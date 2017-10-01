Okowa Commissions Ultra-Modern Market At Orerokpe

THE Delta State Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa has opened an ultra-modern market, charging chairmen of local governments to allocate stores in markets constructed by his administration to genuine traders.

The governor made the call yesterday, during the commissioning of a multi-million naira ultra-modern market at Orerokpe, Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State.

“We know it is statutory for local government councils to construct markets, but we had to intervene to improve the socio-economic life of the people; this market has been ceded to the council, they are not to refund the money spent to government,” the governor said, reiterating, “if this market is not put to good use, it will be a waste,. The council chairman must allocate stores to genuine traders, not people who will collect stores without making use of them; the chairman should liaise with the traditional ruler to ensure that the right persons get the stores.”

He continued, “This is the first of modern markets we are constructing, because of the importance of markets to our people and due to demands, in 2018, we are constructing three modern markets in Ozoro, Burutu and Oghara.”

Governor Okowa ,who was accompanied by his Deputy, , Barr. Kingsley Otuaro, the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and political aides, while in Okpe Local Government Area, amidst jubilations by the people, also, commissioned phase 1 of Arhagba/Okobia/Okuetolor/ Okuabude road and Kpokpogri/Okuvo/Opuraja/Iriama road projects. It is worthy to state that the projects were executed by his administration.

Earlier, the Orodje of Okpe, HRM Orhue I had said, “Governor Okowa is not only a Chief but, a Prince of Okpe kingdom; since his emergence as governor, we are witnessing the commissioning of different projects.”

While thanking the governor, the Orodje urged him to do more for the people as his good works will always speak for him.

The Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Barr. Mary Iyasere disclosed that the market has 196 open shops, 28 lock up shops, four offices, 16 toilets, one coldroom, one storage room, one open hall, a water borehole, reinforced concrete underground water tank, steel elevated portable water tank, PHCN electricity supply, external flood lights, platform for yam tubers, among other facilities.

Chairman of Okpe Local Government , Prince Godwin Ejinyere thanked Governor Okowa for his commitment towards delivering on his electoral promises.

Meanwhile, GovernorOkowa of Delta State has said Deltans should expect more infrastructure as his administration is committed to making life better for the people.

The governor gave the assurance yesterday, during the commissioning of Ovwian road in Udu Local Government Area of the state.

The governor was accompanied by his Deputy, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro, Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and retinue of political aides and were received by a mammoth crowd of Udu people, who were excited to see the governor commissioning projects in the local government area.

Governor Okowa had inspected the construction of Grace Road, Ekete Waterside in the area before commissioning the road project.

“I am glad that this project has been fully delivered, we are here to rejoice with the people, the government is doing a lot to provide infrastructure and I want to reassure you, all Deltans that we will deliver more projects that will impact on lives in the course of this administration,” the governor said.

He lauded the collaborative efforts of the people of Udu, which led to the speedy delivery of the project, noting that the contractor was not disturbed by the people.

The state Commissioner for Works, Chief James Auguoye had in an address, said that the road was constructed within seven months as the contract for its execution was awarded in the month of March, 2017.

President-General of Ovwian Community, Engr. Paul Odiete thanked Governor Okowa for his adminstration’s commitment to providing infrastructure that will make life better for Deltans, while the chairman of the local government council, Hon. Solomon Kpomah thanked the governor for his administration’s commitment to delivering dividends of democracy to the people of the state.