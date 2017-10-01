Govt Approves 33 KVA Lines For DBS Asaba, Ubulu-Uku Transmission Station

THE Delta State Government has approved the execution of 33 KVA Lines for both DBS Asaba and its Ubulu-Uku transmission station.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, disclosed this on Monday, at a post-budget presentation press briefing at the Press Unit, Government House, Asaba.

He said that the approval was meant to address the perennial power challenge being faced by the station and its transmission outfit in Ubulu-Uku and the need to be fully prepared for the digitisation programme.

The commissioner said that once the power challenge was addressed, DBS, Asaba, would be empowered to operate 24 hours broadcast with regular programming.

In addition, the Information Commissioner revealed that some equipment had been purchased for the station, including a 150 KVA generating set.

He clarified that the essence of the purchases was to put the DBS studios’ in good stead for the digitisation programme, which he said would enable the stations in Asaba and Warri to be on a network.

Mr. Ukah also disclosed that the government entered into negotiation with the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to reschedule the debt owed it by both the DBS, Asaba, and Warri station, which, he said, amounted to N45 million.

He advised Deltans to view the DBS stations on Startimes channels, saying that those who were not on Startimes could also view the station on the terrestrial platform via their outdoor pole and antenna