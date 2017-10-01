Legacy Group Takes APC To The Cleaners, Says Stop Cheap Blackmail Against Okowa’s Govt

THE Director-General of Okowa Legacy Group (OLG) Chief Oghenekaro Omanefe has taken the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State to the cleaners, accusing it of deliberate falsehood, misinformation wicked propaganda and misrepresentation of facts allegedly designed to incite Deltans against the Governor Okowa -led administration.

Speaking at Igbodo at the formal unveiling of the Okowa Legacy Group’s Economic Empowerment Programme for rural dwellers in Delta State, Chief Omanefe cautioned the APC against what he termed cheap blackmail, skewed reports, unfounded rumours and other acts inimical to peace and democratic norms. He said that the use of unregulated social media platforms to hoodwink gullible members of the society should be stopped forthwith.

He particularly criticised the photo shopping of failed portions of roads not constructed by the Okowa administration to deceive Deltans, adding that no political party has the monopoly of propaganda and other indecent methods of achieving cheap political points . He maintained that Nigerians, particularly Deltans, were more politically -conscious and wiser now than in 2015, saying that the blame game, buck passing and general demonising of the PDP must give way to objective, fair and critical assessment of the performance of the Okowa -led administration, based on its electoral promises vis-à-vis the reality on ground.

Chief Omanefe said the general public perception of the APC at the federal level is that it has failed to deliver on its electoral promises to Nigerians as exemplified by negative economic indices, general poverty in the land, deteriorating social infrastructures and increasing agitation for a better deal among the diverse ethnic nationalities in the country.

He said that the recent public outcry by the Minister of State for Petroleum, Mr. Ibe Kachukwu over monumental fraud and corruption in the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the grass cutting scandal involving the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and other alleged unwholesome activities of high ranking members of the APC- led Federal Government were enough evidence that the APC had failed in its anti-corruption crusade.

Chief Omanefe condemned, in very strong terms, the alleged selective prosecution of the anti-corruption crusade of the Federal Government and advised the APC to deliver on its electoral campaign promises to Nigerians and stop blaming the PDP for its (APC) failure to deliver, adding than more than two years in the saddle, Nigerians are poorer now than they were in 2015 when APC came on board.

In a goodwill message on the occasion, the Founder of the group, Dr. (Mrs.) Isioma Okobah said that the empowerment programme was designed to empower the economically-weak and make them productive members of the society, just as she said that the package was to augment the economic programme of the Delta State Government.

She charged the various component units of the group to work as a team to enable them succeed in executing the mandate and vision of the Okowa Legacy Group. Over 170 persons benefited from the economic empowerment package.