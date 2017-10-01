Lawmaker Supports Widows With Cash Gifts In Ika South

By Maxwell Momah

The member representing Ika South local government area in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon Festus Okoh has promised to sustain his empowerment programme

just as 10 widows received cash gifts.

on Okoh, while speaking during the presentation of the cash to the widows, said he remained totally committed to rendering selfless services to the people who have reposed confidence in him.

e said the cash gifts to the widows was to assist them in their various life -sustaining activities and to some start their businesses so that they, too, could contribute their quota to the development of the area.

The lawmaker reiterated that representations was all about meeting with the basic needs of the people, stressing that he remained focused and committed to the constituents within all that he can afford for them.

e opined that the warfare of widows in his constituency remains very dear to him, noting that he would continue to always identify with them and continually reach out to them on monthly basis.