2019: Group Calls On Azinge To Run For Delta Assembly Position

AHEAD of the 2019 general election, a political

pressure group on the platform of the Oshimili South

Youth Movement (OSYM) has called on the present

Commissioner for Health, Dr Nicolas Azinge, to run for

the office of Delta State House of Assembly representing

Oshimili South LGA based on his wealth of experience and

performances.

The group, in a communiqué issued and signed by its

Public Secretary ,Mr Adolf Elue Modunkwu, at the end

of its meeting held in Asaba, noted that Oshimili South

need awell-focused, vibrant and dedicated personality to

represent Oshimili South at the state house come 2019,

adding that those qualities stand out Dr Azinge shoulder

high above others.

The communiqué stated that it met to deliberate on the

way forward on how to move the council area forward

“We resolved that Oshimili South need a personality who

is focused, vibrant and dedicated representative like Dr

Azinge a medical doctor who has been tested and loved

by entire Asaba kingdom to continue the vibrancy laid

by Rt.Hon. Onwusanya so that Oshimili South voice will

not be undermine.dWe are by this communiqué, calling

on Dr. Nicolas Azinge, to indicate interest and come to

represent us at the sDelta State House of Assembly for

better representation after the expiration of this tenure.

“After looking round, we decided to urge our able Dr

Azinge who has been tested and trusted to come and

represent us at the State House of Assembly mes 2019

who has represented the council area creditably.