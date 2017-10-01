Monkey Pox Vaccination Scare Over 200 Parents Besiege Abraka Grammar School To Vacate Children

BY ANTHONY ARUGBA/ABRAKA THERE was confusion in Abraka, on Friday following the

rumour of anti- Monkey Pox vaccination by health officials

as parents numbering over 200 besieged Abraka Grammar

School with hoodlums carrying weapons in large numbers,

demanding the withdrawal of their wards or else they would

set the school ablaze.

The parents were said to have arrived the school on getting

wind of the rumour to demand the withdrawal of their children,

who were receiving lessons, for fear of being vaccinated with

the alleged killer vaccination by health officials alleged to be in

company of military personnel out to force the vaccination on

pupils in case they resisted. It was learnt that the rumour was

said to have emanated from residents and indigenes who, on

sighting heavy military presence in the town, began to panic,

putting telephone calls across to families and friends to withdraw

their children from their schools to avoid being injected with

allegedly lethal vaccine

Our reporter gathered that the alleged killer vaccination

exercise was said to be the handwork of the Federal Government

to reduce the number of South-South and South-East indigenes

to advance the cause of the alleged “northern agenda”.

Our correspondent gathered that, some parents, whose wards

are students of Abraka Grammar School, Abraka, got wind of the

rumor that the vaccination had begun from Abraka Model School,

Abraka, and was soon to get to Abraka Grammer School, which

eventually led to parents besieging Abraka Grammar School to

withdraw their wards.The correspondent, who visited Abraka

Grammar School, observed that there were no signs of military

personnel inside the school, neither was there any trace of health

officials vaccinating any student.

The Principal, Abraka Grammar School, Mr. Oweibor Jonathan,

who debunked the rumour about the alleged vaccination by

health officials in company of heavy military presence, said the

rumour was baseless and unfounded. He said : “ Shortly after

school assembly this morning, teachers began to teach the

students, but suddenly some parents numbering 20 besieged

Abraka Grammar School gate shouting ‘release our children’ and

before we knew it, students began to exit their classes looking

towards the gate while parents continued banging at the gate

and demanding we release their children to them as they don’t