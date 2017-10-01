Delta Transport Service Limited (Delta Line): Matters Arising

The problems that have necessitated the abysmal performance

of Delta Transport Service, operators of Delta Line, in delivering

on its statutory function of providing transport services,

with appreciable intakes, were revealed recently to the chagrin of

Delta State Government and the citizenry.

Indeed, the poor growth of Delta Line was captured a fortnight

ago by the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Transport,

Comrade Chibuzor Charles Uwajeh, who attributed the failure

ouijyuf the company to sundry factors, with the alleged workers’

unproductive attitude and selfish inclinations having encumbered

the company’s progress.

Uwajeh, in his reaction to the protest by the workers, under the

aegis of Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation, Civil Service

Technical and Recreational Employees (AUPCTR E), over government’s

decision to partner the private sector to revamp Delta Line,

alleged that the workers had indulged in illegal sale of company’s

motor engines, spare parts and motor vehicles and even pocketed

money realized from outstations of the company.

In this era of economic recession and insufficiency of money to

finance major projects, it is absurd to blame the authority for the

decision to hand over the company to private transport operators.

The stagnated growth and multiple problems militating against

the company’s growth justify the government’s decision to cede a

chunk of its equity shares in the company to a private investor, God

is Good Motors (GIGM).

There is no hiding the fact that for years, Delta Line has faced serious

challenges and outright decline in its service delivery due to

poor management, poor work ethics and personal aggrandizement.

It was established for increased service delivery, profit making and

to address the welfare needs of its workers. Unfortunately, the reverse

has been the case, while the state government has intermittently

invested millions of naira to salvage the company.

For instance, a few years ago, 200 buses were purchased for Delta

Line, but most, if not all, have either disappeared or in very bad

condition. Delta Line has been in decay for about two decades and

even the occasional change of leadership has not brought the desired

results. On the part of the management and staff, there seemed to

be no serious effort to increase the fleet of the company or perform

optimally and satisfactorily in recent times.

This appalling performance underscores the need for the latest

government initiative and justifies it. After all, it is sheer lack of

wisdom for a people to continually make the same mistakes all the

time and expect different results. Of course, no investor will watch

his investment nose dive without seeking ways to salvage it. On this

score, the Delta State Government has done the right thing as the

partnership with God is Good Motors will provide a fresh vista to

resuscitate the ailing company.

It is, therefore, our considered opinion that, rather than antagonize

the partial privatization process, workers should embrace the new

arrangement and prove themselves as worthy stakeholders who truly

want the company brought back to life. The effective resuscitation of

the company will enhance the collective interest of members of staff

and enable it meet the needs of the commuting public.

We, however, plead with the Delta State Government to monitor the

running of the company by the new management to justify the basis

for its selection. This is because, Deltans as stakeholders may from

now on take a keener interest in the company’s activities in order

to assess how much the company has improved vis-à-vis its pitiable

present situation.

In this wise, the management of God is Good Motors, which has made

its mark in the transport industry across Nigeria, should justify their

choice as operator of Delta Line, by upholding the virtues that have

made them excel as one of the leading transport companies in Nigeria.

In other words, they must introduce measures to grow the company

in terms of efficiency and profitability