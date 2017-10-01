Delta Proposes N298bn Budget For 2018

BY ITEVEH EKPOKPOBE

A budget estimate of N298.07 billion for the services of the Delta State Government in the 2018 fiscal year has been presented to the Delta State House of Assembly.

The budget proposal, tagged ‘Budget of Hope and Consolidation’, shows an increase of N3.62 billion or 1.21 per cent compared to the 2017 approved budget of N294.4 billion.

The appropriation bill as presented by the state Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, comprises the sum of N147.5 of 49.48 per cent for recurrent expenditure with N150.5 of 50.52 per cent for capital expenditure.

Sectoral breakdown of the Capital expenditure of the 2018 proposed budget include Economic sector – N38 billion, N29 billion for Social sector, N35 billion for Environmental sector, General Administration is pegged at N18 billion, Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) N28 billion and Contingency Fund of N3 billion.

The governor disclosed that the 2017 approved budget had N70 billion from Internally- Generated Revenue (IGR), N148 billion from Statutory Allocation, including Mineral Derivation Revenue Derivation, Value Added Tax at N11 billion and Other Capital Receipts at N65 billion totalling N294 billion.

He maintained that his administration was undertaking reforms in revenue collection and blocking of leakages in all revenue sources, adding that the anticipated return of oil -producing companies was expected to impact positively on the state’s IGR in 2018.

While stressing that the optimism that the current peaceful atmosphere in the Niger Delta region would be sustained, Governor Okowa said that with the relative peace, some companies which vacated the region would soon return to the state.

Okowa said that the budget sought to essentially consolidate the past successes of the government, adding that the state government was determined to make good its commitments to the people of Delta State.

The governor thanked the House for the cooperation, even as he stated his optimism towards better robust relations between the executive and legislature.

The budget was presented sequel to a motion by the Majority Leader, Hon. Tim Owhefere at 10.30am for the suspension of rule 70 and 187 of the standing order of the House to allow strangers into the plenary chamber, to allow for the presentation of the 2018 Appropriation by the State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and was seconded by the member representing Ika North-East, Hon. Emeka Elekeokwuri.

Hon. Owhefere moved that the sanctity of the House be restored to enable the House receive the 2018 Appropriation Bill as to be presented by the governor and was seconded by the member representing Ndokwa West, Hon. Azuka Azaka, after the governor, accompanied by a retinue of top government officials, made the presentation.

In a vote of thanks, the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Frday Osanebi. commended the governor for his timely presentation of the bill and assured him of speedy consideration by the House.

He moved that the Budget For Hope And Consolidation as presented be accepted for further legislative consideration and was seconded by the member representing Aniocha South, Hon. Angela Nwaka.Second reading of the bill is slated for next week Tuesday, October 24, 2017.