Monkey Pox: No Cause For Alarm In Delta ––Azinge

BY ROSEMARY NWAEBUNI

THE Delta State Government yesterday urged Deltans not to panic with respect to the report on suspected cases of monkeypox in the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nicholas Azinge stated this during visits to patients who had symptoms similar to the monkeypox virus at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba and Owa-Alero in Ika North-East Local Government Area.

He noted that from the five cases reported at FMC Asaba, four were from Ogwashi-Uku and one from Ibusa, saying that two have been treated and discharged having responded to treatment which was a pointer to the fact that they (cases discharged) were not monkeypox.

He acknowledged that only one of the cases had indications of the monkeypox virus, but had been quarantined, while tracking persons who might have been in contact with him. The commisioner revealed that blood samples of suspected cases have been sent for laboratory test in Dakar, Senegal for confirmation.

The Commissioner said that until the test results are released, one cannot prove if they were monkey pox or not and urged Deltans to be calm, and report suspected symptoms of the virus to the nearest health facility, rather than relying on self medication. He noted that the State Rapid Response Team was grounded in tackling the outbreak of any form of disease, directing that health care givers of suspected cases at health facilities should not care for non-suspected cases (other patients) to avoid the spread of the disease.

Azinge urged the public to desist from consuming rodents (squirrel, rabbit, rats etc) and primates (animals of the monkey family). “Meats should be properly cooked before eating, regular and proper hand washing with soap, minimise contacts with persons with moneypox virus, body fluids of suspected sufferers are all prevention mechanisms that should be adopted by all,” he advised.

The young man whose symptoms was said to be similar to monkey pox (name withheld) said that he noticed rashes in his palm and adopted a self medication of anti-bacteria drugs before the rashes spread to other parts of his body.

At Owa-Alero General Hospital, Dr. Okechukwu Ugochukwu who, on behalf of the Medical Director, Dr. Usama Ejiro Hannah, took the commissioner and his entourage to the suspected case, explained that he saw six cases which were more of chicken pox and added that they were treated and discharged, apart from a 56-year-old woman whose case progressed due to the challenge of raising fund by the family.

He revealed that there was a case which had similar symptoms of monkeypox, but before he could finish kitting up to examine her, she disappeared completely from the premises, adding that efforts at tracking her and persons who might have had contact with her were already in place for observation.

The commissioner was accompanied on the visits by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr. Minnie Oseji, the Director Health Services, Hospital Management Board, Dr. Akpufuoma Akpufuoma Pemu, the Director of Medical Services, Dr. Charles Ofili and State Epidemiologist, Dr. Ejiro, among others.

Meanwhile, the Monkey pox virus outbreak has spread to 11 states with 74 suspected cases recorded, Minister of Health Prof. Isaac Adewole has said.

Adewole made the disclosure in Abuja yesterday, when he briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of the meeting of the Federal Executive Council.

President Muhammadu Buhari chaired the meeting which held at the State House Council Chamber, Abuja.

The Federal Government had, on October 11, confirmed that 33 suspected cases of the virus were recorded in seven states.

Monkey pox is a rare viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms in humans similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although less severe.

Smallpox was eradicated in 1980. However, monkey pox still occurs sporadically in some parts of Africa.

The minister, who updated the council on developments in respect of the outbreak, listed the affected States as Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Ekiti, Enugu, Imo, Lagos, Nasarawa and Rivers as well as the FCT.