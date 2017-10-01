Okowa Orders Revocation Of Contract For Udu Harbour Market

BY FIDELIS EGUGBO/ITEVEH EKPOKPOBE

THE Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has ordered that the contract for the construction of Udu Harbour Market be revoked on account of the contractor’s incompetence.

The governor gave the order yesterday during a Town Hall meeting he had with the people of Udu, Udu Local Government Area of the state.

According to the governor, the contractor handling the project has been adequately mobilised to site but, has failed to deliver the project to expectation.

While urging the Office of the Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG) to complete the process of revocation of the contract within two weeks, for the project to be re-awarded to a more competent contractor for execution, Governor Okowa asserted, “When I make any pronouncement during town hall meetings, it should be implemented immediately.”

The governor who stated that his administration was committed to completing the Udu Harbour Market and execute more projects in the area, urged the people to be peaceful as “no contractor is ready to work in crisis zones.”

He specifically urged the people of Aladja and Ogbe-Ijoh to avoid any form of hostility but have respect for their traditional rulers, for peace to reign in the area which is the panacea for developmental projects to take place.

At the hall meeting, the governor took time to enumerate the successes of his administration in the area of job and wealth creation, the education sector, provision of infrastructure, among others, assuring that his administration will not relent in executing programmes that will better the lives of Deltans.

From Udu, Governor Okowa moved to Orerokpe, where he commended the people of Okpe Local Government Area for their peaceful disposition, which has facilitated his administration’s successful execution of projects in the area.

The Chairman of Udu Local Government Council, Chief Solomon Kpomah and his Okpe Local Government Council countarpart, Prince Godwin Ejinyere, in their separate addresses during the town hall meeting in their local government areas, listed series of projects executed in their domain.

They commended the governor for the effective management of resources which has benefited a lot of Deltans.

Meanwhile, governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa will today present the 2018 Appropriation Bill to the State House of Assembly.

The Deputy Speaker, Hon. Friday Osanebi, who presided over yesterday’s plenary read a letter from the governor to the House, informing members of his intention to present the 2108 Appropriation Bill.

According to the letter, Governor Okowa solicited the approval and cooperation of members to enable him present the 2018 Appropriation bill to the House.

The Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Oboro Preyor, thereafter, moved for the House to receive the letter for further consideration and was seconded by the Chief Whip and member representing Oshimili North Constituency, Hon. Pat Ajudua and was adopted.

Also at plenary, the House deferred the Delta State Cancer Control Agency Bill to Thursday next week and adjourned to today, (October 19, 2017).