bello applauded Hon Okoh and enjoined all PDP members in the local government to wholeheartedly work for the party in the next council election

Also speaking, the PDP chairman in ward 1, Mr. Obiazi commended Hon. Okoh saying that in the history of the local government they have never witnessed such humanitarian

gesture, adding that they will reciprocate by working for the victory of the party in the forthcoming council election.