YOUTHS in Delta State have been
enjoined to take advantage of
the various skills acquisition
programmes to train themselves
in tandem with the Delta State
Government’s job creation agenda.
The Delta State Commissioner for
Information, Mr Patrick Ukah who
was represented by the Ministry’s
functioning Permanent Secretary,
Mr Paul Osahor, made the call in
Asaba during a courtesy visit by the
members of the Self -Reliance Youth
Organization, Delta State.
Ukah, who stressed the need
for the teeming youths to acquaint
themselves with skills in other fields,
said that gone were the days of
gainful living through white collar
jobs, saying that there was a new
awakening of skilled acquisition to
develop oneself morally.
The Commissioner reiterated the
Governor’s SMART Agenda that
focuses on strategic wealth creation
project and provision of jobs for
all Deltans as the main focus of the
Okowa administration through the
relevant job creation policies geared
towards ensuring sustainable training
programmes that would empower
youths in the state.
He equally complemented the group
for their noble course in training and
developing the youths in the society
through skill acquisition and implored
them not to be deterred in their oars,
adding that the ministry would do its
best to support their cause.
Speaking earlier, the National
C o o r d i n a t o r, S e l f R e l i a n c e
Youth Organisation, Mr Emeke
Egwuanimkwu said that the group
functions as a body that encourages
empowerment that was saddled with
the responsibility of training youth
who were willing to be trained in
different skills to improve on their
contribution to the society.
Mr Egwuanimkwu said that the
registration of the programme was
free as any interested person would
be trained in the field to integrate
them on need to be aware of what
they should be and represent in the
society.
He thanked the Commissioner for
his love and encouraging interest
in his duties to the people of the
state through first hand information
dissemination, even as he sorted for
the Ministry assistance to actualize
the goals of the organisation.