Take Advantage Of Skills Acquisition To Improve Yourselves, Ukah Tells Youths

YOUTHS in Delta State have been

enjoined to take advantage of

the various skills acquisition

programmes to train themselves

in tandem with the Delta State

Government’s job creation agenda.

The Delta State Commissioner for

Information, Mr Patrick Ukah who

was represented by the Ministry’s

functioning Permanent Secretary,

Mr Paul Osahor, made the call in

Asaba during a courtesy visit by the

members of the Self -Reliance Youth

Organization, Delta State.

Ukah, who stressed the need

for the teeming youths to acquaint

themselves with skills in other fields,

said that gone were the days of

gainful living through white collar

jobs, saying that there was a new

awakening of skilled acquisition to

develop oneself morally.

The Commissioner reiterated the

Governor’s SMART Agenda that

focuses on strategic wealth creation

project and provision of jobs for

all Deltans as the main focus of the

Okowa administration through the

relevant job creation policies geared

towards ensuring sustainable training

programmes that would empower

youths in the state.

He equally complemented the group

for their noble course in training and

developing the youths in the society

through skill acquisition and implored

them not to be deterred in their oars,

adding that the ministry would do its

best to support their cause.

Speaking earlier, the National

C o o r d i n a t o r, S e l f R e l i a n c e

Youth Organisation, Mr Emeke

Egwuanimkwu said that the group

functions as a body that encourages

empowerment that was saddled with

the responsibility of training youth

who were willing to be trained in

different skills to improve on their

contribution to the society.

Mr Egwuanimkwu said that the

registration of the programme was

free as any interested person would

be trained in the field to integrate

them on need to be aware of what

they should be and represent in the

society.

He thanked the Commissioner for

his love and encouraging interest

in his duties to the people of the

state through first hand information

dissemination, even as he sorted for

the Ministry assistance to actualize

the goals of the organisation.