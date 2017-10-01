LG Polls: Ward 11b PDP Cable Point Members Seek Equity, Fairness

BY VINCENT ANIKWUSHE AHEAD of the Local Government

elections in Delta State, members

of the Peoples Democratic Party

(PDP) in Ward 11b, Cable Point, Asaba,

Oshimili South Local Government Area,

have appealed to the state leadership of

the party to prevail on the leadership of

the PDP in the Local Government Area

against imposition of a councillorship

candidate on the people.

Speaking with our reporter on the

heels of a peaceful protest to the State

Secretariat of PDP in Asaba by members

of Ward 11b, Hon. Chinedu Okafor, said

that the people over the years, had been

short -changed in the scheme of things,

appealing that the people should be

allowed to choose a candidate of their

choice in the forthcoming council polls.

He said that in line with the party’s

stand against imposition of candidates,

imposition of a councillorship candidate

by the leadership of the party in the council

area was not only counter-productive

but also a flagrant disregard to the PDP

position against imposition of candidate.

His words, “I have a petition from PDP

stakeholders from Ward 11 b which they

copied me complaining of marginalization

of the ward by the leadership of the party

in the Local Government. After going

through the petition I found out that they

have a point”.

“This ward was created in 2014 and

since then ward 11b has never produced

any councillorship candidate in Oshimili

South the Local Government Area. The

leadership of the party in the local

government is not being been fair to our

people. The Councillorship position has

been the exclusive reserve of the people

from the five units of ward 10 at the

expense of the four units of ward 11b

that make up the ward since the advent

of democratic rule in 1999”.

“We know our voting strength. This

marginalization is wrong and should be

reversed and corrected. We are major

stakeholders in PDP and as such we should

be carried along for us to feel a sense of

belonging”, he inferred.

He said that for equity, justice and

fairness, the leadership of the party in

the local government should allow a

councillorship candidate from the four

units of ward 11b to represent the people

at the Oshimili South Legislative Arm

come 2018.

Also speaking, some PDP faithful in

the ward, including Alhaji Gambo Adamu

Mohammed, Okechukwu Dens Okoye

and Alhaji Mohammadu Baba Gero,

appealed for justice and equity, saying

that presenting a councillorship candidate

from the four units of Ward 11b for the

forthcoming council polls in the state

would be a fulfillment of the wish of the

people.

According to them, “PDP is our party and

as such we should be carried along in the

scheme of things and not be sidelined”.