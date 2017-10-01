Army Invasion Of Abia NUJ

It was the inimitable American President John Fitzgerald

Kennedy popularly known as JF Kennedy who, in capturing

the inestimable value of the mass media to the society,

adumbrated thus. “ were I to choose between a government

without press or press without government, I will not hesitate

to choose the latter”

Implied in this time-honoured declaration is the inexorable

conclusion that the press remains an invaluable catalyst and

partner in the task of navigating statecraft to safety through the

tempestuous socio-political and economic milieu.

It is against this backdrop that democratic regimes, from the

days of yore, not only assign significant tasks of informing,

educating and entertaining the citizens about the government

and the governed but also take positive and specific steps to

provide the enabling environment for the press to accomplish,

without let or hindrance, this traditional and indeed statutory

role to mankind.

Indeed, the press in countries subscribing to democratic norms

and values visualize the press as the Fourth Estate of the realm

with statutory framework granting it the legal teeth not only

to bark but to bite whenever the occasions demands. This, it

does, by setting agenda for the society and holding the leaders

accountable to the people.

Unfortunately, in Nigeria, the press, by and large, is far from

operating in a conducive atmosphere necessary for the accomplishment

of these noble traditional roles because of inherent

brick walls foisted on the Fourth Estate of the realm by selfish

and inordinate ambitions of a powerful few.

The recent invasion of the secretariat of the Abia State council

of the Nigeria Union of Journalists( NUJ) coupled with the mayhem

wreaked on hapless, helpless and unarmed journalists by

a heavily armed troops of the Nigerian Army after storming the

home of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi

Kanu, is a case in point.

The troops, who originally claimed to be engaging in a routine

show of power tagged “Operation Python Dance” by showcasing

their physical and mental alertness , ability, willingness and patriotic

zeal to defend the territorial integrity of the nation, later

skidded off this road to asphyxiate and strangulate innocent

citizens, including members of the Abia State council of the NUJ

in the typical python vicious strangulation.

Not only were the journalists subjected to both mental and

physical torture

precipitating sorrows, tears and blood, their tools of operation

namely cameras, laptops, phones, and other recording gadgets

were smashed and reduced to shreds with glee by the rampaging

troops whose grouse was that the pressmen dared to perform

their constitutional and traditional role of recording the

soldiers’ activities.

This is unacceptable, wicked, crude, barbaric, and must not

be allowed to continue .This is in view of the notorious fact that

this was not the first of its kind. Indeed, history is replete with

horrible and horrendous and unprovoked attacks on the media

and the practitioners.

From the gory ordeal of Amakiri at the hands of an old Rivers

military governor to the murder of Dele Giwa via a letter bomb,

it has been one sad story too many.

What’s more, the attack against Abia NUJ came just a month

after operatives of the State Security Service (SSS), in their typical

manner, invaded the headquarters of The Sun newspapers.

The military and indeed all security operatives should come to

reality by subordinating themselves to civil authority rather

than taking the law into their hands.

While we appreciate the serious concern expressed by the

military high command on the Abia incident, we are saddened

that none of the erring gun-totting soldiers has been sanctioned.

Could it be that the investigation into the matter which the military

promised to carry out was abandoned or has exonerated the

soldiers? It is in the interest of justice that that the perpetrators

of unprovoked war against the media be prosecuted now.