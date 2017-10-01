THE 2018 Appropriation Bill presented
to the Delta State House of Assembly by
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa last Thursday,
yesterday passed the second reading on
the floor of the House during a plenary
presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Sheriff
Oborevwori.
The second reading of the bill was sequel
to the motion moved by the Majority Leader,
Hon. Tim Owhefere, seconded by Hon. Emeka
Nwaobi.
Opening debate on the 2018 Appropriation
Bill, Hon. Owhefere said that one of the major
functions of the House was the appropriation
of funds for the state’s budget in order
for government to meet its obligations to
Deltans.
He said that the N298 billion proposed
budget had an increase in capital expenditure,
while the different sectors were equally
allocated funds to enhance all round
development.
Hon. Owhefere, who highlighted the
amount allocated to the different sectors,
noted that the proposed2018 budget was an
all -inclusive budget as no part of the state
was excluded.
Other members who spoke in support
of the bill were Honourables Orezi Esievo,
Pat Ajudua, Oboro Preyor and Emeka
Elekeokwuri, who said that the budget is a
realistic one geared towards wealth creation
and urban renewal, stressing that with
increase and capital expenditure, the state would be better for it.
Honourables Samuel Mariere, Daniel Mayuku, Emeka Nwaobi and Efe Ofobruku said that the proposed budget was predicated on the Delta State Medium Term Development Plan.
They said that the riverine communities were well captured, while provisions were also made for sewers to check flooding on some parts of the state.
Also speaking in favour of the Bill, Honourables Shola Daibo, Evance Ivwurie and Peter Uviejitobor argued that the proposed budget had even distribution of projects.
The motion was unanimous when put to a voice by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori.
The Speaker, thereafter,, committed the bill to the House Committee on Finance and Appropriations, with other committees acting as sub-committees and is expected to present its report in one month.