Dame Okowa To Partner TCI On Reproductive Health Challenges

BY CHIBUZOR ISICHEI

Thehe wife of the Delta State Governor and Founder, 05 Initiative, Dame Edith Okowa, has expressed readiness to work with The Challenge Initiative (TCI), a pet project of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, in addressing reproductive health challenges facing the urban poor.

Dame Okowa who said this yesterday while receiving a team of the challenge initiative led by Dr. Victor Igharo in Government House, commended the various philanthropic activities of the Melinda and Bill Gates Foundation which has benefited many nationals.

She said that their presence in Africa, especially Nigeria, would go a long way in boosting the health of the people and also that their coming to Delta State was very timely and promised that Deltans would not fail them.

Highlighting the various activities of the 05 Initiative, Dame Okowa said that the 05 foundation is doing everything possible to alleviate the sufferings of the poor, for the benefit of humanity as, according to her, “As we go on partnering in this vision, God will give us the grace to move on.”

Earlier, the Programme Manager and Leader of the team, Dr. Victor Igharo, said that TCI is a global urban reproductive health programme supported by a three- year grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Institute for population and Reproductive Health based at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health currently in four regions – Nigeria, India, Francophone West Africa (Senegal as the hub).

He said that the initiative represents an exciting new demand-driven approach to providing life-saving reproductive health information and services, using the proven and largely successful Urban Reproductive Health Model Building on the success of the Nigeria Urban Reproductive Health Initiative which has been a foremost partner of government in the advancement of reproductive, maternal and child health in Nigeria with special emphasis on family planning child birth spacing.

Dr. Igharo also said that the foundation is committed to promoting sustainability, local ownership and demonstrate the feasibility of long term investment in reproductive health, positioned to support states that self select to identify priorities and implement high impact Reproductive Health (RH) Interventions focused on the urban poor, disclosing that Delta State is one of the TCI -supported states receiving support to reposition the entire reproductive health.

Igharo, who said that they came to extend their partnership with the governor’s wife on her great project, “sickle cell campaign,” which has been ravaging many families today, commended Dame Okowa on her initiative and the present administration led by Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, ‘who has brought great transformation in the area of health in the state.’

He said that their main purpose for the visit was to work with the governor’s wife, create a helpful avenue for the masses and see how to support the state in primary health care system.