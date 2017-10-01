Govs Wife Commends Okpe Indigenes For Sickle Cell Clinic

THE wife of the state Governor, Dame

Edith Okowa has commended the

people of Okpe for showing a great

sense of love and coming together to put up

a sickle cell clinic in Orerokpe, headquarters

of Okpe Local Government Area.

Commissioning the project, the wife of

the governor urged politicians and other

Okpe citizens to continue to invest in the

development of their community.

She warned the public not to term sickle

cell a disease, emphasising that sickle cell

could be managed effectively for the healthy

living of patients and urged parents who

have sickle cell children to be hard-working

so that they could raise money to support

their children, stressing that the responsibility

of taking care of sickle cell children

should not be left for only the government.

She urged young boys and girls

intending to get married to know their

genotype before getting married, to avoid

giving birth to sickle cell children.

The commissioning was witnessed

by the Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly,

Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, the

Commissioner for Works, Chief James

Augoye, Commissioner for Health, Dr.

Nicholas Azinge, the Chairman of Okpe

Local Government Council, Chief Godwin

Ejinyere and a host of traditional rulers

and council staff.