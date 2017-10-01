Town Hall Meetings As A Strategic Strategic Accountability Tool

BY MONDAY UWAGWU WHEN, in the medieval-era

Europe, the Greeks led the

way in the global search for

a more amenable leadership format,

they opted for public meetings at

which, in their city states, they held

public talks on the issues that concern

them for the day, and perhaps, far into

their future.

In Athens, Thessalonica and other

parts of the emerging Greek Nation

at that time, these open debates/talks

were a regular feature, and almost all

issues that bothered the citizens were

up for no-holds barred discussion. As

expected, many of the issues proved

quite cantankerous and definitely

divisive in actual and constructive

senses, hence decisions on them took

much longer time to arrive at, after

painstaking discussions. Others, being

far less divisive, were readily thrashed

out and hung up for implementation

by the relevant stakeholders of the

emerging nation.

Obviously, the Greek experience of

the type in reference, took place in the

far-flung medieval era, when, as is evident,

the variables were not exactly as

they are in our contemporary times.

For instance, while the Greek City

States were by far smaller-geographically-

speaking-than our modern-era

states (Delta State, in comparison, for

instance), it can also be argued, with

an appreciable tinge of reasonableness,

that the societies of today, on the

scale of objective comparison, are far

more complex than their medieval-era

counterparts, in spite of the profuse

existence of science and its producttechnology-

that should, on the basis

of their ubiquitous application, help

bridge the communication difficulties

that spring from the complexity.

However, while there is no doubting

the marked difference in the nature and profile of the contemporary and

medieval-era societies, there exists one

fact that can only be denied at great cost

to the truth and clear conscience. That is

the fact that, differences apart, the import

of the medieval-era activities of the small

Greek City States reverberate in today’s

world with resonating timbre. The proofs?

Well, without an iota of doubt, the political

and administrative culture of the

City States have given birth to a healthy

child in today’s world-the western –style

democratic module, and its ancillary, the

accountability culture. That accountability

culture, in the case of Delta State, has

found equitable equivalence in our own

version of open talkshops-more appropriately

called town hall meetings.

Today, just as in the medieval-era, town

hall meetings offer the exact opportunities

that the open talkshops of the medievalera

Greeks did.

So, with effect from Tuesday, May 9,

2017, the entourage of the Governor of

Delta State, Senator (Dr)Ifeanyi Okowa,

will hit the road in the fulfilment of one

of the golden and inviolable tenets of

modern responsive and responsible leadership

– stewardship and the necessity to

account to the people, the very sovereign,

in the name of the mandate they bestowed

on him in the 2015 gubernatorial poll

in the state and to explain to them, in

clear, transparent terms, how, in spite of

the humongous effects of the prevailing

gargantuan economic recession, he has

kept faith with the import of his SMART

Agenda, with critical regard to the costefficient

delivery of projects and services

to all stakeholders in the endearing Delta

Project.

Yes; in doing so, the governor, realising,

as it is said, that constructive criticism is

advice freely offered, will seek to have a

heart-felt no holds-barred dialogue with

the people, at which he would eke out the

import of their pulse for deployment in

the governance of the state as his administration

throttles, at reckonable blast of

speed and sure-footedness, to a successful

completion of the rump of its current

term and, hopefully, cruise into a second

four-year term on earned terms.