Labour Rejects N30,000 Minimum Wage Offer

THE organised labour has rejected the resolution

of the House of Representatives seeking the upward review of the minimum wage for Nigerian

workers to N30, 000 from the current N18, 000

The President of the Trade Union Congress, Bobboi

Kaigama, told newsmen at the weekend that the organised

labour is demanding

N56, 000.

He stated that the labour unions were awaiting the executive arm of government

to set up a committee to speed up the process.

“The procedure is for the tripartite body to sit down and agree on a figure, present it to the National Executive Council, National

Council of State and to the National Assembly,” he said.

The Nigeria Labour Congress

(NLC) ,on its part , commended the recommendation

of the House of Representatives, but said that the process to determine an approved minimum wage has started with a tripartite engagement

involving the labour, the private sector and the government.

The General Secretary of the NLC, Peter Ezon, stated this in an interview with our correspondent on Saturday.

He said that the tripartite arrangement would recommend

the minimum wage to the government and, in turn, take it to the National Assembly for legislation.

“We welcome the concerns

of the House of Representatives

members and we also beg them to put more pressure on government to institute the process of the tripartite committee so that it can be concluded and returned to the National Assembly,”

Ezon said.

The NLC scribe said that some state governors were struggling to pay the N18,000 minimum wage because they allgedly failed to set their priorities right.

He accused the Federal Government of delaying the process of sending the approved new minimum wage to the National Assembly

and warned that the labour movement was losing patience with the government and might be forced to act appropriately to achieve its demands.

As of the time of filing this report, the President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Bobboi Kaigama, was yet to respond to a request for his union’s reaction.

The reports had it that members of the House of Representatives warned that a nationwide strike by workers over low wages could force the country’s economy back into recession