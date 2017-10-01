Political Appointees Less Than Civil Servants In Delta –Edevbie

BY FIDELIS EGUGBO/ANDREW IKEHI

DELTA State Commissioner for Finance, Olorogun David Edevbie, has debunked claims that political appointees are more than civil servants in the state.

In a press briefing for the breakdown of the 2018 budget proposal which was recently sent to the Delta State House of Assembly (DTHA) by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Olorogun Edevbie said that the Delta State Government has 2, 203 political appointees with the sum of N382 million as salary, while the state has 45, 000 civil servants that gulp N4.5 billion monthly as salary.

“I find it funny when some persons say that political appointees are more than civil servants in the state: We are running an open door policy; the state has 2, 203 political appointees and 45, 000 civil servants. The number of public servants are not included,” the commissioner said.

Edevbie, who briefed the press with his Information, and Economic Planning counterparts, Mr. Patrick Ukah and Dr. Kingsley Emu, respectively, urged Deltans to always verify their information.

On the debt profile of the Delta State Government, Olorogun Edevbie said, “about N100 billion are owed contractors, though, no one is happy about the situation, His Excellency, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has approved that contractors, especially, those whose money are not much, should be paid.”

He also answered questions concerning contractors whose jobs were terminated because of their incompetence, stating, “We are aware that it is not enough to determine a contract and re-award same to a more competent contractor; such contractor deserves to be prosecuted and blacklisted, but you know, in Nigeria, people will always intervene when such happens; we must give the Governor Okowa administration credit for insisting that the right thing be done.

If you are not competent as a contractor, the contract will be given to a more competent one and you know it takes a lot for certain decisions to be taken; this is my own personal opinion.”

On the issue of the Asaba/Okpanam road, Olorogun Edevbie disclosed that the contract passed through due process and it was not done to favour certain individuals, disclosing that the contractor handling the project has been mobilised to go back to site.

“I am very sure that the contractor in charge of the Asaba/Okpanam road project is not acting as a front for government; the job was awarded because, the company has executed similar projects in other parts of the country. Just a few days ago, we mobilised him to go back to site and I am very confident that in the next few days, work will recommence on the project,” he said.