AHEAD of the 2019 general election, a political
pressure group on the platform of the Oshimili South
Youth Movement (OSYM) has called on the present
Commissioner for Health, Dr Nicolas Azinge, to run for
the office of Delta State House of Assembly representing
Oshimili South LGA based on his wealth of experience and
performances.
The group, in a communiqué issued and signed by its
Public Secretary ,Mr Adolf Elue Modunkwu, at the end
of its meeting held in Asaba, noted that Oshimili South
need awell-focused, vibrant and dedicated personality to
represent Oshimili South at the state house come 2019,
adding that those qualities stand out Dr Azinge shoulder
high above others.
The communiqué stated that it met to deliberate on the
way forward on how to move the council area forward
“We resolved that Oshimili South need a personality who
is focused, vibrant and dedicated representative like Dr
Azinge a medical doctor who has been tested and loved
by entire Asaba kingdom to continue the vibrancy laid
by Rt.Hon. Onwusanya so that Oshimili South voice will
not be undermine.dWe are by this communiqué, calling
on Dr. Nicolas Azinge, to indicate interest and come to
represent us at the sDelta State House of Assembly for
better representation after the expiration of this tenure.
“After looking round, we decided to urge our able Dr
Azinge who has been tested and trusted to come and
represent us at the State House of Assembly mes 2019
who has represented the council area creditably.