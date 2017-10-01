Nigeria’s Malnutrition Dilemma

EMERITRITRITUS Professor of Nutrition, Professor Babatunde Oguntona, recently raised alarm over the state of nutrition in Nigeria. According to him, not less than 10 million children in the country suffer from malnutrition and, therefore, at risk of becoming mentally deformed in adulthood. He further revealed that about 15 children die of malnutrition and related diseases every hour.

The nutrition expert who spoke at a symposium themed “Malnutrition, Child Development and the Media,” noted: “You Can’t Talk Of Development When You Ignore The Issue Of Nutrition of Your People.” He urged the Federal Government to pay more attention to the challenge and scale up funding of malnutrition interventions.

T

he number of children captured in the statistics may just be conservatively representative of the affected population of the society. Thus, in our view, the number of children suffering from malnutrition and related ailments may double the given figure. But whichever it is, it is rather frightening that such a large population of Nigerian children is malnourished.

Malnutrition, according to medical opinion and nutrition gurus, is a condition that is induced by improper balance between what is eaten and required by a person to maintain sound health. It may also be described as an incorrect balance of basic foodstuff like protein, carbohydrate, fat and essential vitamins and minerals in meals.

T

he most distressing implication of malnutrition in children, researches indicate, is the impairment of the intellectual development of its victims. In other words, it impedes power brain development, which is necessary for top class cognitive, psychomotor and affective progression of children as they go through the educational system. The fact is that balanced nutrition promotes healthy mental evolution of the child. On the other hand, malnutrition opens the victims to diseases and some illnesses.

Children that are not promptly liberated from the affliction of malnutrition at an early age carry it into adulthood with its dire consequences. A good number of them become mentally- deformed adults who may, though having some education, be dull and slow in making decisions. They could pose grave danger socially, economically and technologically, to which ever community or organization they represent. It is in this light that malnutrition can be perceived as a significant threat to society.

Variables which account for the malnutrition crisis include but not limited to poverty, ignorance and some cultural attitudes. The scenario is exacerbated by the dwindling resources of families occasioned by harsh economic realities, including massive job losses, hyper-inflation that erodes the purchasing power, lack of employment opportunities, etc. The trend in families, especially the low and zero-income families, is to stuff the children with available carbohydrates three times daily, without much thought about the protein, fat and other components of nutritious meal.

T

he gap in the human development index between developed and developing countries may just be partly attributed to the nutrition equation. Children of the advanced world tend to have everything going for them, including having balanced meals, thrice daily and nutritious snacks, while majority of their counterparts in the developing world are subjected to all manner of neglect in virtually all that life offers, including nutritious meals.

We pay tribute to the Federal Government for acknowledging the foregoing as a huge deficit in national life and taking the necessary step to initiate the national school-feeding programme, which, though, is yet to reach a good number of states. While we urge government to ensure the programme covers the 36 states plus the Federal Capital Territory, we join concerned citizens to plead for increased funding of the scheme.

T

hrough the numerous job-creation programmes across the country, which include the massive and innovative employment -generation schemes of the Delta State Government, government is working assiduously to combat poverty in the country. We advocate more of such interventions by the nation’s leaders. Intensified in the right proportions, the above interventions by government would help minimize malnutrition among children.

We also advocate the enlistment of the media and faith-based organisations in the sensitization of the populace in relation to the varied implications of malnutrition and strategies to end the crisis. It is, indeed, a task that this silent enemy be eliminated from our midst.