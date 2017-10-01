Biblical Basis For Fruitful Living (3)

BEFORE now on this topic: BIBLICAL BASIS FOR FRUITFUL LIVING, I had shared with you, what it means to be fruitful and why I set out to do this writing. I gave you Genesis 26: 22b as the sent-Word from the Lord that will do permanent damage to fruitlessness in your life. Thereafter, I went on to teach on how to enforce prophetic declarations. This time, I continue on the very basis on which you can lay claim to a life of all round productivity and usefulness.

Exodus 23: 25 – 26, which I had quoted before now, both as an injunction and as a promise, was made by God to the Jews. To a mind from which is yet hidden certain mysteries of God, what this Scripture carries is head off the reach of every non-Jew. But you know what, if you are born-again, planted in Christ Jesus, whatever promise God made to the Jews, are yours to believe and using the law of faith, actualize for yourself. This is a central teaching of the Bible in Ephesians 2: 10 – 13, 18 – 19 as thus I explain:

a) In Christ Jesus, you are like the man God created and located in the Garden of Eden; God’s master piece, the expression of his image. This accounts for why in Colossians 2: 10 it is written concerning you that “… ye are complete in him, which is the head of all principality and power:”

b) God recreated you in Christ Jesus for a preordained life style: living and walking in good works.

c) Before the new birth miracle that brought you into Christ Jesus,

i: you never had the anointed One of Nazareth in you, so could not lay authentic claim to what he can do for and what you can engage the anointing to do for you;

ii) you had no share in God’s agreement with the nation of Israel, a conditional promise that stands the Jews out in profound victory and productivity; and

iii: you had no living hope of ever appearing before God, a hope that creates and sustains in all that have it, the desire and ability to live in purity of life: “Beloved, now are we the sons of God, and it doth not yet appear what we shall be: but we know that, when he shall appear, we shall be like him; for we shall see him as he is. And every man that hath this hope in him purifieth himself, even as he is pure.” (!John 3: 2 – 3).

d) The equation of the negative trend of your life was changed when you became planted in Christ Jesus through hearing, understanding, believing and responding to the demands of the Gospel: believing it and a complete turn from sin and Satan back to God.

e) Now in Christ Jesus, you have access to God by the Holy Spirit. And by that access, you are no longer estranged from the common wealth of Israel and every single promise God ever made to the Jews that is relevant to your person, purpose and pursuit, you can lay hold on. This is the new you and your position in Christ Jesus. You can now go out and brag about it for it is written “And blessed is she that believed: for there shall be a performance of those things which were told her from the Lord” (Luke 1: 45). And in 2Corinthians 4: 13, it is written “We having the same spirit of faith, according as it is written, I believed, and therefore have I spoken; we also believe, and therefore speak;”

The last quotation then requires of me to explain something concerning the spirit or the law or principle of faith. This law just as it operates in putting unto effect, a person’s salvation (Romans 10: 9) and in dealing with life and its challenges (Mark 11: 23), so it is in bringing into material reality, every promise of God: you hear and understand it, you believe and personalise it and then, confess it into being, taking appropriate actions, initial realities, notwithstanding.

Done with that, let us reason further, by the Word, on why you must be fruitful: As already indicated, at creation, in the first Adam, you were empowered to be fruitful and to add value to life and living. Man’s fall at the Garden of Eden, did not rubbish that blessing. I teach this because, after the flood, Noah’s sacrifice and God’s response as recorded in Genesis chapters seven and eight, at the commencement of chapter nine, we see God reaffirm that same blessing of fruitfulness “And God blessed Noah and his sons, and said unto them, Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth.”(Genesis 9: 1). You and I are offspring of Noah and his sons; so have been empowered to be fruitful. Cast off then, every thought of barrenness, and every imagination of failure and uselessness from your life. You have a right in creation to be fruitful. Arise, insist and fight for it.

Still on why fruitful living is your portion in this life, at the coming of the last Adam (Jesus Christ), who came as the life giving spirit, he came to give to humanity, life at its best. Hear him declare this as recorded by his then closest associate, Apostle John

“I am the door: by me if any ma enter in, he shall be saved, and shall go in and out, and find pasture. The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly.” (John 10: 10).

Having been born again, you became planted in Jesus; today, you are one spirit with him for it is written, “But he that is joined unto the Lord is one spirit.” (1Corinthians 6: 17). The life that flows in him flows in you too. Thus, he compares your existence in him to that of a plant (vine) and its branch, assuring that if you remain in him, your life as a fruit bearing one is a done deal. Read this straight from his lips: “Abide in me, and I in you. As the branch cannot bear fruit of itself, except it abide in the vine; no more can ye, except ye abide in me. I am the vine, ye are the branches: He that abideth in me, and I in him, the same bringeth forth much fruit: for without me ye can do nothing. Herein is my Father glorified, that ye bear much fruit; so shall ye be my disciples.” (John 15: 4 – 5, 8).

Do you understand what you have just read? If you do, believe it and go rejoicing and redressing your life as a productive entity. Do not shortchange yourself believing that what he speaks here is only of spiritual value; rather, let it done on you that it is an all round thing. Being in Christ and abiding therein guarantees anyone, a life of fruitfulness, spiritual and material. Insist on that for your life and by worship and warfare, break through into it. Do not take any form of barrenness as the norm.

Still, by the provisions of redemption we have in Christ Jesus, everyone who believes in him is blessed like Father Abraham. God’s immutable Word, the Bible puts it this way:

a) “Christ hath redeemed us from the curse of the law, being made a curse for us: for it is written, Cursed is every one that hangeth on a tree: That the blessing of Abraham might come on the Gentiles through Jesus Christ; that we might receive the promise of the Spirit through faith.” (Galatians 3: 13 – 14)

b) “So then they which be of faith are blessed with faithful Abraham.” (Galatians 3: 9).

On the man, Abraham, after whose order you have been blessed, was conferred by the promise of God, the blessing of fruitful living (Genesis 17: 1 – 6). Every believer is an heir to this promise.