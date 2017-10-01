BY ANTHONY ARUGBA/ABRAKA THERE was confusion in Abraka, on Friday following the
rumour of anti- Monkey Pox vaccination by health officials
as parents numbering over 200 besieged Abraka Grammar
School with hoodlums carrying weapons in large numbers,
demanding the withdrawal of their wards or else they would
set the school ablaze.
The parents were said to have arrived the school on getting
wind of the rumour to demand the withdrawal of their children,
who were receiving lessons, for fear of being vaccinated with
the alleged killer vaccination by health officials alleged to be in
company of military personnel out to force the vaccination on
pupils in case they resisted. It was learnt that the rumour was
said to have emanated from residents and indigenes who, on
sighting heavy military presence in the town, began to panic,
putting telephone calls across to families and friends to withdraw
their children from their schools to avoid being injected with
allegedly lethal vaccine
Our reporter gathered that the alleged killer vaccination
exercise was said to be the handwork of the Federal Government
to reduce the number of South-South and South-East indigenes
to advance the cause of the alleged “northern agenda”.
Our correspondent gathered that, some parents, whose wards
are students of Abraka Grammar School, Abraka, got wind of the
rumor that the vaccination had begun from Abraka Model School,
Abraka, and was soon to get to Abraka Grammer School, which
eventually led to parents besieging Abraka Grammar School to
withdraw their wards.The correspondent, who visited Abraka
Grammar School, observed that there were no signs of military
personnel inside the school, neither was there any trace of health
officials vaccinating any student.
The Principal, Abraka Grammar School, Mr. Oweibor Jonathan,
who debunked the rumour about the alleged vaccination by
health officials in company of heavy military presence, said the
rumour was baseless and unfounded. He said : “ Shortly after
school assembly this morning, teachers began to teach the
students, but suddenly some parents numbering 20 besieged
Abraka Grammar School gate shouting ‘release our children’ and
before we knew it, students began to exit their classes looking
towards the gate while parents continued banging at the gate
and demanding we release their children to them as they don’t