House Committee Charman, Nwaobi Commends Delta Sports Commission Boss

BY CHRISTIAN EZE

THE Chairman, House Committee on Sports for the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon Emeka Nwaobi has commended the Chairman of Delta State Sports Commission, Chief Tonobok Okowa for the impressive work at the ongoing restructuring of the Stephen Keshi Stadium Asaba.

Honourable Nwaobi made the commendation yesterday, when he led the Committee members to the familiarization tour of the Sports Commission in order to know themselves as they will be working together for the further development of sports in the state.

Honourable Nwaobi noted that the familiarization tour was necessitated by the change of some members of the Committee and inclusion of new ones who need to be at home with their responsibilities, thus, the body considered it wise to familiarize themselves with the Sports Commission as part of their efforts to perform their oversight functions creditably.

He said that having come to the place, it becomes important that they utilize the opportunity to asquint themselves with the level of work at the ongoing restructuring of the Stadium, that will play host to the fourth coming African Senior Athletic Championship.

The Chairman of the Sports Commission, Chief Tonobok Okowa told the House Committee that the project is receiving adequate attention to ensure early completion. He further disclosed that the project would be completed within the months of February and March 2018.

Chief Okowa observed that there were pronounced errors in the initial work hence the corrective measure error ensure that the round pegs are rightly fixed in round holes and assured them that same corrections would be effected in any stadium that could have such a default in the state.