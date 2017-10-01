THE wife of the state Governor, Dame
Edith Okowa has commended the
people of Okpe for showing a great
sense of love and coming together to put up
a sickle cell clinic in Orerokpe, headquarters
of Okpe Local Government Area.
Commissioning the project, the wife of
the governor urged politicians and other
Okpe citizens to continue to invest in the
development of their community.
She warned the public not to term sickle
cell a disease, emphasising that sickle cell
could be managed effectively for the healthy
living of patients and urged parents who
have sickle cell children to be hard-working
so that they could raise money to support
their children, stressing that the responsibility
of taking care of sickle cell children
should not be left for only the government.
She urged young boys and girls
intending to get married to know their
genotype before getting married, to avoid
giving birth to sickle cell children.
The commissioning was witnessed
by the Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly,
Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, the
Commissioner for Works, Chief James
Augoye, Commissioner for Health, Dr.
Nicholas Azinge, the Chairman of Okpe
Local Government Council, Chief Godwin
Ejinyere and a host of traditional rulers
and council staff.