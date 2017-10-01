BY ITEVEH EKPOKPOBE THE state House of Assembly Committee on
the Delta State Capital Territory Development
Agency has promised to collaborate with the
agency to better achieve its task of giving the state
capital a face lift in terms of development to enhance
its status.
The Chairman, House Committee on the Delta State
Capital Territory Development Agency (DSCTDA), Hon.
Peter Onwusanya, said this yesterday when he led
members of the committee on an oversight function
to the agency’s headquarters in Asaba.
He said that the House recently reconstituted its
standing committees, hence the visit to familiarise
with the agency. Onwusanya noted that the visit will
enable the committee have first hand knowledge of
the workings of the agency, its prospects and challenges,
adding that the committee would partner the
agency to achieve its vision for the state capital. Hon.
Onwusanya and other members of the Committee,
including Hon. Daniel Mayuku, Oboro Preyor, Festus
Okoh and Dennis Omovie, drew the attention of the
agency to the flooding in Asaba, sanitation, erosion
and the development challenges in the state capital
and urged the agency to address them.
The lawmakers noted that though funding was a major
challenge, the agency should work hard to achieve
the present administration’s drive of giving the state
capital a befitting status.
The Director-General, (DG) DSCTDA, Chief Clement
Ofuani said that the agency had a robust relationship
with the last committee, stressing that it was ready to
partner the committee in order to enhance its performance.
He said that the agency had embarked on some
road, drainage and walkway projects, stressing that
so, far 18.5 kilometres of roads, 21.49 kilometres of
drainage and 0.59 kilometres of walkways have been
completed by the agency, while work was still ongoing
in some areas.
He disclosed that the agency had the challenge of
cash backing as only N1.6 billion, reflecting 25.9 per
cent cash funding has been released from its budget
of N5.7 billion. Chief Ofuani maintained that the state
government recently approved a consultant for the
development of a master plan for the capital territory
as what the state had was a layout plan and not
a master plan.
He disclosed that the agency had signed some
Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with some
foreign partners for the development of housing units
in Illah and other parts of the capital territory, among
others.
The DG said that the agency was also embarking on
the regeneration of Cable Point area in Asaba, while it
employed 106 persons as road sanitation officers for
sweeping of roads to improve the sanitary condition
of Asaba.
He showed the committee the map of the proposed
monorail designed for the Asaba capital territory,
which will help to decongest traffic, stating that the
project would be private sector driven.
Chief Ofuani said that some project have been
awarded by government for the completion of some
drainages that were not linked to the River Niger or
Anwai River, noting that it would help checkmate the
flooding challenge in Asaba.While stressing that the
DLA road would be reconstructed when the drainage
work to channel water for the road is completed,
Chief Ofuani stressed the need for strengthening of the
enabling laws on sanitation to check indiscriminate
dumping of waste.
He commended the committee for the visit and
promised to work closely with it to achieve a new
status for the state capital.