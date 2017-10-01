Delta Goes Tough On Indiscriminate Waste Disposal

The Delta State Government has issued a stern warning to residents dumping their refuse indiscriminately on the streets to desist from such acts or face the law.

The Commissioner for Environment, Barr. John Nani, stated this in Warri at the weekend during an inspection and clearing of refuse and blocked drains along the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) expressway.

He said that the warning became imperative, considering the harmful effects of refuse on human health and to ensure environmental cleanliness and the general well being of the people of the state.

According to Nani, “Since NIMET predicted that some parts of Delta State will be flooded, he refused to fold his arms to watch, but rather, took some proactive measures to minimise the effects of flooding.

He expressed joy that government efforts is yielding positive results and promised that clearing and opening of waterways and channels will be a continuous process in the state, but subject to available resources and applauded the undying commitment and exceptional leadership qualities of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in effectively managing the lean resources for the better good of all Deltans.

“While promising that the crucial exercise will be a continuous process, I must warn that government is totally against indiscriminate dumping of refuse and blockage of drains and water channels. I assure you that perpetrators and offenders will be adequately punished in accordance with the state’s sanitation laws,” he said.

Barr. Nani charged residents and business owners in the state to complement government’s efforts by de-silting the drains and maintaining the environment around their premises, saying that a clean and healthy environment is a collective responsibility of all stakeholders.

“The Okowa administration is doing its best to keep the environment clean; it is also the responsibility of everybody to complement government’s efforts by keeping his or her environment clean,” he said, adding, “It is often said that a healthy nation is a wealthy nation; it is on this note that government is always advising the people on the need to maintain personal and environmental hygiene in the country.