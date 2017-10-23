Aggrieved N-Power Staff Protest Irregularities In Distribution Of Devices In Warri

AGGRIEVED Staff of the President Muhammadu

Buhari’s Sponsored N-Power Programme in Delta

State on Monday took to the streets to protest an

alleged bottleneck in collection of devices promised

them by the Federal Government, saying that the agency

saddled with the responsibility of giving out the devices;

MTN Nigeria was frustrating them.

They claimed that all efforts to get their devices as

directed through a text message to their mobile to

designated point in Warri and Asaba has not yielded

the desired result. They thereby, appealed to the

Federal Government to intervene and look for a better

medium of delivering the device to them before lost

out completely.

The Aggrieved N-Power Staff who came under

“Batch A” chanted solidarity songs matched through

major streets in Warri in a peaceful protest before

they arrived at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ),

Warri Correspondents Chapel Press Centre where

they presented their case to journalists who were on

ground.

The Aggrieved N-Power Staff claimed that the Alaka

Branch Manager of MTN has allegedly thwarted their

efforts and failed to give them attention in collecting

the devices after being redirected from Asaba to the 3

Battalion Nigerian Army Barracks,Effurun,Uvwie Local

Government Area, Delta State.

Speaking on behalf of the aggrieved N-Power Staff

during the protest Mr. Michael Saviour, stated that they

decide to raise the alarm because they have not got any

reliable information either from Asab or MTN especially

when the device has been approved by the Federal

Government to be distributed to them.

Saviour stated who was flanked by Okiemute Ronuwe,

Odiakaose Fidelis and others, expressed gratitude to the

federal government for the initiative, saying that their

salaries have been coming regularly.

“We cannot say it is a Scam but our problem is with

MTN. Let Federal Government tell us where and how to

get our device. Let them keep their words as well.”