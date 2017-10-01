LILLE OSC coach, Marcelo Bielsa, has decided to make
a u-turn and recall Nigerian goalkeeper Vincent
Enyeama back to the first team.
The former Super Eagles skipper has been handed a
lifeline by Bielsa following his return from a six month
injury lay-off.
Enyeama and 11 others were deemed surplus to
requirements by Bielsa upon his appointment as coach of
the French giants last summer, paving the way for them
to leave the club.
However, the 35-year old net minder couldn’t make a
move as he was recuperating from the meniscus surgery
he sustained towards the end of the previous campaign.
Having fully recovered, the goalkeeper posted a video
of himself back in training with the team for the first time
in six months.
Meanwhile the Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr
has confirmed he has had positive talks on a return as
the goalkeeper left the national team in controversial
circumstances in 2016 following a row with former coach
Sunday Oliseh.