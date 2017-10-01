The Grace Of God Alone, Without The Truth, Is Harlot Christianity

Most believers in Christ are ignorant of the fact that the grace of God that brought salvation to all mankind, came with the Truth, as written in John1:17. But, in this present world, many believers in Christ, today anchor their faith on grace alone without the truth whereas the truth which came with grace teaches that all believers in Christ, must deny all ungodliness and worldly lusts, and live soberly, righteously and godly in this present world, as written in Titus 2:11-12. The grace of God therefore, is not a liberty to walk in lasciviousness and lusts, as written in 1 Peter 4:3. The doctrine of “once saved, saved forever” because believers are saved by grace, is a doctrine of the devil. Believers in Christ cannot continue in sin, especially in the sin of ungodliness and worldly lusts and then expect grace to lead them to heaven. GOD FORBID, thus saith the Spirit of God in Romans 6:1-2.

Grace alone, without living in obedience to the truth, will not lead any believer into the gates of heaven, for the gates of heaven will only be opened to the righteous nation that keepeth the truth, as written in Isaiah 26:2, and I quote, ‘OPEN YE THE GATES, THAT THE RIGHTEOUS NATION WHICH KEEPETH THE TRUTH, MAY ENTER IN.’

Believers in Christ, who believe in this satanic doctrine of ‘once saved, saved for ever’ are destitutes of the truth that the names of even true believers in Christ, can be blotted out of the book of life if they fail to overcome the world and its lusts, that is, lust of the eyes, lust of the flesh and pride of life. Jesus Christ says in Revelation 3:5, and I quote, “HE THAT OVERCOMETH,THE SAME SHALL BE CLOTOTHED IN WHITE RAIMENT: AND I WILL NOTOT BLOTOT OUT HIS NAME OUT OF THE BOOK OF LIFE, BUT I WILL CONFESS HIS NAME BEFORE MY FATHER AND BEFORE HIS ANGELS.”

In 1 John 2:15, it is written, and I quote, “LOVE NOTOT THE WORLD NEITHER THE THINGS THAT ARE IN THE WORLD. IF ANY MAN LOVE THE WORLD, THE LOVE OF THE FATHER IS NOTOT IN HIM.” Unfortunately, because of the love of this present world, many believers in Christ are in friendship with the world, and are enemies of God, as written in James 4:4. The names of such believers in Christ, if no repentance, shall be blotted out of the book of life because of this sin of the love of the world. In Exodus 32:33, it is written, “AND THE LORD SAID UNTOTO MOSES, WHOSOEVER HATH SINNED AGAINSTST ME, HIM WILL I BLOTOT OUT OF MY BOOK.” What sin can be worse than the sin that brings a believer in Christ into enmity with Christ!

ALL THE WORLDLY CELEBRATIONS AND UNGODLY CEREMONIES, WHICH FEATURE MOSTOSTLY IN BURIAL OR MARRIAGE OR IN THE NAMING OF BABIES OR IN “BIRTHDAY,”TOTO MENTION BUT A FEW, ARE CLEAR MANIFESTSTATION OF THE LOVE OF THIS WORLD, WHICH DAMNS THE SOULS OF BELIEVERS WHO DO THESE THINGS AND THOSE WHO TAKE PLEASURE IN THOSE THAT DO THEM, as written in Romans 1 :32, ‘Who knowing the judgment of God, that they which commit such things are worthy of death, not only do the same, but have pleasure in them that do them.’

No wonder, the Spirit of God says, hell has enlarged herself, to accommodate the people of God who have gone into captivity because they have no knowledge of the truth that condemns all ungodliness and worldly lusts. In Isaiah 5: 14, it is written and I quote, “THEREFORE HELL HATH ENLARGED HERSELF, AND OPENED HER MOUTH WITHOUT MEASURE: AND THEIR GLORY AND THEIR MULTITUDE AND THEIR POMP AND HE THAT REJOICETH SHALL DESCEND INTOTO IT.

T

he rich man in hell, did not repent before his death. In hell, he realized that his five brethren would also come into the place of torment in hell, if they did not repent of their ungodliness and worldly lusts; hence he had to plead with Abraham to send Lazarus from Paradise back to the world, which is impossible, to give them warning, if peradventure they might repent, as written in Luke 16:27-28. In verse 29, Abraham said to the rich man in hell, that the brothers have Moses and the true prophets of God in the world, to whom they should listen. Pure religion and undefiled before God, is to keep oneself unspotted from the world, as written in James 1:27.

T

hough the truth in this publication may be a hard saying to many believers in Christ, yet it is to warn them about the judgment of God upon all worldly believers, who are the enemies of God, for whom God reserves His wrath, as written in Nahum 1:2 “AND HE RESERVES WRATH FOR HIS ENEMIES.”

T

he Spirit of Truth also warns all genuine men of God to flee the love of money, which has become the root of all evil; and which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves with many sorrows, as written in 1 TIMOTOTHY 6:10. Many false prophets, through covetousness, have with feigned words, made merchandise of their congregation, as written in 2 Peter 2:3, “AND THROUGH COVETOTOUSNESS, SHALL THEY WITH FEIGNED WORDS MAKE MERCHANDISE OF YOU: WHOSE JUDGMENT OF A LONG TIME LINGERETH NOTOT, AND THEIR DAMNATION SLUMBERETH NOTOT.”

Many men of God, today, have veered away from their divine calling, and through covetousness, have enriched themselves by building schools, universities, hospitals, and they say they are rich and increased with goods, and have need of nothing, like the church of the Laodiceans, mentioned in Revelation 3:14-17- whereas Jesus says they are wretched, miserable, poor, blind, naked and lukewarm, ready to be spued out of His mouth. Jesus Christ advises such men of God in verse 18, to buy of Him gold tried in the fire (the Truth), that they may be rich. It is the truth that gives a church or believers in Christ, true and durable riches, that will lead true believers in Christ into heaven and that will prepare the true bride of Christ for the rapture. Grace, being alone, without the truth is nothing but the practice of harlot Christianity or broad-way Christianity that leads believers in Christ into eternal condemnation in hell.

And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free, thus saith the LORD.

7 Ways to Keep the Environment Safe and Clean

By Joseph Green

With environmental hazards like water pollution and climate change, it’s time we collectively take a stand to reverse human-made damage before it’s too late. You can begin helping Mother Nature by curbing bad habits and focusing on all the good she has to offer.

Let your voice be heard

Your state and local representatives need to hear from you. Never doubt – they’re hearing from special interest groups and big businesses with big money. There are several steps we can take in our individual lives, but let’s face it… your home can’t possibly pollute or waste resources on the same scale as a large factory or corporation. Here are a few ways you can voice your concerns and ask that corporations are held to standards that protect our planet:

•Write a letter to your local newspaper.

•Attend your city council meeting.

•Find out who your Representatives and Senators are at Call My Congress.com. Go to their websites, sign up for their newsletters, find out where they stand on issues you care about.