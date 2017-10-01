It was the inimitable American President John Fitzgerald
Kennedy popularly known as JF Kennedy who, in capturing
the inestimable value of the mass media to the society,
adumbrated thus. “ were I to choose between a government
without press or press without government, I will not hesitate
to choose the latter”
Implied in this time-honoured declaration is the inexorable
conclusion that the press remains an invaluable catalyst and
partner in the task of navigating statecraft to safety through the
tempestuous socio-political and economic milieu.
It is against this backdrop that democratic regimes, from the
days of yore, not only assign significant tasks of informing,
educating and entertaining the citizens about the government
and the governed but also take positive and specific steps to
provide the enabling environment for the press to accomplish,
without let or hindrance, this traditional and indeed statutory
role to mankind.
Indeed, the press in countries subscribing to democratic norms
and values visualize the press as the Fourth Estate of the realm
with statutory framework granting it the legal teeth not only
to bark but to bite whenever the occasions demands. This, it
does, by setting agenda for the society and holding the leaders
accountable to the people.
Unfortunately, in Nigeria, the press, by and large, is far from
operating in a conducive atmosphere necessary for the accomplishment
of these noble traditional roles because of inherent
brick walls foisted on the Fourth Estate of the realm by selfish
and inordinate ambitions of a powerful few.
The recent invasion of the secretariat of the Abia State council
of the Nigeria Union of Journalists( NUJ) coupled with the mayhem
wreaked on hapless, helpless and unarmed journalists by
a heavily armed troops of the Nigerian Army after storming the
home of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi
Kanu, is a case in point.
The troops, who originally claimed to be engaging in a routine
show of power tagged “Operation Python Dance” by showcasing
their physical and mental alertness , ability, willingness and patriotic
zeal to defend the territorial integrity of the nation, later
skidded off this road to asphyxiate and strangulate innocent
citizens, including members of the Abia State council of the NUJ
in the typical python vicious strangulation.
Not only were the journalists subjected to both mental and
physical torture
precipitating sorrows, tears and blood, their tools of operation
namely cameras, laptops, phones, and other recording gadgets
were smashed and reduced to shreds with glee by the rampaging
troops whose grouse was that the pressmen dared to perform
their constitutional and traditional role of recording the
soldiers’ activities.
This is unacceptable, wicked, crude, barbaric, and must not
be allowed to continue .This is in view of the notorious fact that
this was not the first of its kind. Indeed, history is replete with
horrible and horrendous and unprovoked attacks on the media
and the practitioners.
From the gory ordeal of Amakiri at the hands of an old Rivers
military governor to the murder of Dele Giwa via a letter bomb,
it has been one sad story too many.
What’s more, the attack against Abia NUJ came just a month
after operatives of the State Security Service (SSS), in their typical
manner, invaded the headquarters of The Sun newspapers.
The military and indeed all security operatives should come to
reality by subordinating themselves to civil authority rather
than taking the law into their hands.
While we appreciate the serious concern expressed by the
military high command on the Abia incident, we are saddened
that none of the erring gun-totting soldiers has been sanctioned.
Could it be that the investigation into the matter which the military
promised to carry out was abandoned or has exonerated the
soldiers? It is in the interest of justice that that the perpetrators
of unprovoked war against the media be prosecuted now.