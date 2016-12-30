Greeting As A Virtue Vi Of Nwaezimmadu”

WHEN Mr. Nwakogo Anthony Nkete broached the

whole issue of the book he was writing in which

he wanted me to be the Book Reviewer on the

day of public presentation, I was quite excited. I was as

captivated with the title of the book “Greeting As A Virtue

of Nwaezimmadu” as I have been with the personality of

Tony, a young enterprising and committed gentleman. I

will speak further along those lines much later.

2.0. STRUCTURE OF THE BOOK

2.1. Greeting As A Virtue of Nwaezimmadu is a 164

page book with 10 chapters a green coloured cover page

signifying the fertility of the soil of the Anioma people with

a well conceived logo depicting the rich cultural heritage

of the totality of the Anioma people who occupy nine Local

Government Areas of Delta State.

2.2. Chapter 1 of the book is the “Introduction.” Here,

the author succinctly gives an insight into the event and

personalities that set him thinking of putting pen to paper

to write this book. It is instructive to note that the stage

was set at a royal event which took place on the 30th of

December, 2016 at the presentation of awards to some

indigenes of Issele-Uku that had contributed in numerous

ways to the development of the town. Notable awardees, a

good number of them who were honoured posthumously,

included Rev. Dr. S.W. Martin, Prof. (Mrs.) Zulu Sofola, Hon.

Mathias Ukwamedualim Okafor Nwakogo JP, Chief (Dr.)

Victor C. Ukponu and Lt. Commander Charles Diei.

2.3. I have no doubt in my mind that these personalities

were great deserving sons of Issele-Uku, nay Nigeria. On

a personal note, I met some of them as a young secondary

school student and an undergraduate and they left lasting

impressions on me. They were Chief (Dr.) Victor Ukponu,

an energetic man who was very impatient with mediocrity

and Prof. (Mrs.) Zulu Sofola who bestrode the literary/arts

world in the University of Ibadan like a colossus, which

indeed she was.

2.4. The honour done to their memory by His Royal

Majesty was the springboard which Nwakogo Anthony

Nkete pounced on for this seminal work which I believe

was divinely ordained at a time when we seem to be

searching for recreating the goodness and the rich cultural

heritage for which we are known as a people.

2.5. In this chapter, the literary meaning of

“Nwaezimmadu” is given as “a good person” which can

refer to a son or daughter of good parents or family who

is from a good quarter (ezi ogbe) and from a good town

(ezi obodo). Suffice it to say that the choice of the title of

the book was influenced by the topic of a lecture captioned

“The Concept of Nwaezimmadu: Rev. S.W. Martin As an

Epitome” delivered several years ago by the indomitable

Prof. (Mrs.) Zulu Sofola, copies of which were made

available at the 30th of December, 2016 event.

2.6. In the course of my review of this book, I shall

therefore use interchangeably “Greeting As A Virtue of

Nwaezimmadu” and “Greeting As A Virtue of A Good

Person” as the title of this book.

3.0. Chapter 2 titled “Greetings” x-rays the various

forms of greetings for persons, quarters, or villages in

the morning, at night, before and after meals, when you

meet someone eating, when the younger finishes eating,

on returning home, during meetings, for someone you

have not seen for long, for newly wed and other various

life situations.

3.1. In the view of the author, morning greetings help

to bind families and relations together and a very good

way to start one’s day. The proverb “Ekene ututu abuna

njo afia” meaning ‘early morning greeting is not a bad

business’ has been used to justify early morning greetings.

He submits that when “Nwaezimmadu” wakes up, the

first thing he does is to greet his parents, elders, seniors

and people around in the local environment and in the

acceptable local language. Courtesy also demands that

the person greeted should respond/acknowledge the

greeting.

3.2. At night it is also customary to greet; a gesture

which well-trained children should observe by greeting

their parents, seniors and one another when they want

to retire at night. This greeting takes the form of “kachi

fue nwam” or “Chukwu goozie nwam” or “lahu ofuma

nwam” meaning ‘good night my child’ or ‘God bless you’

or Happy night rest.’

3.3. Further excerpts from this chapter reveal that our

greetings are rooted in the following principles:

> gratitude to God as examplified in the reflections

before and after meals;

> generosity as in what transpires when you meet

someone eating;

> respect as when the elder finishes eating;

> filial affection as would be demonstrated when a

father comes back from the farm or a child returns from

school;

> recognition of ancestral origins at meetings involving

people from a quarter, different quarters, town union,

Izuani, etc.

> in charitable gestures such as presentation of gifts at

birthday celebrations, visit to the sick;

> in showing sympathy such as in death;

> recognition of great accomplishments such as extraordinary

success in academics;

> high regard for traditional rulers and other titled

persons;

> dignity of labour – palm-wine tapper, farmer,

blacksmith, fishermen, hunters, etc.

4.0. Chapter 3 introduces us to the methods of greetings;

all anchored on cultural heritage based on tradition of

respect.

4.1. Traditionally, culture demands that in greeting due

cognizance should be taken of where an individual comes

from within a town and greet accordingly. He illustrated

this with the people from Ogbenti-Obi quarters of Issele-

Uku who are greeted “Oliuwe.”

4.2. Other methods of greeting which “Nwaezimmadu”

or “a good person” should be at home with include but

not limited to:

> Removing his cap to greet an elder while bending

low as sign of respect to an elder who in turn pats him

on the back. This mode of greeting is illustrated in the

book pictorially.

> Waving of hands which is a form of greeting especially

when exchanging pleasantries from a distance. It could

also be when one is on a moving object like a car, bicycle

and motor-bike.

> Bowing: apart from verbal greeting, respect used

to be further demonstrated towards an elder by bowing

which the author observes is no longer common but needs

to be revived.

>Genuflecting: This is usually demonstrated by the

women folk when greeting elders or group of persons

in a meeting.

> Handshake: A common method of greeting and

exchange of pleasantries by our people. As noted by the

author and very aptly too this method of greeting should

be initiated by the elder who extends his hand for greeting

while the younger reciprocates by receiving the hand of

the elder.

>Hugging: Which the author observed is common among

very close friends and relations. Also common between persons

who have not seen themselves for a long time etc, but cautions

that this method may not be acceptable to some persons. The

innocence of this method of greeting within our traditional

setting is clearly shown in the pictures demonstrating the

hugging where expressions like “Nke Onye Asuoa” : “O! Nkem,”

“Oyilim Nnua-o! N’fue N’anya” and “Ne! Nwanem-o!”Nwa nnem

N’ji anya Isi.” No obscene language is used.

>Ekene ime unor – Here the author referred to some

individuals and families that have special greetings which are

not general greetings of people from the town or village. Such

greetings according to him indicate the level of intimacy with

the person being greeted. Examples of such greetings which

could have been acquired while in school, within the immediate

environment or a wise crack associated with a particular

individual so much so that he is identified by it have been

provided in this chapter as illustrations.

5.0. Chapter 4 of the Book “Greeting As A Virtue of A Good

Person” highlights some of the instruments used in greeting,

which are deeply rooted in the tradition and mores of our

forebears. It is gladdening to note that these instruments are

still very much in use and that our various communities are

still replete with persons who dexteriously manipulate these

instruments, i.e., the traditional flutes which include “Akpele,”

“Otulaka” and “Oja” all of which are put to use at different

occasions, ceremonies and events aptly captured by the author

both through narration and pictures. Other instruments

mentioned in the book include “Ughe Esi” which is used by some

obis, chiefs and lovers of culture to greet. It could also be used

as part of the cultural attire of the people. The three different

colours are black, brown and white. Azuzu is equally a very

important instrument used by chiefs, lovers of culture and wellto-

do individuals to greet in different tribes. A popular saying

about the instrument, i.e. “Azuzu na emulu ubane” which means

this instruments makes sweat to disappear underscores the

fact that it can be used as a fan. “Isia” is maracas used to thank

God in homes and in churches. Also used during traditional

ceremonies to praise some persons and kings while others use

it to produce traditional music.

5.1. The use of kola nuts for greetings and as a symbol of

love and making welcome of guests in our tradition has been

highlighted. It is noteworthy that this tradition has remained

to date.

6.0. Chapter 5 illustrates the different ways our royal fathers

exchange greetings which involves shaking of hands. However,

a king could also shake hands with his subject which the author

asserts is a rare and informal way of greeting between a king

and his subject. It is expected though the person also accords

full respect to the Royal Father by bowing while shaking the king

with two hands. This manner of greeting between the king and

his subject is a sign of humility on the part of the king and I am

of the view that our traditional rulers at very formal meetings

are more comfortable with this mode of greeting between them

and their subjects.

5.2. The exchange of greetings between a traditional ruler

and chief has also been highlighted. Usually, the chief uses his

symbol of office to make contact with that of the traditional

ruler three times while also pronouncing his official title three

times.

5.3. A very important aspect of our traditional practice

common to all Aniomas have been explained and this has to do

with the poser “why kings are greeted three times.” Explaining

the raison de’tre, the author observed that three is a very

significant number even in the scriptures as well. Expatiating

further, he alludes to a local proverb that says “Ekpe ato ka eze

anu okwu” meaning that a king will listen to you when you greet

him three times. Other reasons are for emphasis and to call his

attention. Greeting a king once, he further avers, is like greeting

him carelessly which is called “Ekene uya.”

6.0. Chapter 6 of the book is captioned “Why Do We Greet?”

Several reasons have been proffered, most of which are quite

obvious. Where this is the case, I will just list them and where

necessary a few explanations as given by the author will be

provided. The reasons include:

(i) Reflective of sound home-training.(ii) For reconciliation: “Ekene ututu ama na onye iwe” meaning

early morning greeting does not have an enemy. Greetings can

help to reconcile people who have been staunch and age-long

enemies.

(iii) As a command – “Onye ni kenene diokpa na ututu na ezu

ike” meaning he that does not greet his elder or leader or senior

in the morning is only resting. He will certainly do so one day,

when the need arises.

(iv) Showing respect.

(v) Cordial relationship between parents and children and

between religious groups.

(vi) Promoting our culture: greeting is in our character and

part of our odinani.

(vii) Creating opportunities: elders generally love people that

greet. Greetings can make a way for someone when he least

expected it.

6.1. In summary, greeting comes with a lot of blessings, favours,

self-fulfillment and above all a demonstration of good upbringing

and a credit to the family, ogbe, and town of “Nwaezimmadu.”

7.0. Chapter 7 reflects on “(Traditional Rules of Greeting)”

Iwu di na Ikene Ekene.” I shall summarize the contents of this

chapter as the A, B, C of greetings, which include:

> The younger greets first: This makes a lot of common sense

and it is a fact. Is it not? Children are expected to greet their

parents and all their seniors within and outside the family. It is

not in the character of “Nwaezimmadu” to greet his father ‘Hi’

or say to his or her mother “how far now?’ On no ground should

this principle be broken even if the younger person is the bread

winner of the family.

> Greetings can be initiated by either party; it is not only the

younger person that initiates greetings. Seniors can also initiate

greetings by first exchanging pleasantries while the younger

responds by greeting. The senior does this by saying “ka ka odi?”

(how are you) and the response is “Odi mma” (fine).

> Wives greet their husbands first.

>Standing while greeting.

> Hands should not be in the pocket.

8.0. Chapter 8 deals with “Okwu n’eso ekene (pleasantries

after greeting). Here the concern of the author is that greeting

is a prelude to intimacy and heartfelt discussions. I agree

completely with him as I have in previous chapters of the

book already commented on. For instance, after exchange of

greetings, someone who loves you so much will normally want

to know how members of your family are faring by asking ‘ka

ma ka ndi bei?’ meaning how is your family? and the response

could be ‘wa no ofuma’ meaning everyone is fine. Beyond that,

the discussion, could also veer into health matters, business,

education, long absence from meetings and functions and words

of encouragement with regard to the state of any of the parties

involved in the greeting.

9.0. Chapter 9 is quite apt. If the act of greeting is a key element

of our culture, an indication of good home upbringing with so

many blessings and favours following. “Why then do some people

not greet?” This is what the author has addressed in this chapter.

Several reasons have been adduced and they include: > Ngala – meaning pride.

> Itu asia or itu onu – meaning boasting. Some persons

who have succeeded in life, feel that they are always right

and as such do not have to greet others.

> Enu ofu – meaning civilization. Civilization is not

against learning and greeting in our local language. Most

children who do not know how to speak or greet in their

local languages do not normally greet locally when they

visit their villages in order to avoid being embarrassed.

A disservice done them by their parents.

> Poor/no response;

> Superstitious belief/ujor (fear);

> Ajoo ozuzu;

> Ajoo oyi;

> No general greeting: The argument here is that it is

not easy for most people to know the exact greetings for

people from different quarters and different towns already

discussed in the early chapters. This has made some

persons not to greet in order to avoid embarrassment;

> Inter-tribal marriages.

> Age.

> Complex (inferiority complex).

>Iwe na onuma, meaning anger and hatred.

> Family issues.

>Religious belief.

> Social and economic status: The author has devoted

some lines on this and I believe that it is indeed a sore

point. Many of our successful men and women feel

embarrassed when greeted in their native dialect by being

indifferent or completely ignore the greeting. What is the

problem? Are we ashamed to be whom we are? Anioma

people?

10.0. Chapter 10 captioned “Briefs of Some Towns”

focuses on some towns of Anioma descent with particular

reference too their culture, greetings, chieftaincy titles

and traditional administrative set up, which constitutes

pages 126-162 of the book. Suffice it to say that our

various communities before now have been very well

organised.

11.0. Chapter 11 is the “Conclusion,” which is a concise

summary of all that we have been saying from chapter 1

to Chapter 10.

12.0. No doubt the author has put in a lot of effort in this

work which he conceived on the 30th of December, 2016

and in less than one year, produced a well-researched

book written in very lucid language, easy to comprehend

and will remain a useful reference material for many

years to come.

13.0. In furtherance to my paragraph 1.1 supra,

ordinarily by his background educationally and by the

profession he is engaged in, one would not have thought

that Mr. Anthony Nwakogo’s flair for writing would be on

a subject so much different from his field of specialization

but which was not beyond him as a “Nwaezimmadu,” a

true son of Anioma extraction. He has surely lived up to

that billing by this work.

14.0. On a personal note, I have had the opportunity to

interact with Mr. Anthony Nwakogo at very close quarters

with regard to issues connected with the uplifting of our

Alma Mater and he struck me as a young man who will go

places. I, therefore, urge him to remain focused.

15.0. The quality of the production of this book is quite

high and I wish to commend him and the publisher.

The thoroughness in the outline of the book and the

quality proof reading done to minimize errors deserve

commendation. The outcome of these efforts were flawless

out lay of the book, correct paragraphing and pagination,

and most importantly accuracy of facts presented and

proper positioning of the illustrative pictures.

16.0 The one or two typographical errors like tubers

of yams at page 21 instead of tubers of yam “We also to

have a popular a popular saying…..” in paragraph 10 (a) of

page 2 rather than “We also have a popular saying” have

no way detracted from the fact that the quality of work

done is very high and commendable.

17.0. The work in my view is a precursor to many others

that can extensively be written on about different aspects

of Anioma culture. Several challenges have been thrown,

directed at families, children and elders on how best to

sustain the culture of greeting. It is a challenge and I urge

us all to take it up and become very strong advocates of

this cultural trait.

18.0. “Greeting As A Virtue of Nwaezimmadu” is a

must read. It touches on the very core of our existence

as Anioma people, a treatise to enable us not to forsake

our identity, take pride in the core values of our tradition

which revolve around respect, love and the dignity of man

as epitomized in the manner of our greeting. I call on well

to do Anioma people to subscribe to large quantities of

this book to be spread to all homes, families, institutions

to serve as a personal guide to “Who indeed is the cultured

Anioma man and woman.”

19.0. Thank you for your attention.