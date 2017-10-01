Vincent Enyeama Set To Return For The Super Eagles

LILLE OSC coach, Marcelo Bielsa, has decided to make

a u-turn and recall Nigerian goalkeeper Vincent

Enyeama back to the first team.

The former Super Eagles skipper has been handed a

lifeline by Bielsa following his return from a six month

injury lay-off.

Enyeama and 11 others were deemed surplus to

requirements by Bielsa upon his appointment as coach of

the French giants last summer, paving the way for them

to leave the club.

However, the 35-year old net minder couldn’t make a

move as he was recuperating from the meniscus surgery

he sustained towards the end of the previous campaign.

Having fully recovered, the goalkeeper posted a video

of himself back in training with the team for the first time

in six months.

Meanwhile the Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr

has confirmed he has had positive talks on a return as

the goalkeeper left the national team in controversial

circumstances in 2016 following a row with former coach

Sunday Oliseh.