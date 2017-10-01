I Am The Way, The Truth And The Life: No Man Cometh To The Father But By Me, Thus Saith Jesus The Son Of The Most High God

In ACTS 4:12, it is written, “NEITHER IS THERE SALVATION

IN ANY OTHER: FOR THERE IS NONE OTHER

NAME UNDER HEAVEN GIVEN AMONG MEN, WHEREBY WE MUST BE SAVED.” Jesus is the only way to thesalvation of man from the Adamic sin which is the sin of the wholeworld. John the Baptist described Him as the Lamb of God that taketh away the sin of the whole world. He is the only way to eternal life in heaven: and by Him, man is reconciled back to God. The devil and his demons acknowledge Jesus Christ as the Son of God, as written in LUKE 4:41, “AND DEVILS ALSO CAME OUT OF MANY, CRYING OUT AND SAYING, THOU ART CHRIST THE SON OF GOD AND HE (CHRIST) REBUKING THEM (DEVILS ) SUFFERED THEM NOT TO SPEAK FOR THEY KNEW THAT HE WAS CHRIST.”In JOHN 1:12, it is written

that as many as will believe on His name and receive Him, He gives them the right and privilege to become the sons of God. After the fall of Adam,God drove him out of the Garden, as written in GENESIS 3:24, “SO HE DROVE OUT THE MAN, AND HE PLACED AT THE EAST OF THE GARDEN CHERUBIMS AND A FLAMING SWORD WHICH TURNED EVERY WAY, TO KEEP THE WAY OF THE WAY OF THE TREE OF LIFE.” Adam and Eve and the entire human

race, the descendants of Adam were thus alienated from the life of God.

Jesus Christ came down from God, His Father in heaven,

unto the earth, to reconcile man back to His Father, by His death on the cross, and to show man the way to heaven. Christianity is quite unique in the sense that it is the way of life, the way of peace, that is, peace with God and peace with all men. It is therefore not a religion of violence or vengeance, hence all followers of Christ are warned in ROMANS 12:18-21, and I quote, “IF IT BE POSSIBLE, AS MUCH AS LIETH IN YOU, LIVE PEACEABLY WITH ALL MEN. DEARLY BELOVED, AVENGE NOT YOURSELVES,

BUT RATHER GIVE PLACE UNTO WRATH: FOR IT IS WRITTEN, VENGEANCE IS MINE; I WILL REPAY, SAITH THE LORD. THEREFORE, IF THINE ENEMY HUNGER,

FEED HIM; IF HE THIRST, GIVE HIM DRINK: FOR IN SO DOING THOU SHALT HEAP COALS OF FIRE ON HIS HEAD.” In HEBREWS 12:14, theyare also warned and I quote, FOLLOW PEACE WITH ALL MEN AND HOLINESS, WITHOUT WHICH NO MAN SHALL SEE THE LORD.”

Even in MATTHEW 12:31-32, Jesus said, WHOSOEVER BLASPHEMETH AGAINST HIM SHALL BE FORGIVEN AND THAT WHOSOEVER SPEAKETH A WORD AGAINST HIM, IT SHALL BE FORGIVEN HIM. AND MANY JEWS, ESPECIALLY

THE PHARISEES, BLASPHEMED AGAINST JESUS CHRIST, WHILE HEREON EARTH. THEY CALLED JESUS ALL SORTS OF NAMES: THEYSAID HE HAD A DEVIL AND THAT HE WAS MAD, AS WRITTEN IN JOHN 10:20,“AND MANY OF THEM SAID HE HAD A DEVIL, AND IS MAD; WHY HEAR YE HIM?

IN SPITE OF ALL THESE BLASPHEMOUS WORDS AGAINST JESUS, THE DISCIPLES OF JESUS NEVER CHALLENGED

THEM, TALK LESS OF BEING VIOLENT AGAINST THEM WITH INTENT TO KILL. GENUINE CHRISTIANS, ALL OVER THE WORLD, WILL NEVER RESORT TO VIOLENCE

IN THE DEFENCE OF THEIR FAITH IN CHRIST, EVEN IF THE NAME OF JESUS THEIR MASTER IS BEING BLASPHEMED, BECAUSE JESUS THEIR MASTER, SAYS THEY SHALL BE FORGIVEN.

And even in MATTHEW 26:52-53, Jesus Christ condemned

the use of the sword when one of His disciples, who, out of zeal, wanted to defend Him. In His condemnation,

Jesus said, and I quote, “PUT UP THY SWORD INTO HIS PLACE. FOR ALL THEY THAT TAKE THE SWORD SHALL PERISH WITH THE SWORD. THINKEST THOU THAT I CANNOT NOW PRAY TO MY FATHER AND HE SHALL PRESENTLY GIVE ME MORE THAN TWELVE LEGIONS OF ANGELS.”With these spoken words, Jesus is saying to His disciples, and indeed to all Christians -DON’T DEFEND ME! MY FATHER IN HEAVEN IS ABLE TO DEFEND ME, WHEN I PRAY TO HIM. This doctrine of Christ, which of course, is the doctrine of God, His Father, is the only panacea to all religious wars and religious conflicts in the world today.

God will surely require in the hands of these wicked killers, the blood of all who have been killed by them under

the guise of religion, because their blood is crying unto God, and God hears the voice of their blood. When Cain, Adam’s first son, killed his younger brother, Abel, God said unto Cain in GENESIS 4:10, and I quote, ‘’WHAT HAST THOU DONE? THE VOICE OF THY BROTHER’S BLOOD CRIETH UNTO ME FROM THE GROUND.’’

Until man has peace with God, man shall forever be a wicked man, who is like the troubled sea when it cannot rest, as written in ISAIAH 57:20. And God says in VERSE 21, that there is no peace to the wicked. Jesus Christ, who is the Prince of peace, says in JOHN 16:33 and I quote, ‘’THESE THINGS HAVE I SPOKEN TO YOU THAT IN ME YE MIGHT HAVE PEACE.’’THE WORLD CANNOT GIVE PEACE, ONLY JESUS CAN GIVE PEACE, AS SPOKEN BY JESUS,

IN JOHN 14:27a, and I quote, ‘’PEACE I LEAVE WITH YOU, MY PEACE I GIVE UNTO YOU- NOT AS THE WORLD GIVETH, GIVE I UNTO YOU.’’ Jesus has given peace to ALL HIS DISCIPLES and He has left peace with them. Therefore,

the peace, the world is searching for, and the peace everyman is looking for, can only be found in JESUS, THE PRI