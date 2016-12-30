WHEN Mr. Nwakogo Anthony Nkete broached the
whole issue of the book he was writing in which
he wanted me to be the Book Reviewer on the
day of public presentation, I was quite excited. I was as
captivated with the title of the book “Greeting As A Virtue
of Nwaezimmadu” as I have been with the personality of
Tony, a young enterprising and committed gentleman. I
will speak further along those lines much later.
2.0. STRUCTURE OF THE BOOK
2.1. Greeting As A Virtue of Nwaezimmadu is a 164
page book with 10 chapters a green coloured cover page
signifying the fertility of the soil of the Anioma people with
a well conceived logo depicting the rich cultural heritage
of the totality of the Anioma people who occupy nine Local
Government Areas of Delta State.
2.2. Chapter 1 of the book is the “Introduction.” Here,
the author succinctly gives an insight into the event and
personalities that set him thinking of putting pen to paper
to write this book. It is instructive to note that the stage
was set at a royal event which took place on the 30th of
December, 2016 at the presentation of awards to some
indigenes of Issele-Uku that had contributed in numerous
ways to the development of the town. Notable awardees, a
good number of them who were honoured posthumously,
included Rev. Dr. S.W. Martin, Prof. (Mrs.) Zulu Sofola, Hon.
Mathias Ukwamedualim Okafor Nwakogo JP, Chief (Dr.)
Victor C. Ukponu and Lt. Commander Charles Diei.
2.3. I have no doubt in my mind that these personalities
were great deserving sons of Issele-Uku, nay Nigeria. On
a personal note, I met some of them as a young secondary
school student and an undergraduate and they left lasting
impressions on me. They were Chief (Dr.) Victor Ukponu,
an energetic man who was very impatient with mediocrity
and Prof. (Mrs.) Zulu Sofola who bestrode the literary/arts
world in the University of Ibadan like a colossus, which
indeed she was.
2.4. The honour done to their memory by His Royal
Majesty was the springboard which Nwakogo Anthony
Nkete pounced on for this seminal work which I believe
was divinely ordained at a time when we seem to be
searching for recreating the goodness and the rich cultural
heritage for which we are known as a people.
2.5. In this chapter, the literary meaning of
“Nwaezimmadu” is given as “a good person” which can
refer to a son or daughter of good parents or family who
is from a good quarter (ezi ogbe) and from a good town
(ezi obodo). Suffice it to say that the choice of the title of
the book was influenced by the topic of a lecture captioned
“The Concept of Nwaezimmadu: Rev. S.W. Martin As an
Epitome” delivered several years ago by the indomitable
Prof. (Mrs.) Zulu Sofola, copies of which were made
available at the 30th of December, 2016 event.
2.6. In the course of my review of this book, I shall
therefore use interchangeably “Greeting As A Virtue of
Nwaezimmadu” and “Greeting As A Virtue of A Good
Person” as the title of this book.
3.0. Chapter 2 titled “Greetings” x-rays the various
forms of greetings for persons, quarters, or villages in
the morning, at night, before and after meals, when you
meet someone eating, when the younger finishes eating,
on returning home, during meetings, for someone you
have not seen for long, for newly wed and other various
life situations.
3.1. In the view of the author, morning greetings help
to bind families and relations together and a very good
way to start one’s day. The proverb “Ekene ututu abuna
njo afia” meaning ‘early morning greeting is not a bad
business’ has been used to justify early morning greetings.
He submits that when “Nwaezimmadu” wakes up, the
first thing he does is to greet his parents, elders, seniors
and people around in the local environment and in the
acceptable local language. Courtesy also demands that
the person greeted should respond/acknowledge the
greeting.
3.2. At night it is also customary to greet; a gesture
which well-trained children should observe by greeting
their parents, seniors and one another when they want
to retire at night. This greeting takes the form of “kachi
fue nwam” or “Chukwu goozie nwam” or “lahu ofuma
nwam” meaning ‘good night my child’ or ‘God bless you’
or Happy night rest.’
3.3. Further excerpts from this chapter reveal that our
greetings are rooted in the following principles:
> gratitude to God as examplified in the reflections
before and after meals;
> generosity as in what transpires when you meet
someone eating;
> respect as when the elder finishes eating;
> filial affection as would be demonstrated when a
father comes back from the farm or a child returns from
school;
> recognition of ancestral origins at meetings involving
people from a quarter, different quarters, town union,
Izuani, etc.
> in charitable gestures such as presentation of gifts at
birthday celebrations, visit to the sick;
> in showing sympathy such as in death;
> recognition of great accomplishments such as extraordinary
success in academics;
> high regard for traditional rulers and other titled
persons;
> dignity of labour – palm-wine tapper, farmer,
blacksmith, fishermen, hunters, etc.
4.0. Chapter 3 introduces us to the methods of greetings;
all anchored on cultural heritage based on tradition of
respect.
4.1. Traditionally, culture demands that in greeting due
cognizance should be taken of where an individual comes
from within a town and greet accordingly. He illustrated
this with the people from Ogbenti-Obi quarters of Issele-
Uku who are greeted “Oliuwe.”
4.2. Other methods of greeting which “Nwaezimmadu”
or “a good person” should be at home with include but
not limited to:
> Removing his cap to greet an elder while bending
low as sign of respect to an elder who in turn pats him
on the back. This mode of greeting is illustrated in the
book pictorially.
> Waving of hands which is a form of greeting especially
when exchanging pleasantries from a distance. It could
also be when one is on a moving object like a car, bicycle
and motor-bike.
> Bowing: apart from verbal greeting, respect used
to be further demonstrated towards an elder by bowing
which the author observes is no longer common but needs
to be revived.
>Genuflecting: This is usually demonstrated by the
women folk when greeting elders or group of persons
in a meeting.
> Handshake: A common method of greeting and
exchange of pleasantries by our people. As noted by the
author and very aptly too this method of greeting should
be initiated by the elder who extends his hand for greeting
while the younger reciprocates by receiving the hand of
the elder.
>Hugging: Which the author observed is common among
very close friends and relations. Also common between persons
who have not seen themselves for a long time etc, but cautions
that this method may not be acceptable to some persons. The
innocence of this method of greeting within our traditional
setting is clearly shown in the pictures demonstrating the
hugging where expressions like “Nke Onye Asuoa” : “O! Nkem,”
“Oyilim Nnua-o! N’fue N’anya” and “Ne! Nwanem-o!”Nwa nnem
N’ji anya Isi.” No obscene language is used.
>Ekene ime unor – Here the author referred to some
individuals and families that have special greetings which are
not general greetings of people from the town or village. Such
greetings according to him indicate the level of intimacy with
the person being greeted. Examples of such greetings which
could have been acquired while in school, within the immediate
environment or a wise crack associated with a particular
individual so much so that he is identified by it have been
provided in this chapter as illustrations.
5.0. Chapter 4 of the Book “Greeting As A Virtue of A Good
Person” highlights some of the instruments used in greeting,
which are deeply rooted in the tradition and mores of our
forebears. It is gladdening to note that these instruments are
still very much in use and that our various communities are
still replete with persons who dexteriously manipulate these
instruments, i.e., the traditional flutes which include “Akpele,”
“Otulaka” and “Oja” all of which are put to use at different
occasions, ceremonies and events aptly captured by the author
both through narration and pictures. Other instruments
mentioned in the book include “Ughe Esi” which is used by some
obis, chiefs and lovers of culture to greet. It could also be used
as part of the cultural attire of the people. The three different
colours are black, brown and white. Azuzu is equally a very
important instrument used by chiefs, lovers of culture and wellto-
do individuals to greet in different tribes. A popular saying
about the instrument, i.e. “Azuzu na emulu ubane” which means
this instruments makes sweat to disappear underscores the
fact that it can be used as a fan. “Isia” is maracas used to thank
God in homes and in churches. Also used during traditional
ceremonies to praise some persons and kings while others use
it to produce traditional music.
5.1. The use of kola nuts for greetings and as a symbol of
love and making welcome of guests in our tradition has been
highlighted. It is noteworthy that this tradition has remained
to date.
6.0. Chapter 5 illustrates the different ways our royal fathers
exchange greetings which involves shaking of hands. However,
a king could also shake hands with his subject which the author
asserts is a rare and informal way of greeting between a king
and his subject. It is expected though the person also accords
full respect to the Royal Father by bowing while shaking the king
with two hands. This manner of greeting between the king and
his subject is a sign of humility on the part of the king and I am
of the view that our traditional rulers at very formal meetings
are more comfortable with this mode of greeting between them
and their subjects.
5.2. The exchange of greetings between a traditional ruler
and chief has also been highlighted. Usually, the chief uses his
symbol of office to make contact with that of the traditional
ruler three times while also pronouncing his official title three
times.
5.3. A very important aspect of our traditional practice
common to all Aniomas have been explained and this has to do
with the poser “why kings are greeted three times.” Explaining
the raison de’tre, the author observed that three is a very
significant number even in the scriptures as well. Expatiating
further, he alludes to a local proverb that says “Ekpe ato ka eze
anu okwu” meaning that a king will listen to you when you greet
him three times. Other reasons are for emphasis and to call his
attention. Greeting a king once, he further avers, is like greeting
him carelessly which is called “Ekene uya.”
6.0. Chapter 6 of the book is captioned “Why Do We Greet?”
Several reasons have been proffered, most of which are quite
obvious. Where this is the case, I will just list them and where
necessary a few explanations as given by the author will be
provided. The reasons include:
(i) Reflective of sound home-training.(ii) For reconciliation: “Ekene ututu ama na onye iwe” meaning
early morning greeting does not have an enemy. Greetings can
help to reconcile people who have been staunch and age-long
enemies.
(iii) As a command – “Onye ni kenene diokpa na ututu na ezu
ike” meaning he that does not greet his elder or leader or senior
in the morning is only resting. He will certainly do so one day,
when the need arises.
(iv) Showing respect.
(v) Cordial relationship between parents and children and
between religious groups.
(vi) Promoting our culture: greeting is in our character and
part of our odinani.
(vii) Creating opportunities: elders generally love people that
greet. Greetings can make a way for someone when he least
expected it.
6.1. In summary, greeting comes with a lot of blessings, favours,
self-fulfillment and above all a demonstration of good upbringing
and a credit to the family, ogbe, and town of “Nwaezimmadu.”
7.0. Chapter 7 reflects on “(Traditional Rules of Greeting)”
Iwu di na Ikene Ekene.” I shall summarize the contents of this
chapter as the A, B, C of greetings, which include:
> The younger greets first: This makes a lot of common sense
and it is a fact. Is it not? Children are expected to greet their
parents and all their seniors within and outside the family. It is
not in the character of “Nwaezimmadu” to greet his father ‘Hi’
or say to his or her mother “how far now?’ On no ground should
this principle be broken even if the younger person is the bread
winner of the family.
> Greetings can be initiated by either party; it is not only the
younger person that initiates greetings. Seniors can also initiate
greetings by first exchanging pleasantries while the younger
responds by greeting. The senior does this by saying “ka ka odi?”
(how are you) and the response is “Odi mma” (fine).
> Wives greet their husbands first.
>Standing while greeting.
> Hands should not be in the pocket.
8.0. Chapter 8 deals with “Okwu n’eso ekene (pleasantries
after greeting). Here the concern of the author is that greeting
is a prelude to intimacy and heartfelt discussions. I agree
completely with him as I have in previous chapters of the
book already commented on. For instance, after exchange of
greetings, someone who loves you so much will normally want
to know how members of your family are faring by asking ‘ka
ma ka ndi bei?’ meaning how is your family? and the response
could be ‘wa no ofuma’ meaning everyone is fine. Beyond that,
the discussion, could also veer into health matters, business,
education, long absence from meetings and functions and words
of encouragement with regard to the state of any of the parties
involved in the greeting.
9.0. Chapter 9 is quite apt. If the act of greeting is a key element
of our culture, an indication of good home upbringing with so
many blessings and favours following. “Why then do some people
not greet?” This is what the author has addressed in this chapter.
Several reasons have been adduced and they include: > Ngala – meaning pride.
> Itu asia or itu onu – meaning boasting. Some persons
who have succeeded in life, feel that they are always right
and as such do not have to greet others.
> Enu ofu – meaning civilization. Civilization is not
against learning and greeting in our local language. Most
children who do not know how to speak or greet in their
local languages do not normally greet locally when they
visit their villages in order to avoid being embarrassed.
A disservice done them by their parents.
> Poor/no response;
> Superstitious belief/ujor (fear);
> Ajoo ozuzu;
> Ajoo oyi;
> No general greeting: The argument here is that it is
not easy for most people to know the exact greetings for
people from different quarters and different towns already
discussed in the early chapters. This has made some
persons not to greet in order to avoid embarrassment;
> Inter-tribal marriages.
> Age.
> Complex (inferiority complex).
>Iwe na onuma, meaning anger and hatred.
> Family issues.
>Religious belief.
> Social and economic status: The author has devoted
some lines on this and I believe that it is indeed a sore
point. Many of our successful men and women feel
embarrassed when greeted in their native dialect by being
indifferent or completely ignore the greeting. What is the
problem? Are we ashamed to be whom we are? Anioma
people?
10.0. Chapter 10 captioned “Briefs of Some Towns”
focuses on some towns of Anioma descent with particular
reference too their culture, greetings, chieftaincy titles
and traditional administrative set up, which constitutes
pages 126-162 of the book. Suffice it to say that our
various communities before now have been very well
organised.
11.0. Chapter 11 is the “Conclusion,” which is a concise
summary of all that we have been saying from chapter 1
to Chapter 10.
12.0. No doubt the author has put in a lot of effort in this
work which he conceived on the 30th of December, 2016
and in less than one year, produced a well-researched
book written in very lucid language, easy to comprehend
and will remain a useful reference material for many
years to come.
13.0. In furtherance to my paragraph 1.1 supra,
ordinarily by his background educationally and by the
profession he is engaged in, one would not have thought
that Mr. Anthony Nwakogo’s flair for writing would be on
a subject so much different from his field of specialization
but which was not beyond him as a “Nwaezimmadu,” a
true son of Anioma extraction. He has surely lived up to
that billing by this work.
14.0. On a personal note, I have had the opportunity to
interact with Mr. Anthony Nwakogo at very close quarters
with regard to issues connected with the uplifting of our
Alma Mater and he struck me as a young man who will go
places. I, therefore, urge him to remain focused.
15.0. The quality of the production of this book is quite
high and I wish to commend him and the publisher.
The thoroughness in the outline of the book and the
quality proof reading done to minimize errors deserve
commendation. The outcome of these efforts were flawless
out lay of the book, correct paragraphing and pagination,
and most importantly accuracy of facts presented and
proper positioning of the illustrative pictures.
16.0 The one or two typographical errors like tubers
of yams at page 21 instead of tubers of yam “We also to
have a popular a popular saying…..” in paragraph 10 (a) of
page 2 rather than “We also have a popular saying” have
no way detracted from the fact that the quality of work
done is very high and commendable.
17.0. The work in my view is a precursor to many others
that can extensively be written on about different aspects
of Anioma culture. Several challenges have been thrown,
directed at families, children and elders on how best to
sustain the culture of greeting. It is a challenge and I urge
us all to take it up and become very strong advocates of
this cultural trait.
18.0. “Greeting As A Virtue of Nwaezimmadu” is a
must read. It touches on the very core of our existence
as Anioma people, a treatise to enable us not to forsake
our identity, take pride in the core values of our tradition
which revolve around respect, love and the dignity of man
as epitomized in the manner of our greeting. I call on well
to do Anioma people to subscribe to large quantities of
this book to be spread to all homes, families, institutions
to serve as a personal guide to “Who indeed is the cultured
Anioma man and woman.”
19.0. Thank you for your attention.