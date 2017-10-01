Otie-Owhe Community: Underscoring Importance Of Conducive Accommodation To Effective Health Care Delivery

BY EMUJI MAGNUS EVERY Responsible society or group of people places

high premium on effective health care services/

delivery for the singular purpose of ensuring any

disease eventuality or ailments that may threaten one’s

existence at any particular time or the other.

Though governments own the people the obligation of

securing their lives through the provision of health centre

and other amenities, however, in a case when governments

at all levels could not measure up with such obligations,

then the need for the people to come very strongly and

chat a new course for themselves. This is where they

could tap on any available opportunities as well as adopt

other strategies such as luring good spirited individuals

to come to their aid.

Considering the importance of health centre and in

practical appreciation of the universally acknowledged

maxim that says ‘’Health is Wealth’’ , the good people of

Otie-Owhe Community in Isoko North Local Government

Area of Delta State, having been perpetually confronted

with infrastructural deficiency, as there seems to be visibly

nonexistence of government’s presence in the community,

opted for something that invariably impacts on their lives

and that is, investing on the health needs of their people.

In their determination to rewrite their own history,

thus make life more meaningful for their people as well as

generations yet unborn, the leadership of the community

led by a developmental enthusiast, Comrade Atoma

Ogheneweware Sunday, conscious of the fact that their

destiny lied in their hands, decided to leverage on the

European Union and World Bank projects with a view to

better their lots.

Agrarian in nature, Otie-Owhe community, as records of

history has proven is a peaceful community among Owhe

clan of Isoko speaking extractions in 2011/2012, the

community keyed into the MPP9 project of the European

Union and the initiatives resulted in the approval of an

health centre which was eventually built in 2016.

However, given the fact that health care service

providers derive more joy just like every other human

creature, to work in a more conducive, developed area

rather than reside in remote dwelling places and thereby

confronted with certain challenges that could inhibit their

happiness such as impassibility of social amenities, decent

accommodation to be précised. These factors especially

residential accommodation has the tenacity to determine

one’s desire of choice of leaving in a particular place or

the other.

To ensure that the nurses, doctors and other health care

givers that would be posted to work at the Otie-Owhe

health centre, are well motivated to not only continue

to see the need to stay in their community and render

quality services to the people, the President-General of

Otie-Owhe Community, Comrade Atoma Ogheneweware

Sunday together with other like minds in the community

keyed into the SEEFOR-CDD Social project of the World

Bank and European Union programme much earlier this

year(2017) in order to achieve a befitting staff quarters

for the prospective health care service providers in their

community.

The five room bongalo accommodation was delivered in

a record time of two months, being the fastest community

so far since the inception of the intervention in 2013. It is

also on record, that Otie-Owhe community project is the

first out of the 2017 communities to be completed and

commissioned for use by the Delta State Commissioner

for Women Affairs, Community and Social Development,

Rev(Mrs) Omatsola Williams on October 4, 2017,amidst

pump and pageantry .

Moreover, this feat would not have been actualized

without unity of purpose amongst the people of Otie-

Owhe community. Throughout the project cycle- first

entry visit through needs assessment down to project

launch, the community have displayed an uncommon zeal

for development and discipline which implies that its is

indeed a peaceful community, speaking in one voice for a

common goal.

Speaking on the occasion(commissioning) recently, the

President-General of the community, Comrade Atoma

Ogheneweware Sunday who traced the genesis of the

health post to 2011/2012 when his community keyed

into the MPP9 project of the European Union, said the

health centre was completed in 2016, He added that

the Delta State Government fulfilled her obligations by

ensuring that the health facility was built through its

counterpart contribution, but quickly stated that Isoko

North Local Government Area had not complied with the

terms of agreement as contained in the memorandum of

understanding(MOU). Building an health centre without medical equipment

ordinarily amounts to efforts in futility. To get the centre

equipped , however, the onus lies on the authorities of the

Isoko North Local Government Council to put the hospital

equipment in place to guarantee its take off, fencing,

provision of water, construction of toilets, provision of

refrigerators and 2.5KVA generating set and provision of

accommodation for staff as well as staffing of the hospital

as the MOU specified.

However, the issue of paucity of funds continually

being experienced by local government in Nigeria

which is inadvertently worst following the economic

recession the country had been plunged into since the

present administration came on board would have

been responsible for the authorities of Isoko North noncompliance

with the agreement.

Comrade Atoma Ogheneweware Sunday maintained that

as a responsible community with responsible leadership

despite not having it so good financially, had always strived

to fulfil their own obligations through the payment of their

counterpart funding so as to ensure quality execution of

their planned project. He said that the era had gone when

people sit and wait for government to provide all the basic

social needs, and harped on the need for good spirited

individuals and organisations to come to their rescue.

While appealing to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa led

Administration to construct the Otibio-Otie-Emevor

road which is a critical, major link road connecting the

communities in tandem with the ‘SMART’ agenda mantra

of the Okowa administration, christened ‘Prosperity for

All Deltans’ , comrade Atoma lauded the state government

and international donor agencies collaboratin aimed

at complementing its concerted efforts at fast-tracking

development across every length and breadth of the

state, especially in rural communities. He stated that

notwithstanding the setbacks, the state government had

taken drastic measures to ensure smooth implementation

of the MPP9 project across the state, stressing that the

community could not afford to watch the facility either

not being utilized or under utilized.

He called on the State Commissioner for Health, Dr.

Nicholas Azinge, the European Union, World Bank and

the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the

Niger Delta Development

C ommi s s i o n (NDDC ) ,

Delta State Oil Producing

A r e a D e v e l o pme n t

Commission(DESOPADEC)

and the Isoko North Local

Government Area as well as

well-meaning Nigerians to

donate hospital equipment

and provide the perimeter

fence around the facility

in order to protect the

equipment from either

vandalisation or stealing as

soon as they are provided.

The impo r t anc e o f

portable water supply

cannot be underscored

.Against this backdrop,

Otie-Owhe community

prioritized it as their

second project. Speaking

further, during the official

commissioning of the staff

quarters, Comrade Atoma

Ogheneweware Sunday described water as crucial to the

people hence they voted wholeheartedly for it.

In an interview, the President-General of Owhe clan,

Chief Peter Onaibre, who doubles as the man on the saddle

at Otor-Igho community, also President-General there

expressed gratitude to the World Bank and European

Union for their enthusiasm at giving a sense of belonging

to rural dwellers through their various initiatives.

The official commissioning attracted dignitaries including

notabe clergy, RT. REVD. J.U Aruakpor, the Bishop of Oleh

Diocese , Anglican Communion, the state Commissioner

for Women Affairs, Community and Social Development,

Rev(Mrs) Omatsola Williams, the representative of the

commissioner for Economic Planning who also repreented

the Projects Coordinator of the SEEFOR projects, Mr. Peter

Monye among other stakeholders.

Declaring the Otie-Owhe community staff quarters open,

the State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Community

and Social Development, Rev (Mrs) Omatsola Williams

enjoined the community to continue to leverage on every

available opportunity towards providing themselves with

basic social amenities. Rev (Mrs) Williams thanked the

State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for the payment

of the state counterpart contribution thus, providing the

necessary frame-work for communities to key into the

SEEFOR-World Bank and European Union intervention

programme and urged the community, particularly the

primary beneficiaries to safeguard the facility.

The visibly elated commissioner for Women Affairs, who

assured the community that now that they had successfully

delivered their first micro-project(staff quarters), with

their second which is water near completion, they might

be considered for third project under the SEEFOR-CDD

scheme, enjoined the community to widen their scope

of security network around the facility saying that the

water project was aimed at serving both the health facility

as well as the personnel that would be working in the

community

In a goodwill message, the Project Coordinator of the

SEEFOR projects, Mr. Benson Ojoko who was represented

by the Administrative Officer, Mr. Peter Monye poured

encomium on the community for their commitment towards

completing the project in

record time, adding that

health was critical to the

overall wellbeing of any

society. Mr. Ojoko, who

reiterated that water was

substantially useful when

rendering health care

services, congratulated

the community for their

foresight in real izing

the need to select water

as their second project

under the SEEFOR/World

Bank and European Union

assisted intervention, to

complement the health

centre towards unleashing

qualitative health services

to the people.