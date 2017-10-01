BY EMUJI MAGNUS EVERY Responsible society or group of people places
high premium on effective health care services/
delivery for the singular purpose of ensuring any
disease eventuality or ailments that may threaten one’s
existence at any particular time or the other.
Though governments own the people the obligation of
securing their lives through the provision of health centre
and other amenities, however, in a case when governments
at all levels could not measure up with such obligations,
then the need for the people to come very strongly and
chat a new course for themselves. This is where they
could tap on any available opportunities as well as adopt
other strategies such as luring good spirited individuals
to come to their aid.
Considering the importance of health centre and in
practical appreciation of the universally acknowledged
maxim that says ‘’Health is Wealth’’ , the good people of
Otie-Owhe Community in Isoko North Local Government
Area of Delta State, having been perpetually confronted
with infrastructural deficiency, as there seems to be visibly
nonexistence of government’s presence in the community,
opted for something that invariably impacts on their lives
and that is, investing on the health needs of their people.
In their determination to rewrite their own history,
thus make life more meaningful for their people as well as
generations yet unborn, the leadership of the community
led by a developmental enthusiast, Comrade Atoma
Ogheneweware Sunday, conscious of the fact that their
destiny lied in their hands, decided to leverage on the
European Union and World Bank projects with a view to
better their lots.
Agrarian in nature, Otie-Owhe community, as records of
history has proven is a peaceful community among Owhe
clan of Isoko speaking extractions in 2011/2012, the
community keyed into the MPP9 project of the European
Union and the initiatives resulted in the approval of an
health centre which was eventually built in 2016.
However, given the fact that health care service
providers derive more joy just like every other human
creature, to work in a more conducive, developed area
rather than reside in remote dwelling places and thereby
confronted with certain challenges that could inhibit their
happiness such as impassibility of social amenities, decent
accommodation to be précised. These factors especially
residential accommodation has the tenacity to determine
one’s desire of choice of leaving in a particular place or
the other.
To ensure that the nurses, doctors and other health care
givers that would be posted to work at the Otie-Owhe
health centre, are well motivated to not only continue
to see the need to stay in their community and render
quality services to the people, the President-General of
Otie-Owhe Community, Comrade Atoma Ogheneweware
Sunday together with other like minds in the community
keyed into the SEEFOR-CDD Social project of the World
Bank and European Union programme much earlier this
year(2017) in order to achieve a befitting staff quarters
for the prospective health care service providers in their
community.
The five room bongalo accommodation was delivered in
a record time of two months, being the fastest community
so far since the inception of the intervention in 2013. It is
also on record, that Otie-Owhe community project is the
first out of the 2017 communities to be completed and
commissioned for use by the Delta State Commissioner
for Women Affairs, Community and Social Development,
Rev(Mrs) Omatsola Williams on October 4, 2017,amidst
pump and pageantry .
Moreover, this feat would not have been actualized
without unity of purpose amongst the people of Otie-
Owhe community. Throughout the project cycle- first
entry visit through needs assessment down to project
launch, the community have displayed an uncommon zeal
for development and discipline which implies that its is
indeed a peaceful community, speaking in one voice for a
common goal.
Speaking on the occasion(commissioning) recently, the
President-General of the community, Comrade Atoma
Ogheneweware Sunday who traced the genesis of the
health post to 2011/2012 when his community keyed
into the MPP9 project of the European Union, said the
health centre was completed in 2016, He added that
the Delta State Government fulfilled her obligations by
ensuring that the health facility was built through its
counterpart contribution, but quickly stated that Isoko
North Local Government Area had not complied with the
terms of agreement as contained in the memorandum of
understanding(MOU). Building an health centre without medical equipment
ordinarily amounts to efforts in futility. To get the centre
equipped , however, the onus lies on the authorities of the
Isoko North Local Government Council to put the hospital
equipment in place to guarantee its take off, fencing,
provision of water, construction of toilets, provision of
refrigerators and 2.5KVA generating set and provision of
accommodation for staff as well as staffing of the hospital
as the MOU specified.
However, the issue of paucity of funds continually
being experienced by local government in Nigeria
which is inadvertently worst following the economic
recession the country had been plunged into since the
present administration came on board would have
been responsible for the authorities of Isoko North noncompliance
with the agreement.
Comrade Atoma Ogheneweware Sunday maintained that
as a responsible community with responsible leadership
despite not having it so good financially, had always strived
to fulfil their own obligations through the payment of their
counterpart funding so as to ensure quality execution of
their planned project. He said that the era had gone when
people sit and wait for government to provide all the basic
social needs, and harped on the need for good spirited
individuals and organisations to come to their rescue.
While appealing to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa led
Administration to construct the Otibio-Otie-Emevor
road which is a critical, major link road connecting the
communities in tandem with the ‘SMART’ agenda mantra
of the Okowa administration, christened ‘Prosperity for
All Deltans’ , comrade Atoma lauded the state government
and international donor agencies collaboratin aimed
at complementing its concerted efforts at fast-tracking
development across every length and breadth of the
state, especially in rural communities. He stated that
notwithstanding the setbacks, the state government had
taken drastic measures to ensure smooth implementation
of the MPP9 project across the state, stressing that the
community could not afford to watch the facility either
not being utilized or under utilized.
He called on the State Commissioner for Health, Dr.
Nicholas Azinge, the European Union, World Bank and
the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the
Niger Delta Development
C ommi s s i o n (NDDC ) ,
Delta State Oil Producing
A r e a D e v e l o pme n t
Commission(DESOPADEC)
and the Isoko North Local
Government Area as well as
well-meaning Nigerians to
donate hospital equipment
and provide the perimeter
fence around the facility
in order to protect the
equipment from either
vandalisation or stealing as
soon as they are provided.
The impo r t anc e o f
portable water supply
cannot be underscored
.Against this backdrop,
Otie-Owhe community
prioritized it as their
second project. Speaking
further, during the official
commissioning of the staff
quarters, Comrade Atoma
Ogheneweware Sunday described water as crucial to the
people hence they voted wholeheartedly for it.
In an interview, the President-General of Owhe clan,
Chief Peter Onaibre, who doubles as the man on the saddle
at Otor-Igho community, also President-General there
expressed gratitude to the World Bank and European
Union for their enthusiasm at giving a sense of belonging
to rural dwellers through their various initiatives.
The official commissioning attracted dignitaries including
notabe clergy, RT. REVD. J.U Aruakpor, the Bishop of Oleh
Diocese , Anglican Communion, the state Commissioner
for Women Affairs, Community and Social Development,
Rev(Mrs) Omatsola Williams, the representative of the
commissioner for Economic Planning who also repreented
the Projects Coordinator of the SEEFOR projects, Mr. Peter
Monye among other stakeholders.
Declaring the Otie-Owhe community staff quarters open,
the State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Community
and Social Development, Rev (Mrs) Omatsola Williams
enjoined the community to continue to leverage on every
available opportunity towards providing themselves with
basic social amenities. Rev (Mrs) Williams thanked the
State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for the payment
of the state counterpart contribution thus, providing the
necessary frame-work for communities to key into the
SEEFOR-World Bank and European Union intervention
programme and urged the community, particularly the
primary beneficiaries to safeguard the facility.
The visibly elated commissioner for Women Affairs, who
assured the community that now that they had successfully
delivered their first micro-project(staff quarters), with
their second which is water near completion, they might
be considered for third project under the SEEFOR-CDD
scheme, enjoined the community to widen their scope
of security network around the facility saying that the
water project was aimed at serving both the health facility
as well as the personnel that would be working in the
community
In a goodwill message, the Project Coordinator of the
SEEFOR projects, Mr. Benson Ojoko who was represented
by the Administrative Officer, Mr. Peter Monye poured
encomium on the community for their commitment towards
completing the project in
record time, adding that
health was critical to the
overall wellbeing of any
society. Mr. Ojoko, who
reiterated that water was
substantially useful when
rendering health care
services, congratulated
the community for their
foresight in real izing
the need to select water
as their second project
under the SEEFOR/World
Bank and European Union
assisted intervention, to
complement the health
centre towards unleashing
qualitative health services
to the people.