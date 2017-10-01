Okowa’s Performance Profile Budget Presentation Session ofile As Unveiled At 2018 Session

RECENTLY, Delta State Governor appeared before the

Delta State House of Assembly in an official capacity

to do just one thing that had far more amalgams than

can readily be enumerated on the five phalanges of

the human hand: Present to the legislators the budget estimate

of the state for the 2018 fiscal year, and, in a precedent

action, give the sinews of the performance of the 2017 budget

as approved by the House and passed into law.

At that occasion-which held on Thursday, October 19,

2017- Governor Okowa, in deference to the concept and practice

of the inviolability of accountability, unfolded the details

of the actual performance of his administration thus far with

the fiscal year of 2017 in mind, but with an understandably

adequate slant on the 2017 budget in mind.

Sector-by-sector, Okowa gave an impressive account of the

projection of the administration on the various segments of

the economy and the actual performance. From wealth and

job creation , education, health, infrastructure, environment

and public administration through finance and investment,

he gave account of what the administration had been able to

attain, and what foot it would be putting forward stepping

into the rump of the current year and the next fiscal year.

Specifically, he put out the attainments of the administration

in the following sectors as follows:

(A) RISING ABOVE RECESSION

It is without an iota of doubt that the Okowa administration,

short on its inauguration into office, walked, like its

peers, into a recession that had triggered nail-biting effects

as it has persisted. Clearly, the import of this on the administration,

was a major challenge of how, in the light of the

huge impotentiating effects of the economic downturn, the

economy was to be navigated without running aground. This,

quite understandably, was no mean challenge.

However, it would appear that the administration learnt

much from the import of the wise crack of the legendary

eneke the bird which said that it had learnt never to carelessly

perch while in flight, since men had acquired efficiency at

shooting without missing their target. Actually, the lesson

here, for the administration, is in inverse; since the economy

would not stop bleeding, it would never cease efforts its to

patch it up.

Well, thanks to the efficiency of the hands that manned

the state’s economy during the era in question, the administration

has largely been able to tide over the current of

the gale of flood. An apparently impressed governor Okowa

put it this way at the session at the DTHA, “Confronted with

the dwindling receipts from the Federation Account and

Internally-Generated Revenue vis-a-vis inherited contractual

obligations, the first challenge we faced was the payment of

salaries to the huge workforce. ..As at the time we assumed

office on May 29, 2015, Delta State had over 60,000 workers

on its payroll. However, we were able to meet our obligations

to the workers through debt payment rescheduling, cutting

waste, contract reviews and prudent management. As part of

the on-going biometric exercise to weed out ghost workers,

the state has been able to prune the size of the workforce

to 55,000, which is still very high compared to that of peer

states…We have paid all salaries to date and supported Local

Government Councils in their constitutional responsibility

of the payment of the salaries in excess of N5billion, We

have also consistently made monthly provision towards the

state’s obligation to the Contributory Pensions Scheme, and,

indeed, paid out lump sum of N2.5billion in two tranches to

cushion arrears. All other outstanding liabilities are being

given priority attention , even as we proactively engage with

organised labour to reconcile whatever discrepancies may

exist in terms of actual liabilities.”

(B) WEALTH AND JOB CREATION

The administration came into office professing an operational

code called the SMART Agenda, the first element of

which is strategic wealth creation and provision of jobs for

Deltans. In pursuit of that goal, the government has been

actively running the field of service delivery with regard to

the four core elements of Skill Training and Entrepreneurship

Programme (STEP); the Youth Agricultural Entrepreneurs

Programme (YAGEP); the Special Programme for Persons

With Disabilities (PWDs)and the Graduate Employment

Enhancement Programme (GEEP)

Okowa said at the occasion that while 2, 324 otherwise

unemployed youths , including 51 persons with physical

challenges, had been trained and established under the four

empowerment genres, “another 4,000 youths were trained

in vocational centres across the state”

He added that “under the State Employment and Expenditure

For Results (SEEFOR) project to which the state has

contributed N600m as counterpart fund, 5, 312 youths were

employed and trained on building their self-esteem, savings

culture and entrepreneurship to sustain their livelihoods.

When we add these figures to the over 42,000 private secto jobs that we created by programmes and projects of the various

Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAS), we can

clearly see that a new era beckons in Delta State.”

The governor, in relation to the performance of the administration

in the micro-credit sector, also submitted thus,

“Under the Delta State Micro-Credit Scheme, N835.7m has

been disbursed to 593 cooperative societies, comprising

6, 252 beneficiaries in the 25 local government areas, The

enterprises cover trading, agric-business, manufacturing

with active participants such as market women, artisans and

small farm holders.”

(C)EDUCATION

In his inaugural speech, Governor Okowa, in unfolding

the SMART Agenda, vowed to introduce and run relevant

health and educational policies in the state, under his watch

as governor.

In pursuit of that dream, it has re-kitted the six technical

colleges in the state at Agbor, Oto-Ogor, Okwagbe, Kwale,

Sapele and Issele-Uku. All six technical schools and the legion

technical/vocational centres are now being run by the Delta

State Technical and Vocational Education Board, which was

also created and institutionalised by his administration.

With regard to infrastructure, Okowa spoke to the legislators

on the floor of the House in the following words,

“This administration has also embarked on the massive

infrastructure upgrade of facilities across the selected public

primary and post-primary schools in the state. So far, we

have constructed a total of 560 classrooms and renovated another

599. Within the period, a total of 59, 267 classroom furniture and

7, 884 teachers’ furniture were provided by this administration. In

addition, we have completed the infrastructural upgrades in four

model secondary schools, namely Ogbemeudein College, Agbor; Owa

Model College, Boji Boji-Owa; Alema Colege, Abigborodo and Burutu

College, Burutu. Work is currently in progress in the following model

schools: Government Secondary School, Ughelli (former St. Theresa);

Emore College, Oleh; Ashaka Mixed Secondary School, Ashaka, and

Ogini Grammar School, Ogharefe.”

He added that, “in order to increase access to quality and functional

basic and secondary education, we have considered and approved

the establishment of 25 new schools comprising eight primary and

seventeen post-primary schools. For quality assurance, we have

also undertaken a complete a comprehensive review of the books

for the secondary school system for improved curriculum delivery.

Following the outcome of Education Summit in 2016, a Teachers

Professional Development Centre is to be established in the state

to facilitate manpower development in tandem with our policy on

human capital development and professionalization,”

(D)INFRASTRUCTURE AND RURAL DEVELOPMENT

With deep conviction, Governor Okowa also at the budget proposal

presentation ceremony on the floor of DTHA, equally dwelt

on the activities of his administration in the infrastructure and rural

development sector.

This was how he put out his delivery on this score, “We are working

hard at urban renewal, while striving to open up the rural areas to be part of the global economy. A total of 697.36 km roads and 208

km of drains have been embarked upon by the administration. Of

this figure, 276,63km roads are in the rural areas.”

Under the State Employment For Expenditure Results (SEEFOR)

community-driven development (CDD) social sub-component,

over 300,000 Deltans in 42 communities now have access to

socio-economic services as electricity extension, water, skill

acquisition centres, and multi-purpose town halls. On the CDD

Economic Stream being implemented by Fadama 111, over 199

sub-projects have been completed in 20 communities and 15 rural

infrastructure subprojects (block of market stall, boats, boreholes,

etc). To date, about 26,000 persons have access to socio-economic

services in the rural areas.”

(E)ENVIRONMENT AND URBAN RENEWAL

In deference to the huge slant on the environment in the

SMART Agenda, the administration has equally been quite active

in the environment sector. This is in realisation of the fact of the

over-bearing influence of the environment on the total well-being

of man.

Aside of tackling the plethora of issues related to the environment

via the machinery of the Waste Management Board and in

collaboration with the local government system in the state, the

administration has equally dredged existing drains, canals and

other water courses and even opened new ones. Besides, it has

also begun the effective implementation of the Nigeria Erosion

and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) in selected parts

of the state, including Boji -Boji Owa, Ubulu-Uku, Obomkpa, Jesse

and Ukwu-Nzu. The efforts of the administration in this regard

have been adequately borne out by its prompt payment of a total

of N530m in both counterpart funding and take-off fund for the

project.

Okowa captured the tempo of activities with regard to the

NEWMAP initiative in the following words, “ This administration

has taken action to end the perennial flooding of the state capital

and other key towns and cities across the state. While work is

on-going to ensure water control in Asaba, a comprehensive

drainage Master Plan for the territory is nearing completion. In

the meantime, we have entered into partnership with the World

Bank-assisted Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management

Project (NEWMAP). We have already paid the sum of 500million

naira being our counterpart fund for the NEWMAP project and an

additional 30 million naira as start-up fund.”

(F) HEALTH

The health sector is of top priority to the administration of

Senator Ifeanyi Okowa. And this is understandable in the light of

two thinsg; the common knowledge of the overall importance of

that sector to man in whatever clime and at whatever time, and the

fact that the principal of the government, Senator Okowa, having

graduated in Medicine and Surgery at just 22 years of age, is well

placed in this regard to appreciate this fact.

In lieu of these fact, therefore, the administration has accorded

the sector deserved attention by the sustenance of the more than

180 hospitals and health centres across the state; the grant of

N100m to the Delta State University Teaching Hospital (DELSUTH)

, Oghara, to re-kit it in order to resume its engagement in highly

demanding medical procedures, including knee cap replacement

and kidney transplant; built and equipped the Cottage Hospital,

Abavo, and retrofitted the General Hospital, Patani. It has equally

delivered more than 40,000 delivery kits, locally called mama

packs, to the legion hospitals and health centres across the state.

The Okowa government has equally sustained the free health care

programmes for expectant mothers and under-five children under

a new direct and potentially more convenient structure.

Okowa told this story in the following words,: “ In fulfilment of

our pledge to deliver accessible, affordable and quality healthcare,

the Delta State Contributory Commission was established in 2016.

With just N7,000 as premium, the health insurance scheme is

already providing pre-paid health services to 112, 169 registered

enrolees. The scheme is currently functional in 63 secondary

health centres, while 97 primary healthcare facilities in the state

have been designated to commence provision of services under

the scheme. The free maternal and the free Under-Five Health

care programmes that were initiated by the previous administration

in the state in 2007 and 2010, respectively, are still

being implemented. In January 2017, the financing of these

programmes was taken over by the Delta State Contributory

Health Commission. As at July 2017, total enrolment

of these categories of people in the scheme stood at 71, 350

(under five-44, 445; maternal-26, 905). Registration of civil

servants under the scheme has commenced and is currently

in progress. Sustaining the free maternal and the free underfive

healthcare programmes has been critical in ensuring

that maternal mortality ratio and under-five mortality in

the state remain the lowest in the country.”

Okowa added, quite significantly, that while the administration

had signed an agreement with Instrat Global

Health Solutions for the deeper penetration of Information

Communication Technology (ICT) in the state healthcare

system, it had also continued to accord quality attention

to on-going works at the new Central Hospital in Asaba, on

which construction activity is almost 70 per cent completed.

The central hospital is expected, on completion sooner than

later, to augment the efforts of the existing smaller hospital

at Okwe and the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) , Asaba, a

referral facility, in meeting the health needs of the people of

the state, especially in and around the state capital .

(G)AGRICULTURE AND FOOD SECURITY

Agriculture is, perhaps, the only engagement of man that

is as old as man himself. This is because, since creation, the

need for man to feed has compelled him to be involved in this

occupation/ calling.

This fact was never going to be lost on the administration

of Senator Okowa which has taken measures to respond to

the vital issues of access and quality in the food supply situation

in the state.

To this end, it has, via YAGEP, trained and empowered

thousands of youths in various farm genres as poultry, piggery,

fishery and crop farming, especially commercial rice

engagement. Encouragingly, these trainees, called YAGEPreneurs,

have not only actively been contributing to the

food supply situation in the state and become a new reliable

generation of commercial farmers, but also have become

employers of labour in their various fields of engagement.

The YAGEPreneurs –more than 3,000 of them at the last

count-are without prejudice to the 4,000 youths engaged

in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Anchor Borrowers

Programme.

In order to sustain the level of quality food supply in the

state and enhance the health of the citizenry, the administration

has equally revived the Agricultural Development

Programme (ADP) at Ibusa, where it is equally establishing a

centre for the rapid multiplication of goat and cane rat, locally

called the grass cutter. This is, again, without prejudice to

the partnership deals with the foreign firms for the creation

of agro-industrial parks in the state, and the huge support

to various individual and cooperative farmers by way of

cash, technical support, agro-inputs and others. It has given

out more than 50,000 fingerlings to fish famers, more than

200 fish kilns to fish farmers, more than 200,000 oil palm

seedlings to farmers and in excess of 200 melon shellers to

women’s cooperative groups. On account of the huge active

encouragement of the state government, new cooperative

farm groups, including the hugely successful Okowa House

To House Cooperative Society (which is into commercial

rice farming and produces the Prosperity brand in the open

market) and Okowa Fish Farmers near Camp 74, Asaba, have

sprung up and are flourishing.

In all, the goals of the administration in this regard are

to boost food security, create jobs, breed a new dependable

generation of farmers, create wealth for the system, and, arising

from all of the effects of these variables, create a social

and political ambience that can sustain peace and security

in the system, aside all else.

(H)HOUSING, RELATED OTHERS

In deference to the fact of the overall importance of shelter

in the life of man, the Okowa government has also acted in

a manner to live out its conviction in this regard by demonstrated

action. In this sense, it has completed and allocated

the Sapele Urban Market, completed and concessioned the

Delta Towers, Abuja, to a private interest,in the pursuit of the

virtue of transparency and reached a deal for the construction

of a high-brow central secretariat in Asaba, to house

some 28 ministries, departments and agencies still in rented

apartments. It has also strengthened the hands of the Delta

Mortgage Bank Limited, popularly called Delta Trust, which

runs a virile public sector mortgage scheme for the state. This

is aside of the several agreements it has sealed with various

interests for the development of the housing sector.

Fundamentally, the government, under the watch of Okowa,

has formulated and introduced the first housing policy in the

history of the 26 years old state.

(I) POWER AND ENERGY

It goes with little iota of reasonable argument that the

power sector is vital in the overall development index of any

society, Delta State inclusive.

Unfortunately, in spite of the truism of the above fact,

Delta has had an ironic experience in this sector. This is

because, in spite of the fact of its vital need of power-just as

elsewhere-and the fact that it is host to vital power plants

in Sapele, Ekakpamre and Okpai, it only accesses just 9 per

cent of its estimated daily power need of 1,008Megawatts

of electricity.

In order to respond to this quite unimpressive scenario, the

state government, under the watch of Senator Okowa, has had

to initial some power development deals with some interests

under the private/public partnership module. Examples in

this regard include the clean power agreements with Luxra

Nigeria Limited; Yutai Li Nigeria Limited and Basanchury

Power solutions Nigeria Limited. While the first two deals

are to supply power for general use/application, the latter

involves the generation of 8.5mw of electricity to power public

assets in Asaba and its environs, as a veritable way to whittle

down the huge cost of filling the power supply gap with small

power packs better called generators.

(J)FINANCE, INVESTMENTS AND PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION/

GOVERNANCE

The development-on a sustainable basis- of any community/

society, or, even an individual, is inextricably tied

to its/his/her ability to manage the resources-time, money

and materials-available at any given time and how, on the

basis of objective judgment, he/she/it is able to put it/them

to use (investment).

This much is equally true of the government, and for the

administration of Senator Okowa, this fact was never to get

lost to it. On this account, it has adopted a welter of strategies/

measures to attain the golden goal of enhanced cost

-efficiency in the system. In this regard, it has adopted contractual

obligations/debts repayment rescheduling; opted for

contractor -financed module of project funding and reached

for the private/public module of project/service delivery. Part

of the overall strategies of the administration in this regard

is the deepening of the personnel audit exercise with the introduction

of the vital element of Bank Verification Number

(BVN) in the course of the exercise that is still on-going. In fact,

a measure of the efficacy of the new approach to governance

and investment with regard to the principle of due process

and accountability, is the fact of the expunging of a whooping

5,000 ghost names from the payroll of the state government,

over the past two years.

The administration’s new approach to governance, investment

and finance has also yielded good fruits as can be found

in the institution of the Delta State Investment Development

Agency (DIDA) which bill was signed into law on July 25, 2017,

and the various private /public partnership modules reached

between it and investors in respect of the Warri/Effurun Water

Scheme, the Delta Commercial City Project; the Delta Rest

Park, the Asaba Integrated Power Project, housing projects in

the state and the various agro-industrial parks.