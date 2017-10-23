AGGRIEVED Staff of the President Muhammadu
Buhari’s Sponsored N-Power Programme in Delta
State on Monday took to the streets to protest an
alleged bottleneck in collection of devices promised
them by the Federal Government, saying that the agency
saddled with the responsibility of giving out the devices;
MTN Nigeria was frustrating them.
They claimed that all efforts to get their devices as
directed through a text message to their mobile to
designated point in Warri and Asaba has not yielded
the desired result. They thereby, appealed to the
Federal Government to intervene and look for a better
medium of delivering the device to them before lost
out completely.
The Aggrieved N-Power Staff who came under
“Batch A” chanted solidarity songs matched through
major streets in Warri in a peaceful protest before
they arrived at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ),
Warri Correspondents Chapel Press Centre where
they presented their case to journalists who were on
ground.
The Aggrieved N-Power Staff claimed that the Alaka
Branch Manager of MTN has allegedly thwarted their
efforts and failed to give them attention in collecting
the devices after being redirected from Asaba to the 3
Battalion Nigerian Army Barracks,Effurun,Uvwie Local
Government Area, Delta State.
Speaking on behalf of the aggrieved N-Power Staff
during the protest Mr. Michael Saviour, stated that they
decide to raise the alarm because they have not got any
reliable information either from Asab or MTN especially
when the device has been approved by the Federal
Government to be distributed to them.
Saviour stated who was flanked by Okiemute Ronuwe,
Odiakaose Fidelis and others, expressed gratitude to the
federal government for the initiative, saying that their
salaries have been coming regularly.
“We cannot say it is a Scam but our problem is with
MTN. Let Federal Government tell us where and how to
get our device. Let them keep their words as well.”
