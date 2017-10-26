LG Polls: DSIEC Boss Assures Level Playing Ground

By Patriatrick Mgbodo

Chairman of the Delta State Independent

Electoral Commission (DSIEC), Chief Mike Ogbodu has assured aspirants and political actors in the forthcoming Local Government

elections in the State of a level playing ground, and pledged to conduct free, fair and credible elections that would be acceptable to all Deltans.

Speaking during a familiarisation

visit to the management of Delta Printing and Publishing Company Limited (DPPCL)

yesterday in Asaba, Ogbodu said that the visit was aimed at strengthening

the synergy between the two organisations in a bid to deliver credible elections, which is cardinal

to the practice of democracy.

Ogbodu disclosed that although his administration

has enjoyed harmonious

relationship with The Pointer in recent times, citing the unveiling

of the January 6, 2018 local government elections in the state, he said that, the media house is a force to reckon with in the dissemination

of information in the state, describing it as ‘the eye of the state’

While receiving the electoral umpire and his team, the General Manager, DPPCL, Mr. Bosah Iwobi, assured them that the company will provide necessary assistance in the areas of advocacy campaigns and the sensitisation of the citizenry, provided that the doors are open, even as he congratulated Chief Ogbodu on his appointment

as Chairman, DSIEC.

Iwobi expressed his confidence in the ability of the electoral body to do the needful in conducting credible elections in the state, adding that, they have a positive reputation which was meticulously considered by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa before tasking them with such responsibilities.

He further said that the forthcoming elections would not be an exception,

even as he pledged that The Pointer would assist to the extent of ensuring free and fair elections in the state.