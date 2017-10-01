Ukori Appeals To Delta Govt To Take Over Oporoza, Tsekelewu Cottage Hospitals

Thehe Executive Chairman of Egbema and Gbaramatu Communities Development Foundation, EGCDF, has appealed to the Delta state government to take over and provide personnel for the cottage hospitals at Oporoza and Tsekelewu communities in Warri South -West and Warri North Local Government Areas in the state.

Ukori, who made the appeal during a familiarization tour/town hall meeting at Opia, Adagbarasa, Opuama and Polobubor (Tsekelewu) communities in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta state said the appeal became necessary because of the dearth of health facilities in the area.

According to Ukori, if the Delta state government and other interventionist agencies can support us with the provision of personnel and running of the two cottage hospitals, there will be no doubt that it will address the prevalent health challenges in the area.

He explained that the cottage hospitals were built by the Egbema and Garamatu Communities Development Foundation through the sponsorship of Chevron Nigeria Limited years ago and have remained non-functional since after their completion few years ago due to lack of staff and operational facilities.

Ukori stated that despite the health facilities challenges in the area, they are poised to promote sustainable development of all their communities and attraction of empowerment opportunities to all deserving indigenes of the communities.

He said, “we can only achieve all these through the people’s support in ensuring peaceful environment for Chevron Nigeria Limited. So let us jointly protect the oil and gas facilities within and around our communities.

“We must all say no to illegal oil bunkering and pipeline vandalism. When we have done the needful, we can confidently demand for the best from the International Oil Companies and government in terms of employment, empowerment opportunities and increase in funding for developmental activities”.