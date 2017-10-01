Assembly Pledges Collaboration With DSCTDA

BY ITEVEH EKPOKPOBE THE state House of Assembly Committee on

the Delta State Capital Territory Development

Agency has promised to collaborate with the

agency to better achieve its task of giving the state

capital a face lift in terms of development to enhance

its status.

The Chairman, House Committee on the Delta State

Capital Territory Development Agency (DSCTDA), Hon.

Peter Onwusanya, said this yesterday when he led

members of the committee on an oversight function

to the agency’s headquarters in Asaba.

He said that the House recently reconstituted its

standing committees, hence the visit to familiarise

with the agency. Onwusanya noted that the visit will

enable the committee have first hand knowledge of

the workings of the agency, its prospects and challenges,

adding that the committee would partner the

agency to achieve its vision for the state capital. Hon.

Onwusanya and other members of the Committee,

including Hon. Daniel Mayuku, Oboro Preyor, Festus

Okoh and Dennis Omovie, drew the attention of the

agency to the flooding in Asaba, sanitation, erosion

and the development challenges in the state capital

and urged the agency to address them.

The lawmakers noted that though funding was a major

challenge, the agency should work hard to achieve

the present administration’s drive of giving the state

capital a befitting status.

The Director-General, (DG) DSCTDA, Chief Clement

Ofuani said that the agency had a robust relationship

with the last committee, stressing that it was ready to

partner the committee in order to enhance its performance.

He said that the agency had embarked on some

road, drainage and walkway projects, stressing that

so, far 18.5 kilometres of roads, 21.49 kilometres of

drainage and 0.59 kilometres of walkways have been

completed by the agency, while work was still ongoing

in some areas.

He disclosed that the agency had the challenge of

cash backing as only N1.6 billion, reflecting 25.9 per

cent cash funding has been released from its budget

of N5.7 billion. Chief Ofuani maintained that the state

government recently approved a consultant for the

development of a master plan for the capital territory

as what the state had was a layout plan and not

a master plan.

He disclosed that the agency had signed some

Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with some

foreign partners for the development of housing units

in Illah and other parts of the capital territory, among

others.

The DG said that the agency was also embarking on

the regeneration of Cable Point area in Asaba, while it

employed 106 persons as road sanitation officers for

sweeping of roads to improve the sanitary condition

of Asaba.

He showed the committee the map of the proposed

monorail designed for the Asaba capital territory,

which will help to decongest traffic, stating that the

project would be private sector driven.

Chief Ofuani said that some project have been

awarded by government for the completion of some

drainages that were not linked to the River Niger or

Anwai River, noting that it would help checkmate the

flooding challenge in Asaba.While stressing that the

DLA road would be reconstructed when the drainage

work to channel water for the road is completed,

Chief Ofuani stressed the need for strengthening of the

enabling laws on sanitation to check indiscriminate

dumping of waste.

He commended the committee for the visit and

promised to work closely with it to achieve a new

status for the state capital.