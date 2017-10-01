Delta 2018 Appropriation Bill Passes Second Reading

THE 2018 Appropriation Bill presented

to the Delta State House of Assembly by

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa last Thursday,

yesterday passed the second reading on

the floor of the House during a plenary

presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Sheriff

Oborevwori.

The second reading of the bill was sequel

to the motion moved by the Majority Leader,

Hon. Tim Owhefere, seconded by Hon. Emeka

Nwaobi.

Opening debate on the 2018 Appropriation

Bill, Hon. Owhefere said that one of the major

functions of the House was the appropriation

of funds for the state’s budget in order

for government to meet its obligations to

Deltans.

He said that the N298 billion proposed

budget had an increase in capital expenditure,

while the different sectors were equally

allocated funds to enhance all round

development.

Hon. Owhefere, who highlighted the

amount allocated to the different sectors,

noted that the proposed2018 budget was an

all -inclusive budget as no part of the state

was excluded.

Other members who spoke in support

of the bill were Honourables Orezi Esievo,

Pat Ajudua, Oboro Preyor and Emeka

Elekeokwuri, who said that the budget is a

realistic one geared towards wealth creation

and urban renewal, stressing that with

and urban renewal, stressing that with

Honourables Samuel Mariere, Daniel Mayuku, Emeka Nwaobi and Efe Ofobruku said that the proposed budget was predicated on the Delta State Medium Term Development Plan.

They said that the riverine communities were well captured, while provisions were also made for sewers to check flooding on some parts of the state.

Also speaking in favour of the Bill, Honourables Shola Daibo, Evance Ivwurie and Peter Uviejitobor argued that the proposed budget had even distribution of projects.

The motion was unanimous when put to a voice by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori.

The Speaker, thereafter,, committed the bill to the House Committee on Finance and Appropriations, with other committees acting as sub-committees and is expected to present its report in one month.