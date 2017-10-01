Lack Of Land Hampering New School’s Construction In Asaba –Ebie

BY FIDELIS EGUGBO

DELTA State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Chiedu Ebie has said that lack of land is hampering construction of new schools to cater for the needs of people within the capital territory.

Ebie made the disclosure yesterday, during a press briefing for the breakdown of the 2018 budget which was presented recently to the Delta State House of Assembly.

According to the Commissioner, the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa administration was committed to constructing new schools whenever the need arises, but, in the case of the capital territory where there is a great number of people desiring to attend government schools, the government was finding it difficult to acquire land for such projects, especially in the Okpanam Road/GRA axis of the town.

“We are establishing more schools in areas where they are needed; sadly, our greatest challenge is land for us to establish schools within the capital territory,” he said, adding, “as it concerns the existing schools, we have restored discipline and have also ensured good learning environment for our children.”

Specifically answering questions about the secondary school in Okwe that witnesses flooding, the commissioner said, “As a government, we are aware of the challenges; we will work with the Ministry of Housing in determining the extent of work to be done in terms of the classroom renovation and proposed channelling of rain water by ensuring a proper landscaping of the school grounds.” He stated that they are also focusing on ensuring that discipline is upheld in schools, while at the same time ensuring close monitoring of students during examination.

“In all, we are working hard to improve the standard of education in our schools system and will continue to ensure close monitoring for the right things to be done; we believe more in action than playing to the gallery because, the future of our children is our major concern,” he emphasised.