Okowa Legacy Group Set To Counter Negative Publicity Against Govt

Deltans have been asked to jettison the negative propaganda being orchestrated by the All Progressives Congress (APC) led opposition in the state through online platforms to tarnish the image of the Governor Okowa- led administration.

A US- based medical practitioner, Dr. (Mrs.) Isioma Okobah, who visited the state recently, said that online reports on the Okowa administration were not in tandem with the reality on ground, saying that her visit to Delta State was an eye opener on the giant strides so far achieved.

Dr. Okobah said that the assessment of the Okowa administration should be based purely on fulfillment of campaign promises to the electorate by Governor Okowa, adding, however, that such assessment should be anchored on objectivity, empirical proofs and visible evidence on ground.

She made the remarks while speaking at the formal inauguration of the Okowa Legacy Group at Igbodo, Ika North- East Local Government Area, saying that the group was put in place to correct what she called deliberate falsehood, misinformation and skewed report on the Governor Okowa administration by online media platforms with the support of political opponents.

Okobah, who affirmed the need to change the narrative, remarked that contrary to media reports, the Okowa administration had indeed performed creditably in terms of infrastructural development, even distribution of projects, economic empowerment, job creation for youths through STEP, YAGEP and GEEP programmes, as well as equitable political appointment to all sections of the state.

She explained that it was high time the public perception of the state government changed for good and challenged members of the Okowa Legacy Group to rise up to the challenge and do the needful.

In his remarks, the state Co-coordinator of the group. Mr. Onyeka Ujedibie, affirmed the irrevocable commitment of the group to work in synergy with other groups to promote and protect the developmental achievements of the Okowa administration to the outside world.

The inauguration was attended by leaders, elders and PDP faithful in the state, including Chief Frank Chukas and Dr. (Barr.) Amechi Okobah among several others.

Recall that the Okowa Legacy Group aims at changing public perception of the performance of the Governor Okowa admini-stration by highlighting and promoting its achievements and bridging the communi-cation gap between Deltans and government.