BY VINCENT ANIKWUSHE AHEAD of the Local Government
elections in Delta State, members
of the Peoples Democratic Party
(PDP) in Ward 11b, Cable Point, Asaba,
Oshimili South Local Government Area,
have appealed to the state leadership of
the party to prevail on the leadership of
the PDP in the Local Government Area
against imposition of a councillorship
candidate on the people.
Speaking with our reporter on the
heels of a peaceful protest to the State
Secretariat of PDP in Asaba by members
of Ward 11b, Hon. Chinedu Okafor, said
that the people over the years, had been
short -changed in the scheme of things,
appealing that the people should be
allowed to choose a candidate of their
choice in the forthcoming council polls.
He said that in line with the party’s
stand against imposition of candidates,
imposition of a councillorship candidate
by the leadership of the party in the council
area was not only counter-productive
but also a flagrant disregard to the PDP
position against imposition of candidate.
His words, “I have a petition from PDP
stakeholders from Ward 11 b which they
copied me complaining of marginalization
of the ward by the leadership of the party
in the Local Government. After going
through the petition I found out that they
have a point”.
“This ward was created in 2014 and
since then ward 11b has never produced
any councillorship candidate in Oshimili
South the Local Government Area. The
leadership of the party in the local
government is not being been fair to our
people. The Councillorship position has
been the exclusive reserve of the people
from the five units of ward 10 at the
expense of the four units of ward 11b
that make up the ward since the advent
of democratic rule in 1999”.
“We know our voting strength. This
marginalization is wrong and should be
reversed and corrected. We are major
stakeholders in PDP and as such we should
be carried along for us to feel a sense of
belonging”, he inferred.
He said that for equity, justice and
fairness, the leadership of the party in
the local government should allow a
councillorship candidate from the four
units of ward 11b to represent the people
at the Oshimili South Legislative Arm
come 2018.
Also speaking, some PDP faithful in
the ward, including Alhaji Gambo Adamu
Mohammed, Okechukwu Dens Okoye
and Alhaji Mohammadu Baba Gero,
appealed for justice and equity, saying
that presenting a councillorship candidate
from the four units of Ward 11b for the
forthcoming council polls in the state
would be a fulfillment of the wish of the
people.
According to them, “PDP is our party and
as such we should be carried along in the
scheme of things and not be sidelined”.